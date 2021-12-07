LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Playing against Lady Vols at Thompson-Boling Arena was a pinch-me moment for Tennessee Tech sophomore guard Peyton Carter (Abingdon)

Tennessee Tech sophomore guard Peyton Carter had a pinch-me moment on Dec. 1.

That’s because the former Abingdon High School star got to play a basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena against the nationally-ranked University of Tennessee Lady Vols.

“ That was one of the coolest things ever,” Carter said on Monday night in a telephone interview. “Our gym is pretty nice and pretty big and we had played at Vanderbilt, but whenever I stepped on the court there during warm-ups I was looking around and just said, ‘Wow.’ “

Carter had a different view the last time she was at the building on Dec. 1, 2019.

“ We went and watched [AHS graduate] Grace Hess play [for Air Force] against UT and sitting in the stands, I didn’t even put it together that I could potentially play on that court one day,” Carter said. “It was real humbling.”

The 5-foot-8 Carter did not score as she shot 0-for-6 from the floor, but she did have two assists, one rebound and a large contingent of fans cheering her on as she logged 18 minutes off the bench in her team’s 76-48 loss.