LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Some transfer tales from Dan Moody, Patrick Good as Mac McClung (Gate City) makes his debut Wednesday night for Texas Tech

After two seasons starting for the men’s basketball squad at Georgetown University, ex-Gate City High School superstar Mac McClung transferred to Texas Tech and officially makes his debut for the Red Raiders this evening.
Meanwhile, Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Makale Foreman will suit up for the first time with the California Bears tonight after previous stops at Stony Brook and Chattanooga.
McClung and Foreman will not be the first guys from the Mountain Empire to soar and score in new surroundings at the top level of college basketball.
Dan Moody (Sullivan Central), Omar Wattad (Science Hill) and Patrick Good (David Crockett) all found success after transferring from one NCAA Division I hoops program to another.
Moody was one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Northeast Tennessee high school hoops, earning all-state honors as a senior in 1971 for a Cougars squad that went 35-1. Pursued by several colleges, he stayed in-state and initially found success at the University of Tennessee.
Moody averaged 20.9 points for UT’s freshman team. However, his stint with the varsity Volunteers lasted just three games, four points and six rebounds – coming against South Carolina, Missouri and Marquette – at the start of the 1972-73 season.
“ I was just unhappy,” Moody said. “At Central we were more of a run and gun, go-go-go type of team, then you get to Tennessee and [Volunteers head coach] Ray Mears was more of the halfcourt style and it was bouncy, bouncy, bouncy, pass. We had one guy, John Snow, who was allowed to shoot. Nobody else could shoot and it was just your job to get him open. It wasn’t pleasant.”
Moody transferred to Wake Forest University and averaged 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 41 games over two seasons with the Demon Deacons. Clemson and Virginia Tech had also been in the mix for Moody’s services, but Winston-Salem, North Carolina, won out and it was a seamless transition.
“ It wasn’t bad as far as that goes, because it was a rebuilding program,” Moody said. “There was a new coach [Carl Tacy] and a new everything. There were a lot of newbies there.”
Moody encountered several future National Basketball Association stars while competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference and an Associated Press photo from 1974 that probably ran in several newspapers across the country showed Moody driving past North Carolina State’s David Thompson for a layup.
“ David Thompson was probably the best ballplayer I’ve ever seen,” Moody said. “I know that was guy phenomenal and I kind of compare him to Michael Jordan.”
Wattad played two seasons at Georgetown (2007-08 and 2008-09) before transferring to Chattanooga. He averaged double figures in each of his two seasons with the Mocs
Good spent his freshman season at Appalachian State, averaging seven points per game during the 2016-17 season. He then moved to East Tennessee State and became a major contributor for the Southern Conference power.
He had six points and one assist in his final game for the Buccaneers, a 72-58 win over Wofford in the finals of the 2020 SoCon tourney.
“ Just learning the system and understanding what the coaching staff wants with the team dynamic was important,” Good said. “Realizing that was my role helped me create relationships with everyone on the team. … [Transferring] was a leap of faith for sure. I would say that it was the best decision basketball-wise. I feel that Mac believes the same for his transfer from Georgetown to Texas Tech. I’m excited to see him play this season.”
McClung averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the course of 50 games in his two seasons at Georgetown, before announcing his plans to transfer in May. He signed with Texas Tech in May.
Meanwhile, Foreman transferred to Cal after averaging 15.6 points in his one season at Stony Brook.
Ervin out for the season
Elon University sophomore Zac Ervin (Gate City) is expected to miss the entire 2020-21 men’s basketball season after undergoing surgery in September to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.
Ervin averaged 8.4 points per game last year, before missing the final 10 games with a hand injury.
Elon coach Mike Scrhage told Adam Smith of the Burlington Times-News that Ervin had also dropped nearly 15 pounds from his 6-foot-5 frame and is listed at 201 pounds on the team’s roster.
“ He’s looking great,” Schrage told Smith. “He did a great job in quarantine in the spring when he was home. If you see him now, he still looks tremendous, but he was in elite shape.
“ He didn’t look bad last year by any means, but he had really done a great job on his body, in losing weight and toning up. The shape he was in going into the surgery, I think he’s going to really benefit from that. He’ll come back stronger than ever.”
DI Ballers
Several basketball players from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee competing on the NCAA Division I level will open their seasons this week.
Junior Luke Lawson (Eastside) and the men’s team at UNC Asheville – coached by Elizabethton High School graduate Mike Morrell – hosts UNC Wilmington on Friday.
On the women’s side, Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) will make her debut for Wofford today, while Air Force sophomore Grace Hess (Abingdon) will also take the court.
Dejah Carter (Graham) suits up for Old Dominion University on Saturday, while freshman Peyton Carter (Abingdon) debuts for Tennessee Tech on Sunday. Macie Culbertson (Daniel Boone) and Belmont University also open the season Sunday.
Of course, schedules are subject to change amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
AAC accolade for Hammonds
For the fifth time in her career, Union College senior Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) earned Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week honors.
She won the award on the strength of a 14-point, 17-rebound, seven-assist, four-steal, one-block performance last week in a triumph over Truett McConnell. Hammonds is averaging 17 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Kiser’s contribution
Lincoln Memorial University opened the season with a 66-56 women’s basketball win over Newberry last Saturday with redshirt junior guard Lexi Kiser (Graham) contributing 12 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Bluefield State’s best
Junior guard Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) had 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists last Saturday for the Bluefield State College women’s basketball team in a 60-52 season-opening loss to West Virginia Tech.
More on Martin
Graham High School graduate Darrin Martin had a 23-point, eight-rebound, six-assist, one-block, one-steal masterpiece last Saturday as West Virginia Tech cruised to a 77-66 men’s basketball win over Carolina University.
Stout’s stat line
Jordan Stout (Honaker) averaged 45.2 yards on four punts and three of his four kickoffs resulted in touchbacks last Saturday in Penn State’s 41-21 Big Ten Conference football loss to Iowa.
Cam Allen update
Sophomore defensive back Cam Allen (Graham) made seven tackles last Friday for the Purdue University football team in a loss to Minnesota.
Locals go national
Alice Lloyd College lost all three of its matches at the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II volleyball tournament, which was held Nov. 18-20 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Callie Richardson (Rye Cove) had 19 kills in the three matches to lead ALC, while Reiley McCoy (Eastside) contributed 14 kills. Senior Kim Lee (Thomas Walker) of the Eagles was named a NCCAA Scholar-Athlete.
Pippin’s progress
Former John Battle High School standout Keelie Pippin finished her freshman volleyball season at Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee, with 135 assists, 68 digs and eight kills.
