LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Victories, accolades pile up in the pool for Abingdon High School grad Kimberly Large of Roanoke College

In her first competitive swim meet in nearly a year, Roanoke College sophomore Kimberly Large made a major splash.
The Abingdon High School graduate posted wins in the 50 freestyle (24.72 seconds) and 100 butterfly (59.06 seconds) at an event on Jan. 16 in Lynchburg, Virginia. She claimed victory in the latter race by 5 ½ seconds over the runner-up.
She also swam the first leg on the triumphant 400 freestyle relay team and was third in the pool for the victorious 400 medley relay quartet.
Considering it was Large’s first time in such a setting since Feb. 9, 2020, it was rather impressive.
“Kimberly is a fantastic racer and when it is time to compete, she is always ready to race,” said Roanoke coach Scott Thacker. “It was incredible to have our team back in the water after 11 long months of not competing. Our college has gone to great lengths and sacrifice to create an on-campus learning experience and a meaningful athletic experience for our student-athletes here at Roanoke and it was a true joy to be able to watch our swimmers compete again.”
Large’s efforts earned her the season’s first Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s swimmer of the week award. She had received that same honor once last year as a freshman.
“It is hard to say what her best event is,” Thacker said. “Kimberly is an incredibly talented swimmer, having strong freestyle and butterfly. Kimberly is what we consider a sprinter, specializing in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 butterfly. She has been training very well and I am excited to see her swim very fast this season at our conference meet in March.”
Lester leads
Kim Lester had a good day at the Tiffin Revolution Classic indoor track and field meet on Jan. 23.
The former Twin Valley High School star who now competes for the University of Pikeville was triumphant in the women’s 600-meter run (2:03.20) and placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.71.
Hammonds hauls ‘em down
Union College senior Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) pulled down her 1,000th career rebound on Jan. 23 in a 77-64 women’s basketball win over Kentucky Christian.
She became just the second player in program history to reach the 1K rebounding milestone.
Hammonds finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in that win and had 1,395 points and 1,001 rebounds in her collegiate career entering Tuesday’s game against Tennessee Wesleyan.
Dani does well
Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals on Jan. 20 as the women’s basketball squad at Bluefield State College won for the first time this season, a 61-41 triumph over Kentucky State.
A 5-foot-10 junior, Janutolo is averaging 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.3 assists per contest.
Helton has good start
Nick Helton is off to a good start for the men’s basketball team at Ferrum College, averaging 13.0 points through the season’s first three games.
The former Lebanon High School star had 22 points, three rebounds and two assists on Jan. 12 in a 76-73 season-opening win over William Peace. His two free throws late in the game clinched the victory.
Sturgill shines
Colyn Sturgill stuffed the stat sheet on Jan. 23 as Alice Lloyd College earned a 100-87 men’s basketball win over Oakland City University of Indiana.
Sturgill went for 11 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. The ex-Eastside High School standout is averaging 5.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest.
More on Martin
Darrin Martin continues to be magnificent for the West Virginia Tech men’s basketball squad.
He is averaging 6.0 assists per game, which leads the River States Conference and ranks sixth nationally among all NAIA players.
The Graham High School graduate’s 17.7 points per game are fourth-best in the RSC.
Malik’s moment
Concord University earned a 91-83 win over West Liberty on Jan. 20 – NCAA Division II’s fourth-ranked men’s basketball team at the time – and it was Malik Johnson (George Wythe) who played the starring role.
Johnson finished with 25 points, going 8-for-10 from the field and 6-for-9 at the free throw line.
Locals vs. ETSU
The Radford University duo of Will Harless and Tanner Barrs – who both starred at Abingdon High School – and Virginia Tech sophomore slugger Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) will play baseball games this season at East Tennessee State.
Radford visits Johnson City on March 9, while Cross and the Hokies play the Buccaneers at Thomas Stadium on April 6.