LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Long hair and strong leg for Penn State's Jordan Stout

Jordan Stout’s right leg got a lot of work during the 2020 football season for the Penn State University Nittany Lions and his long, flowing hair received plenty of attention.

“My hair is close to 14 inches now and I started growing it out about two years ago,” said Stout, who spent Christmas back home with his family in Honaker, Virginia. “I just wanted to try it out. I’d had short hair my entire life and wanted a little change.”

One thing that hasn’t changed since his days at Honaker High School is the fact the pigskin travels far when Stout puts his leg into it and he handled kickoffs, punts and long field goals this past season.

“I enjoyed doing everything,” Stout said. “It took a little getting used to, but after the first game I became very comfortable.”

Stout punted 33 times for a 41.5-yard average with a long of 56 yards.

He was 2-for-5 on field goal attempts, splitting the uprights from 50 and 47 yards out.

Stout also averaged 63.3 yards on 50 kickoffs, 42 of which resulted in touchbacks.