Martin Lucas and Chancellor Harris are off and running.

The running backs from Southwest Virginia sparked their college football teams to season-opening victories on Aug. 31 by reaching the end zone.

Lucas, an ex-Abingdon High School star, polished off William & Mary’s 34-24 triumph over Campbell with a fourth-quarter TD reception.

Harris, a former Tazewell High School standout, scored Morehead State’s first touchdown of 2023 in a 37-35 win over West Virginia State.

Lucas caught a pass from Darius Wilson and raced 27 yards to the end zone with 8:11 remaining to seal the deal.

“Martin is a very powerful athlete with excellent ball skills and football instincts,” said W&M offensive coordinator Christian Taylor. “He had an incredible offseason preparing his body for a great season and spent a lot of time mastering the playbook. It was a lot of fun seeing his efforts pay off against Campbell. He is a complete running back that is also great in pass protection and can catch the ball out of the backfield.”

Lucas finished with 49 rushing yards on 11 carries, while catching four passes for 46 yards and the score.

“We’ve been very impressed with his growth and development over the past year,” Taylor said. “He has the physical skillset to be an All-American here and has put forth the work over the entire offseason to have an elite season.”

Wide receiver Carson Jenkins (Gate City) also got some playing time in the opener for William & Mary, while Terry Smith (Abingdon) is the Tribe’s quality control coach for special teams. W&M is ranked fourth nationally in the latest FCS coaches poll.

“Martin is a genuine, caring, unselfish person that is willing to do whatever it takes to help our team succeed,” Taylor said. “He is willing to be a lead blocker for his teammates and doing a lot of dirty work that goes unnoticed.”

Harris has a similar scouting report and he caught a 38-yard scoring strike from Carter Cravens with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter for Morehead State. He finished with 16 rushing yards on eight carries, while catching two passes for 42 yards.

“Chance played well this past week,” said Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer. “I liked the way he protected in pass protection and he also caught the ball well out of the backfield. … What impresses me the most about Chance is his leadership and unselfish play. He is a tremendous teammate and brings energy every day to practice and games. Chance is stronger and faster this year and is running the football with better body lean.

“I expect a big year from him.”

Keller collects tackles

Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) made five tackles, including one for loss, in Virginia Tech’s 36-17 season-opening football win over Old Dominion last week.

Offensive lineman Brody Meadows (Graham) also saw action for the Hokies.

Polier’s power

Mason Polier made four tackles, including a sack, last Saturday in his first football game for NCAA Division III Willamette University in Oregon. Those stops came in a 24-21 triumph over La Verne.

The Union High School graduate previously played for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Western Carolina.

Allen update

Purdue University defensive back Cam Allen made four tackles and broke up a pass during the Boilermakers’ 39-35 season-opening loss to Fresno State.

The former Graham High School star will be back in his home state on Saturday as Purdue plays Virginia Tech at noon at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

Hutton gets kicks

Sophomore Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie) made his debut as the punter for Bluefield State’s football team in a 41-7 win over Livingstone last week.

He averaged 39 yards on three punts with a long of 46.

Wright stuff

Freshman Aly Wright made her debut for the University of Pikeville women’s soccer team on Aug 23. The Virginia High graduate played 15 minutes for the Bears in their 2-0 win over Rio Grande.

Maiden: AAC’s best

Milligan University junior Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference defensive player of the week after collecting 17 blocks in four volleyball matches last weekend.

Maiden’s 32 blocks this season were tops in the AAC entering the week and she has also slammed down 42 kills. Her younger sister, Avery Maiden, is having a fine freshman season as well for the Buffaloes.

Sheets shines in debut

Freshman Josie Sheets (Chilhowie) made her debut for the volleyball squad at Mary Baldwin University last week and fared well. She went for 11 assists, 11 digs and five kills in Mary Baldwin’s five-set loss to St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Jessee’s first race

Freshman Makaleigh Jessee competed in her first race as a member of the women’s cross country team at Tennessee Tech last Friday.

The Abingdon High School graduate placed 26th in 18:34.5 during a three-mile race hosted by the University of Tennessee at the Cherokee Farms course.