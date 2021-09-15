LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Pikeville's Mya Holmes (Richlands) earns Mid-South Conference soccer honors

“ She began showing us last spring that she is indeed a dangerous weapon going forward,” Warford said. “What has impressed me beyond the two hat tricks is her ability to read what the opposition is giving her, find their mistakes and quite frankly, punish them. She is a tenacious competitor and while most would be happy with two hat tricks in a week, knowing Mya, she will want more.”

Holmes began playing soccer when she was 4-years-old and played on the best soccer teams Richlands has ever fielded. Now, she’s a senior in college.

“ The journey I’ve had in this sport has been amazing,” Holmes said. “I love all my teammates. I’ve made memories with all the teams that I’ve been on that I will never forget. Soccer has brought joy to my life from a very young age and I love the game. … I am very thankful to have been able to receive player of the week. It is an amazing feeling know that hard work really does pay off.”

One of Holmes’ teammates is freshman midfielder Lauren Mulkey, who was a standout at Wise County Central.