LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Playing against Lady Vols at Thompson-Boling Arena was a pinch-me moment for Tennessee Tech sophomore guard Peyton Carter (Abingdon)

Tennessee Tech sophomore guard Peyton Carter had a pinch-me moment on Dec. 1.
That’s because the former Abingdon High School star got to play a basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena against the nationally-ranked University of Tennessee Lady Vols.
“ That was one of the coolest things ever,” Carter said on Monday night in a telephone interview. “Our gym is pretty nice and pretty big and we had played at Vanderbilt, but whenever I stepped on the court there during warm-ups I was looking around and just said, ‘Wow.’ “
Carter had a different view the last time she was at the building on Dec. 1, 2019.
“ We went and watched [AHS graduate] Grace Hess play [for Air Force] against UT and sitting in the stands, I didn’t even put it together that I could potentially play on that court one day,” Carter said. “It was real humbling.”
The 5-foot-8 Carter did not score as she shot 0-for-6 from the floor, but she did have two assists, one rebound and a large contingent of fans cheering her on as she logged 18 minutes off the bench in her team’s 76-48 loss.
“ My whole family took a van up to the game,” Carter said. “We had probably about 20 to 30 people there. … I always used to watch UT play on TV when I was younger and would look at their roster in high school. When you get out there on the court and you are standing next to a 6-6 post player and looking up at her it’s pretty crazy. We hung in the game in the first half.”
Carter has appeared in all eight games for the Golden Eagles this season and is averaging 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
“ Peyton has grown tremendously in her sophomore season and it has all started with her focus and daily habits in practice,” said Tennessee Tech coach Kim Rosamond. “She has really made a commitment this season to practicing with a purpose and focus that is paying off for her as well as having a positive impact on our team.
“ Peyton provides a huge spark for us off the bench with her hard-nosed play, defensive intensity and ability to rebound the basketball. Defense is always something that freshmen struggle with the most, and I have seen Peyton grow tremendously on the defensive end. Her understanding of our defensive philosophy and her toughness on that end of the floor has been something that has really stood out to me through our non-conference games thus far.”
Carter is enjoying life as a NCAA Division I athlete.
“ It’s just a blessing,” Carter said. “We were in Puerto Rico for [a tournament during] Thanksgiving and I wasn’t able to sit there and eat dinner with my family, but there was no other place I’d rather be – playing Division I basketball with the girls who are literally now my best friends and sisters and the coaches who are like my second moms. It’s been really neat.
“ Last year was different with COVID and all the restrictions. It was a lot of fun but you had to think twice about a lot of things. This year with COVID [cases] going down and restrictions going down, it’s just been super, super fun.”
Her coach says the best is yet to come.
“ I love coaching Peyton Carter and she is just getting started at Tech,” Rosamond said. “The passion, toughness and a competitive spirit she brings to our team each and every day is so vital. She is a player who gets just as excited for her teammates making a great play as she does for herself and that is one of the many things I love about her. She is extremely unselfish and she is a player who makes her team better because she is such an energy giver to others.
“ It’s why her teammates love playing with her. Her team-first attitude is contagious, and she is a relentless competitor that just wants to do whatever it takes to help her team win.’
Magnificent McNulty
University of Pikeville freshman LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) had 14 points, two rebounds and one steal on Saturday in a women’s basketball loss to Tennessee Southern.
McNulty is averaging 9.9 points and 4.5 rebounds through her first eight games at the collegiate level.
Brooke’s best
Brooke Hammonds continues to showcase her skills for the women’s hoops team at Union College in Kentucky.
The Lee High graduate ranks second in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and seventh in the NAIA in scoring at 22.6 points per game and is currently second in the AAC with an average of 12.0 rebounds.
She has won the last two AAC player of the week awards and is a nine-time recipient of that accolade over the course of her career.
Sturgill stars
Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) of Alice Lloyd College has been one of the NAIA’s top shot blockers.
He swatted four shots to go along with 12 points and eight rebounds on Saturday in a 72-59 men’s basketball win over Oakland City.
Sturgill entered the week tied for 10th among all NAIA players in blocked shots with 2.4 per game. The 6-foot-10 junior is also averaging 6.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Ervin Update
Elon University sharpshooter Zac Ervin will play against the North Carolina Tar Heels for the second time in his career on Saturday.
The ex-Gate City High School standout had eight points and four rebounds during a game against UNC during the 2019-2020 season.
Ervin is currently averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Malik’s moment
Malik Johnson (George Wythe) had his finest performance of the season on Dec. 2 for the men’s basketball squad at Western New Mexico University.
He had 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in an 82-77 loss to Cameron and is averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Miller makes plays
Drew Miller had seven points, six rebounds and six assists for the men’s basketball squad at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences on Sunday in an 87-68 loss to Five Towns College.
The Patrick Henry High School graduate is averaging 5.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Going Bowling
The following is a look at a few of the area standouts you might catch a glimpse of on television during college football’s bowl season:
>>> The Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville will not only pit the Purdue Boilermakers against the Tennessee Volunteers, but the matchup features two local athletes who are contributing for each team.
Cam Allen (Graham) starts at safety for Purdue and was an honorable mention All-Big 10 Conference selection as he’s collected 56 tackles and four interceptions.
Meanwhile, Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) has started two games on the offensive line for UT.
>>> Penn State University special-teams standout Jordan Stout (Honaker) has several important dates approaching.
On Thursday, he’ll find out if he wins the Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to the best punter in college football.
On Jan. 1, he’ll get his kicks in the Outback Bowl as Penn State clashes with Arkansas in Tampa, Florida.
On Feb. 5, he’ll play in the Senior Bowl All-Star Game in Mobile, Alabama.
Stout is averaging 46.55 yards on 62 punts, has 56 touchbacks in 62 kickoffs, is 16-for-23 on field goals, 34-for-36 on extra points, has completed one pass for 18 yards and has totaled 82 points.
>>> E.J. Horton (George Wythe) has four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in six games for the Marshall Thundering Herd, who play Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 18 at the Superdome.
>>> Freshman tight end Charlie Browder (Dobyns-Bennett) has appeared in four games for Central Florida, which plays the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.
>>> Cade Ballard (Greeneville) has appeared in three games for Army and has seven carries for 40 yards, while going 0-for-2 passing. Army plays rival Navy on Saturday and will face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22.
Hole-in-one for THS grad
East Tennessee State University golfer Jack Tickle (Tennessee High) had a hole-in-one during a practice round on Dec. 3 at Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough.
Tickle used a six-iron to ace the 204-yard fourth hole.
Bluefield State Brothers
Siblings Caleb Fritz (141-pound weight class) and Justin Fritz (174) both wrestled well over the weekend for Bluefield State College.
The Graham High School grads each compiled 3-0 records at the Carolina Clash Duals in Greenwood, South Carolina.