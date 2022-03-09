LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Loras College grappler Gabe Fiser (Grundy) back in national tournament

Gabe Fiser has gone national for the second straight year and the former Grundy High School star is looking to pin down the ultimate prize.

“The goal at the national tournament is to win and become the national champion at 165-pounds,” Fiser said. “That has been the goal since I was 7-years-old. I have dreamed about it and it’s just time to get what I have worked for.”

Fiser’s quest begins Friday at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships as he carries a 22-4 record into a first-round match against Matthew Lackman of Alvernia University at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Representing Loras College, Fiser has had a winning winter for the school located in Dubuque, Iowa.

“ My thoughts about the season are all positive,” Fiser said. “I had some hiccups in early-December, but I made my adjustments and started to wrestle to my full potential. I feel very confident going into the nationals. I have prepared all year long for this moment and cannot wait to take advantage of it.”

Fiser finished fourth and earned All-American honors at last season’s National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III tournament.

“ The experience from wrestling on the big stage is like no other,” Fiser said. “I find myself being a lot calmer before, and during, my matches. That is great experience to have.”

Fiser has gotten better in several facets of his mat attack in the last 12 months.

“ The area of most improvement would be gaining the ability to just stay calm, cool and composed in those big-moment matches,” Fiser said. “Another area would be my top [position] game. I have been really excelling in that area of my wrestling.”

What has impressed Loras coach T.J. Miller the most about the kid from Southwest Virginia?

“ His fortitude,” Miller said. “He’s able to recognize adversity and overcome it. … I’m really proud of Gabe. I’m really proud of the type of person he is and his tremendous character. As a father of four daughters, Gabe Fiser is the type of guy you hope they find someday and that’s probably the best compliment I can give.”

Hungate’s heroics

Cade Hungate (Abingdon) is flourishing in the role of closer for the Liberty University baseball team.

He struck out three and worked around two hits in pitching a scoreless ninth inning on Tuesday to polish off a 1-0 victory over the 15th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hungate is 4-for-4 on save chances and has not allowed a run in five innings of work.

His younger brother, Chase, is 1-1 with a 0.75 ERA in four relief appearances covering 12 innings for the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams.

VCU hosts Liberty on March 15.

Best of Buchanan

Just like he did at Lebanon High School, University of Virginia freshman pitcher Matthew Buchanan is throwing strikes and getting outs.

He threw 1 2/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts and one walk on March 5 to polish off a victory over Penn State. He has not yielded a run in two outings covering 2 2/3 innings.

Buchanan is 0-for-3 at the plate.

Cross collects hits

Gavin Cross went 2-for-5 with a run, RBI and stolen base on Tuesday as Virginia Tech earned a non-conference baseball win over East Carolina.

The ex-Tennessee High slugger is batting .351 with one home run and eight RBIs, collecting at least one hit in all nine games he’s played for the Hokies.

Barrs At-Bats

Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) had two hits for Radford University’s baseball team on March 5 against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

He has a .286 batting average with three RBIs, while David Bryant (Science Hill) is hitting .250 with six RBIs for the Highlanders.

Peavyhouse vs. old team

Shaddon Peavyhouse transferred to the University of North Carolina this season after four successful years at Coastal Carolina.

The former Unicoi County High School ace pitcher faced his old team on Sunday.

Peavyhouse (0-1, 2.45 ERA) allowed one run on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in a no-decision against the Chanticleers as UNC prevailed, 4-3.

Willis wields big bat

Courtney Willis (Sullivan Central) is hitting .452 with two home runs and 17 RBIs for the softball team at Roane State Community College. She went 3-for-4 with four RBIs on March 5 against Columbia State in the first game of a doubleheader.

Boyd’s bat

Carrie Boyd continues to bash for the softball team at the University of Pikeville.

The Eastside High School graduate is hitting .400 (10-for-25) with four doubles and five RBIs for the Bears.

Walters State Trio

Tatum Dye (Lebanon), Grayson Phipps (Tennessee High) and Adrienne Morrison (Lebanon) are doing good things for Walters State Community College’s softball team.

Dye is hitting .352 (19-for-54) with three home runs and 14 RBIs, Phipps is batting .385 (5-for-13) with five RBIs and Morrison has pitched to the tune of a 4-1 record and 3.37 ERA.

Frazier, McNulty go national

Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) and LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) were regular participants in the state tournament during their high school careers and they will play in the NAIA national tourney on Friday.

Both players are valuable contributors for the women’s basketball team at the University of Pikeville, which plays Indiana Tech on Friday in Dayton, Tennessee, in a first-round game.

Frazier is averaging 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while McNulty is averaging 7.8 points and 4.7 boards per contest.

Culbertson going dancing

Macie Culbertson (Daniel Boone) is heading back to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament after the Belmont Bruins won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on March 5.

A senior guard, Culbertson has appeared in six games this season and totaled three points, four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal. This will be her third trip to the Big Dance.

Smith among Big South’s best

Gardner-Webb University sophomore Alasia Smith earned first-team honors on the All-Big South Conference women’s basketball squad.

The ex-Science Hill High School standout averaged 14.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

Sturgill cited

Alice Lloyd College post player Colyn Sturgill earned a spot on the River States Conference men’s basketball Champions of Character Team.

The former Eastside High School star tore the ACL and sprained the LCL in his left knee on Dec. 29 against Asbury as his season came to an end after averaging 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 13 games for the Eagles.

Top-15 for Taylor

Tennessee Tech golfer Chance Taylor (Gate City) finished tied for 15th on the individual leaderboard at the Orlando Invitational, which concluded on March 1.

Taylor had rounds of 75, 70 and 76 for a five-over par total of 221.

Bre Coley: All-American

Milligan University swimmer Bre Coley earned NAIA All-American honors at the national meet held March 2-5 in Columbus, Georgia.

The Marion High School graduate was a member of the women’s 200 medley relay team, which placed sixth in 1:48.94.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.