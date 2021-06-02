LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Plenty of familiar faces on the field in NCAA baseball tournament

The regional round of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament begins Friday and there will be plenty of familiar faces taking the field across the country.

Here are some individuals with local ties to keep an eye on as they all aim to qualify for the College World Series in Omaha:

Arkansas: East Tennessee State University transfer Cullen Smith is hitting .290 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs for the top overall seed in the event.

East Carolina: This will be the second NCAA tournament appearance for ECU first baseman/designated hitter/outfielder Thomas Francisco (Abingdon), who is hitting .368 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Pirates.

Georgia Tech: J.J. Kelly High School graduate Nick Ascue is in his first season as director of baseball operations for the Yellow Jackets.

Liberty: Cade Hungate (Abingdon) and Brogan Beckner (Dobyns-Bennett) are pitchers for Liberty, while former University of Virginia standout Tyler Cannon is an assistant coach for the Flames. Cannon played his high school ball at Pigeon Forge and is the son of former John Battle and Patrick Henry baseball coach/athletic director Larry Cannon.