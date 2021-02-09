LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: UT distance runner Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) remains full speed ahead

University of Tennessee distance runner Karl Thiessen began February in fantastic fashion.
The former Abingdon High School star finished ninth at the Florida State University Winter Classic cross country meet on Feb. 5, navigating the men’s 8K course in a time of 23:47.1
“ Karl stuck up front the whole way today,” UT coach Beth Alford-Sullivan said in a press release. “It was very difficult conditions, about 68 degrees with full humidity. It had rained all night, and it was just awful out there. On top of that, the race went out really fast. Karl really put himself in it, controlled himself through the middle and was able to kick it down and close hard in the final 1,000 meters. He really put himself in a great spot to be considered for an at-large NCAA berth.”
Local vs. Local: Eastside vs. East
The men’s basketball team at Alice Lloyd College is led by a post player from Southwest Virginia.
The Johnson University Royals are paced by a point guard from Northeast Tennessee.
When the two teams met on Feb. 2, it was the big man who helped his team earn a 77-70 victory as Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Gavin Grubb (Sullivan East) put up 15 points, four rebounds and three assists for Johnson.
Malik’s moment
Concord University senior Malik Johnson (George Wythe) had a 19-point, seven-rebound, two-assist performance on Monday in a Mountain East Conference men’s basketball loss to Fairmont State.
Johnson is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Dejah does well
Dejah Carter had a fine performance for Old Dominion University on Feb. 6 as the Monarchs suffered a 73-68 women’s basketball loss to Marshall.
A former standout at Graham High School, Carter finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She is averaging 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Bluefield’s best
Senior Tianna Crockett (George Wythe) and freshman Emily Breeding (Abingdon) continue to make plays for the women’s basketball team at Bluefield College.
Crockett had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block on Feb. 2 in a 69-66 loss to Truett McConnell, while Breeding finished with 12 points, two assists and one steal.
Corvin contributes
Lees-McRae senior Amber Corvin (Chilhowie) drew a walk in the third inning and eventually came around to score for the Bobcats in the third inning of their season-opening softball loss to Queens on Feb. 6.
Tomlinson is tops
Louisburg College pitcher Haley Tomlinson has not allowed an earned run in three appearances thus far in the 2021 softball season.
The ex-Rye Cove High School star has walked three, surrendered three hits and notched three strikeouts in logging 4 2/3 scoreless innings.
Garett does well
Milligan University freshman pitcher Garett Bowman (John Battle) fared well in his collegiate baseball debut on Feb. 4.
Taking over for starter Garrett Wilkins (Science Hill) in the second inning against Thomas More, Bowman allowed one hit, walked three and struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings as the Buffaloes posted a 6-5 victory.
Gobble gets honor
Lees-McRae freshman Cooper Gobble was named the Conference Carolinas men’s swimmer of the week after his performance on Jan. 29 in a dual meet against Catawba.
The former Virginia High star won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, while also being a member of the victorious 800-meter relay team for the Bobcats.
Large: ODAC’s best
Roanoke College’s Kimberly Large (Abingdon) earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s swimmer of the week award for the second time this season.
She picked up four wins (100 fly, 50 free, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay) at a recent dual meet with Lynchburg.
Hooker hits the links
High Point University men’s golfer Adam Hooker finished tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard at the Raines Development Corporation Intercollegiate, which was held Feb. 6-7 in Florence, South Carolina.
The Lebanon High School graduate had rounds of 71, 70 and 76.
Martin on the mat
Ethan Martin contributed a pin to the Liberty University wrestling team’s 45-8 victory over St. Andrews on Feb. 4.
A four-time VHSL state champion during his days at Rural Retreat High School, Martin needed just 3:08 to stick Jeremy Cope’s shoulders to the mat in the 174-pound weight class.
Fiser fares well
Gabe Fiser (Grundy) collected a win for the Loras College wrestling team on Feb. 6, earning a 14-4 major decision over the University of Dubuque’s Garrett Johnson in the 165-pound weight class.
Fiser currently has a 2-1 record in his first season at Loras after transferring from Coe College.