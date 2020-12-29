LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Long hair and strong leg for Penn State's Jordan Stout

Jordan Stout’s right leg got a lot of work during the 2020 football season for the Penn State University Nittany Lions and his long, flowing hair received plenty of attention.
“My hair is close to 14 inches now and I started growing it out about two years ago,” said Stout, who spent Christmas back home with his family in Honaker, Virginia. “I just wanted to try it out. I’d had short hair my entire life and wanted a little change.”
One thing that hasn’t changed since his days at Honaker High School is the fact the pigskin travels far when Stout puts his leg into it and he handled kickoffs, punts and long field goals this past season.
“I enjoyed doing everything,” Stout said. “It took a little getting used to, but after the first game I became very comfortable.”
Stout punted 33 times for a 41.5-yard average with a long of 56 yards.
He was 2-for-5 on field goal attempts, splitting the uprights from 50 and 47 yards out.
Stout also averaged 63.3 yards on 50 kickoffs, 42 of which resulted in touchbacks.
“In all honesty, I feel as if I have a lot of room for improvement,” Stout said. “I’m not satisfied with how things went this year. I finished first in kickoff touchback percentage, but my punts were a little sloppy compared to what I’d like.”
A tackle also appeared on Stout’s stat line as he and Judge Culpepper stopped Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt on a punt return in the second quarter of a game on Nov. 14.
“I’ve had a few tackles [in the past],” Stout said. “However, I haven’t had a big hit yet. I’m trying to do that next year.”
Stout was among Penn State’s team captains this past season in what was his second year at the school after transferring from Virginia Tech.
Freshman kicker Levi Forrest (Richlands) appeared in two games for Penn State, attempting onside kicks against Ohio State and Maryland.
“Levi progressed a lot mentally and physically to say the least,” Stout said. “He almost weighs as much as me [208 pounds] now. When he showed up, I weighed 30 pounds more than him.”
Davis lands scholarship
University of Tennessee offensive lineman Dayne Davis received some good news on Monday from head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Volunteers.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound rising junior was informed he was being placed on scholarship. Davis originally joined the program as a preferred walk-on after starring at Sullivan East High School.
Liberty for Mullins
Stuart Mullins (Clintwood) will serve as the referee for the Liberty Bowl on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will be televised on ESPN as Army (9-2) goes against 5-4 West Virginia.
Latest on Luke
UNC Asheville’s Luke Lawson (Eastside) scored nine points on Dec. 22 in an 88-67 men’s basketball loss at Marshall. It was a season high for the 6-foot-7 junior forward.
