The Milligan Buffaloes host Johnson University today at 7:30 p.m. in an Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball game that will double as a Sullivan East High School reunion of sorts.

Brandon Perry is Johnson’s head coach and athletic director, while Gavin Grubb and Ethan Bradford play for the Royals. They are all East graduates.

Milligan freshman Dylan Bartley is a former standout for the Patriots as well.

Expect to see plenty of Sullivan East fans in the bleachers at Steve Lacey Fieldhouse this evening.

“It is always fun to be able to play near home and being able to see people that come out and support me every time I’ve played local is a true blessing,” Grubb said. “This could be the last chance I get to play around this area in my collegiate career.”

Johnson is 7-19 and Grubb has appeared in nine games.

His 2021-22 season came to an end with a knee injury.

“The season has not been the one that my teammates and I had imagined,” Grubb said. “It has been a struggle but we have started playing better as the season has went on. It’s been a struggle for myself personally not able to play until this semester, but sometimes in life it does not go the way you want it to go. These last two regular season games are going to be important if we have a shot of making the AAC tournament in Kingsport.”

Bartley is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds for Milligan (11-14) and is making a strong case for AAC freshman of the year honors.

Bartley and Grubb both scored 2,264 points during their time at East, sharing the career record at the school in Bluff City, Tennessee.

“Shout out to Dylan for having a great first season at Milligan,” Grubb said.

Campbell distributes

Freshman Hamilton Campbell of Lenoir-Rhyne handed out nine assists on Saturday in an 85-79 South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball loss to Tusculum.

He also had six points and one rebound.

Campbell, who played his high school ball at George Wythe, Grundy and Moravian Prep, is averaging 4.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Sturgill stars again

Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) had his second straight strong performance for the Alice Lloyd College men’s basketball team.

The senior post player went for 14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in Saturday’s 82-69 victory over Ohio Christian.

Devin Smith: 2-0

Opening day turned out to be a dandy for Devin Smith.

The George Wythe High School graduate won his first two games as the head baseball coach at Concord University on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Bluefield State by scores of 5-3 and 2-1.

Smith was hired last May to take over at the helm for Kevin Garrett. Smith had been an assistant with the Mountain Lions since 2014 and prior to that was a star player for the NCAA Division II school.

Osborne at Arizona State

Mac Osborne’s debut for the softball squad at Arizona State was a winner.

The ex-Richlands High School star was the winning pitcher for the Sun Devils in their 8-2 triumph over San Diego State on Feb. 9 as she allowed one run on one hit over four innings, while walking four and striking out three.

The Virginia Tech transfer is 1-1 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts with her new team.

Taylor time

The college softball debut of Gardner-Webb University’s Taylor Perry (Eastside) occurred this past weekend.

She went 0-for-1 against Austin Peay on Friday and the following day was hit by a pitch in her only plate appearance against Robert Morris.

Walters State Duo

Walters State Community College’s softball squad is 8-0 and a couple of Lebanon High School graduates have made contributions to that perfect start.

Tatum Dye is hitting .400 with two home runs and four RBIs for the Senators, while Adrienne Morrison has a 0.00 ERA in pitching two innings of relief.

In an 8-0 win over Snead State in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday, Dye went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs, while Morrison spun a scoreless inning.

Karl on track

Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) competed in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational track and field meet in Boston last week.

The University of Tennessee distance runner clocked in at 14:07.17 in the men’s 5,000-meter run and was 71st in a race that featured 167 finishers.

Bronze for Sage

Roanoke College wrestler Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) placed third in the 197-pound weight class during Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament in Winchester, Virginia.

Sage went 2-1 in the event and both of his victories were via pinfall.