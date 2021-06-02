LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Plenty of familiar faces on the field in NCAA baseball tournament

The regional round of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament begins Friday and there will be plenty of familiar faces taking the field across the country.
Here are some individuals with local ties to keep an eye on as they all aim to qualify for the College World Series in Omaha:
Arkansas: East Tennessee State University transfer Cullen Smith is hitting .290 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs for the top overall seed in the event.
East Carolina: This will be the second NCAA tournament appearance for ECU first baseman/designated hitter/outfielder Thomas Francisco (Abingdon), who is hitting .368 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Pirates.
Georgia Tech: J.J. Kelly High School graduate Nick Ascue is in his first season as director of baseball operations for the Yellow Jackets.
Liberty: Cade Hungate (Abingdon) and Brogan Beckner (Dobyns-Bennett) are pitchers for Liberty, while former University of Virginia standout Tyler Cannon is an assistant coach for the Flames. Cannon played his high school ball at Pigeon Forge and is the son of former John Battle and Patrick Henry baseball coach/athletic director Larry Cannon.
LSU: Freshmen Ty Floyd and Michael Fowler of the Tigers are scheduled to pitch for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners this summer.
South Carolina: Junior Michael Robinson (Elizabethton) is a reserve infielder for the Gamecocks.
Tennessee: Left-handed pitchers Will Heflin (Morristown West) and Cade Elliott (Daniel Boone) are on UT’s roster, as is ETSU transfer Jackson Greer.
Texas Christian: Former Dobyns-Bennett High School slugger Hunter Wolfe is hitting .321 with six home runs and 50 RBIs for the Horned Frogs and was selected to the Big 12 Conference’s all-tournament team.
Virginia: Avery Mabe (George Wythe) is a freshman pitcher for the Cavaliers, but is not on the postseason roster as he’s already begun his summer-league assignment with the Brockton Rox of the New England-based Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
The Wagner Factor: Former Tazewell High School star Billy Wagner has found success as the head coach at The Miller School in Charlottesville, Virginia, since his 16-season MLB career as a relief pitcher came to a close.
He’ll be watching the NCAA tournament closely.
Wagner’s son, Will, is hitting .344 with seven home runs and 50 RIBs for the Liberty Flames of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
NCAA tournament participants Ethan Murray (Duke), Mike Dailey (Virginia Commonwealth), Garrett Payne (North Carolina State) and Make Masloff (Virginia Commonwealth) were also coached by Wagner in high school.
Women’s CWS Connection
Meredith Wells is a freshman pitcher for James Madison University’s softball squad, which has advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.
You might know her dad, Travis, as he was a sports reporter and anchor for WCYB in Bristol from 1998-2002 and is currently the sports director for WDBJ in Roanoke.
Third Place for Tomlinson
Haley Tomlinson’s time playing softball at Louisburg College in North Carolina came to a close this past weekend as the Hurricanes recorded third-place finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series.
Tomlinson, a former Rye Cove High School standout, was 2-0 with one save and a 1.63 ERA this season for a team that went 48-8.
Locals on the NCAA Links
Georgia’s Connor Creasy (Abingdon), East Tennessee State’s Jack Rhea (Science Hill) and Clemson’s William Nottingham (Dobyns-Bennett) represented the area in the NCAA Division I men’s national golf tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Creasy carded rounds of 71, 73 and 77, while Rhea had scores of 74, 70 and 74, but neither of their teams advanced past the third day of the event.
Nottingham did play on the fourth day and fired scores of 76, 73, 75 and 76 in the tourney.
Locals on the Track
There will be no local athletes in the NCAA Division I track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Arkansas standout Luke Meade (Sullivan East) came the closest as he clocked in at 13:58.69 in the men’s 5,000-meter run at the NCAA West Prelims.
In the East Prelims, North Carolina’s Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) placed 16th in the women’s 10,000-meter run in 34:16.84 and Tennessee’s Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) was 24th in the men’s 10K with a time of 29:50.47.
Transfer Talk
A couple of area athletes are searching for new schools.
Kicker/punter Levi Forrest is leaving the football team at Penn State University after one season. The Richlands High School graduate appeared in two games for the Nittany Lions during the 2020 season.
Meanwhile, pitcher Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) is in the transfer portal after one season with the softball squad at Tusculum University. Roberts went 1-0 and did not allow an earned run in 2 1/3 innings for the Pioneers this spring.