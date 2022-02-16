LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Two softball games for Walters State, two home runs for freshman Tatum Dye (Lebanon)

Tatum Dye still has the power.

The freshman homered in both games of Walter State Community College’s season-opening softball doubleheader sweep of Snead State on Feb. 12.

Dye was the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2021 high school softball player of the year after hitting .690 with six home runs and 40 RBIs during her final season for the Lebanon Pioneers. Her collegiate debut turned out to be a blast.

“ Her first home run in the sixth inning tied the game at three, so it was huge,” said Walters State coach Larry Sauceman. “It was the difference in winning the game.”

Dye’s fellow Lebanon graduate, Adrienne Morrison, was the opening-day starter for the Senators as she allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings, while walking three and striking out four in a no-decision in her team’s 4-3 victory.

“After the first inning she got them out,” Sauceman said. “She did well for sure.”

Sauceman is impressed with the Lebanon duo.

“These two players are special,” the veteran coach said. “Mature for their age and will do a lot of great things.”

Grayson Phipps (Tennessee High) also plays for Walters State, which hosts Southwest Virginia Community College today in a doubleheader.

Woodall walks

Lauren Woodall had a memorable collegiate softball debut for Furman University on Feb. 11.

The former Abingdon High School standout scored the go-ahead run during a 10-run fifth-inning outburst in a 13-10 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Inserted in the game as a pinch-hitter, Woodall walked twice and scored two runs during the big inning.

Locals vs. Locals

Milligan University swept a softball doubleheader from Alice Lloyd on Feb. 9 and several local players were on the field.

Kate Pendleton (Gate City) went 3-for-7 with two RBIs in two games for Milligan, while Breanna Sandefur (Tennessee High) collected a pinch-hit single in the opener.

Ellie Keene (John Battle) and Baylee Compton (Twin Springs) accounted for both of Alice Lloyd’s runs in the first game as each player had a hit, while Keene recorded a stolen base in the nightcap.

Boyd’s big bat

The University of Pikeville might have dropped a 14-9 softball decision to Coastal Georgia on Feb. 12, but Carrie Boyd had a big day at the plate for the Bears.

The ex-Eastside High School slugger went 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a RBI.

Mac vs. Michigan State

Mac Osborne (Richlands) made her 2022 debut for the softball team at Virginia Tech on Feb. 12.

The sophomore logged three innings of relief and allowed one run on two hits, while striking out five and issuing no walks in a 5-1 triumph for the Hokies.

Hicks gets hit

Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) collected his first hit of the season for the Rhodes College baseball team on Feb. 11.

He connected for a RBI single in the sixth inning of his team’s 15-1 win over Mississippi University.

Hammonds reaches 2K

Brooke Hammonds scored the 2,000th point of her collegiate career on Feb. 8 for the women’s basketball team at Union College.

She reached the milestone by converting a three-point play with 4:21 remaining in the first half.

What makes the feat even more impressive is that Hammonds did not score 1,000 career points while playing for the Lee High Generals.

Bluefield Duo

Emily Breeding (Abingdon) and Tianna Crockett (George Wythe) continue to make contributions as starters for the women’s basketball team at Bluefield University.

Breeding is averaging 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while Crockett is putting up 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Price is right

Averie Price had her finest performance of the season on Feb. 9 for the women’s basketball squad at Tusculum University.

The former Lebanon High School star finished with seven points, three rebounds and one steal in an 84-52 victory over Mars Hill. She is averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Smith: Big South’s best

Alasia Smith (Science Hill) of Gardner-Webb University was the latest recipient of the Big South Conference women’s basketball player of the week award after posting double-doubles in games against UNC Asheville, Charleston Southern and Radford.

For the season, she is averaging 14.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

Inman Update

Alex Inman (Virginia High) had 13 points, two assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block on Sunday as Milligan University rolled to a 107-79 men’s basketball win over St. Andrews.

More on Malik

Check out this efficient stat line for Western New Mexico University senior guard Malik Johnson.

The George Wythe High School graduate went for 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and did not commit a turnover in a 68-67 men’s basketball loss to Dallas Baptist on Feb. 12.

Coley: AAC champ

Milligan University’s Bre Coley (Marion) won the women’s 200 individual medley at last week’s Appalachian Athletic Conference swimming and diving championships in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Coley clocked in at 2:16.74.

She had runner-up finishes in the 400 IM (4:57.63) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.76) in helping Milligan win the team title.

Top-Five for Barnett

Justin Barnett of Virginia Commonwealth University placed fourth in the men’s weight throw at last week’s Kenneth Giles Invitational in Virginia Beach.

The former Union High School standout had a top heave of 15.39 meters. He also had a sixth-place showing in the shot put with 14.81 meters being his best throw.

McCray on the mat

Judson McCray (Tennessee High) earned a thrilling victory on Feb. 11 for the wrestling team at West Virginia Tech as he beat Southern Virginia’s Sawyer Ferry, 10-8, in overtime in the 141-pound weight class.

Fiser wins again

Loras College dropped a 29-3 decision to Wartburg on Feb. 11 in a dual wrestling match and it was Gabe Fiser (Grundy) who got the only win for the Duhawks.

Fiser took a 4-2 decision over Matthew Doyle in the 165-pound weight class in running his record to 17-2.

