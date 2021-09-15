LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Pikeville's Mya Holmes (Richlands) earns Mid-South Conference soccer honors

Gary Warford, the women’s soccer coach at the University of Pikeville, remembers one of the very first conversations he had with Mya Holmes.
“ When I was recruiting Mya when she was a high school player at Richlands I asked her, ‘What do you like to do?’ Warford recalled. “Without hesitation she said, ‘Score goals.’ “
The high-scoring ways have continued for Holmes at the collegiate level and she collected goals at such a high volume recently she was the most recent recipient of the Mid-South Conference’s offensive player of the week award.
She scored all her team’s goals in a 3-2 win over Midway on Sept. 7 and a few days later recorded another hat trick in a 16-0 victory over Oakwood.
“ It feels unreal to have two hat tricks at the college level,” Holmes said.
Holmes was the first player from Pikeville to receive the MSC’s accolade in 11 years.
“ She is fast, has explosive first touch into space and has the ability to read a defender’s touch in order to intercept passes and get in behind their backline,” Warford said. “Mya is a joy to coach; very humble, lover of the game and someone who is a quintessential team player.”
Pikeville scored just three goals during a truncated spring 2021 season and Holmes had two of them.
“ She began showing us last spring that she is indeed a dangerous weapon going forward,” Warford said. “What has impressed me beyond the two hat tricks is her ability to read what the opposition is giving her, find their mistakes and quite frankly, punish them. She is a tenacious competitor and while most would be happy with two hat tricks in a week, knowing Mya, she will want more.”
Holmes began playing soccer when she was 4-years-old and played on the best soccer teams Richlands has ever fielded. Now, she’s a senior in college.
“ The journey I’ve had in this sport has been amazing,” Holmes said. “I love all my teammates. I’ve made memories with all the teams that I’ve been on that I will never forget. Soccer has brought joy to my life from a very young age and I love the game. … I am very thankful to have been able to receive player of the week. It is an amazing feeling know that hard work really does pay off.”
One of Holmes’ teammates is freshman midfielder Lauren Mulkey, who was a standout at Wise County Central.
“ Lauren is beginning to adjust to the college game,” Warford said. “She brings with her a natural ability of speed and knowledge of how to play in wide space. I am looking forward to her continued development as she is a very coachable player. [Central] Coach [Matt] Mullins has done a fine job developing talent at the high school level.”
Stout leg
Jordan Stout once again carried a heavy workload on special teams for Penn State University’s football team.
The former Honaker High School star averaged 51.3 yards on three punts, went 3-for-4 on field goals, 5-for-5 on extra points and all nine of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks in a 44-13 win over Ball State on Saturday.
Stout was recently added to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s top punter.
Stout is 100 percent on touchbacks through the season’s first two games.
“ It keeps it consistent having the ball placed on the 25 every single time,” Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland told The Daily Collegian following the game. “It eliminates good returners from making explosive returns as well. He’s good at neutralizing that.”
Horton has catches
Marshall cruised to a 44-10 non-conference football win over North Carolina Central on Saturday as E.J. Horton (George Wythe) contributed three catches for 29 yards to the victory.
Harris has yards
Freshman Chancellor Harris (Tazewell) had two carries for 14 yards and caught one pass for 15 yards on Saturday for Morehead State University’s football team in a 62-9 pounding of Point University.
Cooke shows versatility
The football team at North Carolina A&T suffered a 45-17 loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, but Taymon Cooke got some touches for the Aggies.
The ex-Graham High School standout had four catches for 17 yards, one carry for six yards and his lone kickoff return resulted in a six-yard gain.
Mullins on the whistle
University of Tennessee offensive lineman Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) wasn’t the only local guy on the field Saturday in the Volunteers’ 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium.
Stuart Mullins (Clintwood) served as the referee for the contest.
Local vs. Local
Greensboro College’s Sarah Oakes earned a spot on the all-tournament team at this past weekend’s Maroon Classic volleyball tournament and the former Marion High School star also squared off with some other standouts from Southwest Virginia en route to the honor.
Oakes had 10 kills and four digs in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 win over Ferrum, which received eight digs and seven assists from Lee High graduate Arielle Tritt.
Oakes finished with six kills, two blocks and once ace in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 triumph over Hollins University, which got seven assists, one dig and one ace from ex-Union High School standout Zoe Brooks.
Outstanding Asher
Madison Asher (Abingdon) slammed down nine kills and recorded a block for Lenoir-Rhyne University’s volleyball team in a loss to American International on Friday.
Central grad’s spikes
Freshman Elaina Vaughan (Sullivan Central) collected six kills and two blocks for the volleyball squad at St. Francis College of Brooklyn on Friday in a loss to Columbia.
Sheridan soars
Lee High graduate Sheridan Herron season-opening stat line for Concord University’s volleyball team included 12 kills, four blocks and two digs in a five-set loss to West Virginia Tech on Sept. 9.
Tickle fares well in debut
East Tennessee State University freshman Jack Tickle (Tennessee High) played well in his first college golf tournament.
Tickle carded rounds of 75, 70 and 71 in finishing with an even-par total of 216 at the Marquette Intercollegiate, which concluded Sept. 7 at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin.
Tickle was tied for 39th on the individual leaderboard.
Street shines in debut
In her first tournament for the Radford University women’s golf team, freshman Caleigh Street (Richlands) had the squad’s top finish.
Street finished tied for 29th after rounds of 79, 74 and 72 at the Kingsmill Invitational, which concluded on Monday in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Hazelwood has strong start
Ben Hazelwood is off and running at Rhodes College.
The Virginia High graduate finished 50th (out of 211 runners) at the City Auto Memphis Twilight Cross Country Championships held Sept. 4. He navigated the men’s four-mile course in 20:59.04.