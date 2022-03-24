LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon), Avery Mabe (George Wythe) contributing for University of Virginia Cavaliers

The baseball team at the University of Virginia has won 20 games already in 2022 and a triumph on March 15 by the Cavaliers was highlighted by a couple of standouts from Southwest Virginia.

Freshman Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) was the winning pitcher and sophomore Avery Mabe (George Wythe) got the save as UVa earned a 14-4 victory over Rider.

“ For him to get his first win and me to get my first save on the same day was really cool,” Mabe said. “I’ve been friends with Matthew for a few years dating back to high school and it’s great to be able to get the chance to play with him.”

It was actually the collegiate debut for Mabe, who has dealt with some injury issues. He allowed one earned run over the final 3 1/3 innings in notching a save the old-fashioned way.

“ It felt really good,” Mabe said. “It had been a long time coming and I hadn’t had the best luck with my health so far and have had to work my way back. It was nice to see everything come together and have a chance to get out there.”

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander, Mabe has a 2.08 ERA in two relief outings.

“ There have definitely been some nerves,” Mabe said. “The [appearances] haven’t been as great as I’d like, but I can’t complain.”

Buchanan is 2-0 over his four games (two starts) and has not allowed a run in 10 1/3 innings. He has struck out 14, walked three and surrendered just three hits as opponents are hitting just .091 against the left-hander.

“ He’s been great so far,” Mabe said. “He’s really efficient, throwing a lot of strikes and doing what’s asked of him.”

UVa is off to the best start in program history (20-1) and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 teams. Buchanan and Mabe are contributing to the success of the Atlantic Coast Conference team.

“ It’s been a lot of fun,” Mabe said. “We compete with each other every day and just feed off each other.”

Hungate’s Heroics, Part I

Cade Hungate is making good pitches and as a result good things are happening for the former Abingdon High School star.

Hungate has not allowed a run in 7 1/3 innings of work this season for the Liberty Flames and notched his sixth save on Sunday, getting the final four outs to polish off a 7-5 win over North Florida.

Hungate’s Heroics, Part II

Chase Hungate is making good pitches and as a result good things are happening for the former Abingdon High School star.

Hungate is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams and earned a win against Quinnipiac on March 18 after spinning four scoreless innings.

Hungate has allowed 19 hits, walked five and registered 22 strikeouts over the course of 21 2/3 innings.

Gavin does good

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) had his season-opening 14-game hitting streak snapped on March 19, but he still made good things happen for Virginia Tech in a 22-6 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball bludgeoning of Pittsburgh.

Cross walked twice, scored two runs and also made a diving catch from his position in center field. The star slugger is hitting .319 with six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Hokies.

He has struck out just six times in 72 at-bats. Tech plays Boston College on April 23 in a game at historic Fenway Park.

Peavyhouse posts wins

Shaddon Peavyhouse has pitched to the tune of a 2-2 record and 3.38 ERA in eight outings for the baseball team at the University of North Carolina.

The ex-Unicoi County High School ace posted a win over Pittsburgh on March 12 and got another victory three days later against Virginia Military Institute.

Hit for Hicks

Rhodes College’s Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) hammered out a seventh-inning RBI single on March 18 in a 13-3 baseball win over Carroll University. He has two hits in two at-bats this season.

Crawford crushing it

Bluefield State College’s softball squad might be struggling, but Emma Crawford isn’t.

The former Richlands High School star crushed a two-run homer in Bluefield State’s 17-2 loss to Emory & Henry on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader and for the season is hitting .432 with three homers and nine RBIs.

Boyd’s bat

Carrie Boyd (Eastside) has posted a .326 batting average with 10 RBIs for the softball squad at the University of Pikeville.

Keene collects hits

A .315 batting average and eight RBIs are among the numbers on the stat line of Ellie Keene (John Battle) for Alice Lloyd College’s softball team.

Pendleton’s power

Milligan University’s Kate Pendleton (Gate City) hit her first home run of the season on March 17.

She slugged a three-run homer in an 8-0 win over the Union Bulldogs in the first game of an Appalachian Athletic Conference softball doubleheader and is hitting .269 with 10 RBIs.

Walters State Trio

Tatum Dye (Lebanon), Grayson Phipps (Tennessee High) and Adrienne Morrison (Lebanon) continue to be key contributors for the softball team at Walters State Community College.

Dye is hitting .319 with three home runs and 18 RBIs to go along with 10 stolen bases and 19 runs scored.

Phipps is batting .348 with eight RBIs and eight runs scored, while Morrison is 4-2 with a 4.20 ERA in the circle.

Silver for Glover

Milligan University’s Rebecca Glover ran her way to a runner-up finish at last week’s Columbia Invitational track and field meet in South Carolina.

The former Sullivan East High School star crossed the finish line in 2:22.43 for second place in the women’s 800-meter run. She was also on the 4x400 relay team that finished runner-up in 4:09.47.

Bronze for Calhoun

Michael Calhoun (Gate City) of Charleston Southern placed third out of 58 competitors in the men’s shot put during last week’s Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational track and field meet in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

A throw of 16.34 meters (53-7 ½) was his best.

Top-10 for Foran

Ivy Foran (Tennessee High) finished ninth at the Hill City Invitational women’s golf tournament, which concluded on March 15 at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Competing for the University of Lynchburg, Foran carded rounds of 88 and 83.

Top-20 for Street

Caleigh Street of Radford University finished tied for 17th on the individual leaderboard at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate women’s golf tournament, which concluded on March 15 in Sevierville, Tennessee.

The Richlands High School graduate had rounds of 74 and 79 for an 11-over total of 153.

Transfer Talk

Both Luke Lawson (Eastside) and Zac Ervin (Gate City) have entered the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal.

Lawson averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 78 games over four seasons with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Ervin put up 7.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 56 contests over the last three seasons at Elon University. He missed the 2020-21 season with an injury.

Local vs. Local

Middle Tennessee University posted an 86-56 win over Wofford on March 17 in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, a basketball game that featured two players from Northeast Tennessee on competing sides.

Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for Middle Tennessee, while Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) finished with two points and one rebound for Wofford.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.