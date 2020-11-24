LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Some transfer tales from Dan Moody, Patrick Good as Mac McClung (Gate City) makes his debut Wednesday night for Texas Tech

After two seasons starting for the men’s basketball squad at Georgetown University, ex-Gate City High School superstar Mac McClung transferred to Texas Tech and officially makes his debut for the Red Raiders this evening.

Meanwhile, Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Makale Foreman will suit up for the first time with the California Bears tonight after previous stops at Stony Brook and Chattanooga.

McClung and Foreman will not be the first guys from the Mountain Empire to soar and score in new surroundings at the top level of college basketball.

Dan Moody (Sullivan Central), Omar Wattad (Science Hill) and Patrick Good (David Crockett) all found success after transferring from one NCAA Division I hoops program to another.

Moody was one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Northeast Tennessee high school hoops, earning all-state honors as a senior in 1971 for a Cougars squad that went 35-1. Pursued by several colleges, he stayed in-state and initially found success at the University of Tennessee.

Moody averaged 20.9 points for UT’s freshman team. However, his stint with the varsity Volunteers lasted just three games, four points and six rebounds – coming against South Carolina, Missouri and Marquette – at the start of the 1972-73 season.