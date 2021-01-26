LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Victories, accolades pile up in the pool for Abingdon High School grad Kimberly Large of Roanoke College

In her first competitive swim meet in nearly a year, Roanoke College sophomore Kimberly Large made a major splash.

The Abingdon High School graduate posted wins in the 50 freestyle (24.72 seconds) and 100 butterfly (59.06 seconds) at an event on Jan. 16 in Lynchburg, Virginia. She claimed victory in the latter race by 5 ½ seconds over the runner-up.

She also swam the first leg on the triumphant 400 freestyle relay team and was third in the pool for the victorious 400 medley relay quartet.

Considering it was Large’s first time in such a setting since Feb. 9, 2020, it was rather impressive.

“Kimberly is a fantastic racer and when it is time to compete, she is always ready to race,” said Roanoke coach Scott Thacker. “It was incredible to have our team back in the water after 11 long months of not competing. Our college has gone to great lengths and sacrifice to create an on-campus learning experience and a meaningful athletic experience for our student-athletes here at Roanoke and it was a true joy to be able to watch our swimmers compete again.”

Large’s efforts earned her the season’s first Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s swimmer of the week award. She had received that same honor once last year as a freshman.