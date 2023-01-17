LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Union track stars faring well at next level

The state of Union High School graduates competing in track and field at the next level is strong.

South Carolina-Upstate’s Keyandre Davis, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Justin Barnett and Alice Lloyd College’s Dakota Owens – all former standouts for the Bears – fared well during indoor meets this past weekend.

Davis recorded a pair of fourth-place finishes at the Gamecock Opener in Columbia, South Carolina. The freshman competed in the shot put (45-9 ¼) and weight throw (49-6 ¼) in what was the first major meet of his collegiate career.

“I feel like I did good and I PR’ed in both events,” Davis said. “The exciting part of it is I’m throwing that far with a lot to still be fixed, so when I get it down, imagine how much farther I can throw in both events.”

Did Davis experience any nervousness?

“Not really,” Davis said. “You get excited to throw against more experienced throwers from different schools and learn from them as well.”

Meanwhile, Barnett finished 10th in the shot put at the Virginia Tech Invitational with a top heave of 47-8/14.45 meters.

Owens won the 400-meter dash (50.90 seconds) and was runner-up in the 200-meter dash (22.90 seconds) at the Comets Opener in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

“I was pleased with my performance, because that was my first meet of the season and last year I started with a 42 in the 400 and a 23 in the 200,” Owens said. “My main goal is to be in the low 49s in my 400 and low 22s in my 200 for this indoor season before heading to the outdoor season.”

Union track coach James Hamilton is proud of his former pupils and points out that they are all excelling in the classroom as well.

The trio certainly appears on track for more success.

“I am happy they are doing well,” Davis said. “It’s cool seeing people go somewhere big from the small school we have and I like proving to people what Union kids are made out of. Justin and I check on each other after every meet to see how we are doing.”

Sixth-place for Calhoun

Michael Calhoun of Charleston Southern finished sixth in the men’s shot put during this past weekend’s Clemson Invitational indoor track and field meet.

The former VHSL state champion from Gate City High School had a top heave of 16.78 meters (55-0 ¾) and finished behind competitors from Georgia Tech, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida on the final leaderboard.

Breeding’s best

Emily Breeding fired in a season-high 24 points on Saturday as Bluefield University earned a 75-62 Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball win over the Union College Bulldogs.

The Abingdon High School graduate also had six rebounds, two steals and one assist. She is averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Rams.

Crawford contributes

Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) contributed two points and two rebounds to Wofford College’s 55-51 Southern Conference women’s basketball win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Her basket came with 4:33 remaining and gave Wofford a six-point lead.

Crawford is averaging 2.6 points per contest for the Terriers.

Local vs. Local

The University of Pikeville posted a 72-70 Mid-South Conference women’s basketball win over the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday and two players from far Southwest Virginia played key roles.

Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) had six points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals for Pikeville. She is averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Lakin Burke (Thomas Walker) finished with nine points, seven rebounds and one steal for Cumberlands. The freshman is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Peyton’s place

Peyton Carter hauled down seven rebounds on Saturday as Tennessee Tech prevailed 83-76 in a women’s basketball contest against Tennessee State.

The ex-Abingdon High School star is averaging 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Bartley gets buckets

Milligan University freshman Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East) continues to score points at an impressive pace.

He has reached double figures in 11 straight games and included in that surge was a 22-point, four-rebound, three-assist showing on Jan. 9 in a 95-92 Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball loss to the Union College Bulldogs.

Bartley is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Bunch off the bench

Freshman Bradley Bunch supplied five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal on Jan. 12 for the University of Pikeville men’s basketball team in an 81-73 victory over nationally-ranked Georgetown College.

The former Union High School standout’s stat line includes 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest for a team coached by Grundy High School alum Tigh Compton.

Ervin update

Zac Ervin (Gate City) produced a double-digit point total for the fourth straight game on Saturday for the Elon University men’s basketball squad, going for 11 points in a 78-60 loss to nationally-ranked College of Charleston.

Ervin entered Monday’s game against UNC Wilmington averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Ray records victory

Ferrum College wrestler Trent Ray (Lebanon) recorded a 4-0 decision over Penn Tech’s Billy Burbarger in the 285-pound weight class during a dual match on Saturday.

Fiser’s finest

Gabe Fiser of Loras College won his 165-pound bout on Jan. 12 during his team’s 38-9 dual-match triumph over Central College.

The ex-Grundy High School grappler collected an 8-3 decision over Colby Tool.

Sage secures win

Roanoke College rolled to a 29-10 win over Johns Hopkins in a wrestling match on Saturday during the Virginia Duals at Hampton Coliseum.

Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) of the Maroons contributed a 7-3 win over John Libby at 197 pounds.

VHS grads make splash

Virginia High graduates Cooper Gobble and Aaron Van Nostrand of Lees-McRae swam to second-place finishes on Jan. 13 during a dual meet at Milligan.

Gobble placed second in the men’s 100 butterfly (1:01.50) and was also on the runner-up 400-meter medley (4:04.06) and 200 freestyle (1:38.20) relay teams.

Van Nostrand took silver in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.10.