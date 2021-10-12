LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Two carries, two TDs for William & Mary's Martin Lucas (Abingdon) in collegiate debut

“ We were all very proud of Martin scoring those touchdowns and helping his team win a close game,” said Garrett Amburgey, Lucas’ high school coach. “We had practice on Saturday to get ready for our game on Tuesday. We had just returned to the locker room and Martin’s brother, Dasean Lucas, showed us the clip of Martin’s touchdown run. The whole team was excited and happy for Martin. … We have seen him break tackles and run hard on goal-line runs many times at Abingdon. That was great to see the same thing happening at the Division I level as a freshman.”

There are more highlights to come for Lucas wearing his green-and-gold uniform. William & Mary (4-1) plays at Maine on Saturday.

“ I am most impressed with his toughness, positive attitude and willingness to help the team,” Sammis said. “Martin is a great addition to our team and has a bright future ahead of him both on and off the field.”

Stout stars for Penn State

Penn State University might have dropped a 23-20 Big Ten Conference football decision to Iowa on Saturday in a marquee matchup, but Jordan Stout (Honaker) put in some serious work for the Nittany Lions.