LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Lomax to run next for UVa-Wise

Zavier Lomax is ready to run for the Highland Cavaliers of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The former Union High School standout enrolled at UVa-Wise in January and will play football for the Cavs and compete for the school’s fledgling track and field program.

He transferred from NCAA Division I Morehead State of the FCS Pioneer League.

“It’s closer to home and the school just seems like a better fit,” Lomax said. “It will be more challenging, honestly.”

Lomax appeared in eight games during the 2022 season at Morehead State and had 84 rushing yards on 27 carries, 10 more yards on three receptions and his two kickoff returns netted 15 yards.

He adapted quickly to the college game.

“The moment that stands out above everything was the first time everything started to click,” Lomax said. “When I stopped having missed assignments and could just play.”

UVa-Wise went just 2-9 last season and Lomax should provide a major boost. He gained 1,817 yards on the ground during his senior year at Union in 2021 and 440 of those came in a VHSL Region 2D playoff win over Virginia High.

“I just want to work hard and be a team player,” Lomax said. “No matter where I’m at, I’m gonna work regardless.”

Bartley’s buckets

Freshman Dylan Bartley had a 17-point, five-rebound, one-assist stat line on Jan. 28 as Milligan University earned an 82-67 Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball win over Montreat.

The sharpshooter who prepped at Sullivan East High School is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Baskets for Brown

That was a season-high 20 points for Lees-McRae freshman Brandon Brown (Tennessee High) on Saturday in a 101-94 Conference Carolinas men’s basketball setback to Francis Marion. He also had four assists and two rebounds and is averaging 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Campbell contributes

The stat line for Hamilton Campbell in a 74-60 South Atlantic Conference men’s hoops loss to Catawba on Jan. 25 included 10 points, three assists and one steal. The Lenoir-Rhyne freshman, who played his high school ball at George Wythe, Grundy and Moravian Prep, is averaging 4.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Bunch off the bench

Bradley Bunch (Union) contributed seven points and six rebounds off the bench to the University of Pikeville’s 72-69 men’s basketball triumph over Tennessee Southern on Saturday. The freshman is averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

More on Morrell

The men’s basketball squad at UNC Asheville is 17-6, has won eight straight games and is currently atop the Big South Conference standings.

Elizabethton High School graduate Mike Morrell is the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Local vs. Local

The University of Lynchburg took a 67-54 women’s basketball win over Averett University on Jan. 25 in a matchup between two of the top freshmen in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference who both happen to be from far Southwest Virginia.

Macey Mullins (Gate City) had 18 points, four steals and three assists for Lynchburg as she is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Taylor Ray (Tazewell) tallied nine points and two steals for Averett. She is putting up 6.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Latest on Lakin

The fine freshman season of Lakin Burke of the University of the Cumberlands continued on Saturday in a 78-59 women’s basketball victory over Freed-Hardeman as she recorded 12 points, six rebounds, three blocks, three steals and one assist.

The former Thomas Walker High School star is averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Peyton’s place

The women’s basketball team at Tennessee Tech might have dropped a 66-63 decision to Little Rock on Saturday, but Peyton Carter (Abingdon) played well for the Golden Eagles.

She had nine points, eight rebounds and two assists and for the season has averages of 5.9 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Frazier’s finest

Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) had another strong all-around performance on Saturday for the women’s basketball team at the University of Pikeville.

She went for 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 72-55 win over Tennessee Southern and is averaging 10.0 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Spence stars

Lees-McRae freshman Dianna Spence had seven points and four rebounds on Jan. 24 in a 53-44 Conference Carolinas women’s basketball loss to Erskine.

The averages for the Virginia High graduate include 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Smith scores

Life is good for Alasia Smith of the women’s hoops team at Gardner-Webb University.

The ex-Science Hill High School standout scored the 1,000th-point of her collegiate career last week and is averaging 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 steals for a squad that currently leads the Big South Conference.

Record-setting Calhoun

Michael Calhoun had a record-setting weekend for the men’s track and field squad at Charleston Southern.

The former VHSL state champion from Gate City established the school’s indoor record for the shot put with a top heave of 17.11 meters (56-01 ¾) during a meet hosted by Clemson University.

Davis: Big South’s best

South Carolina-Upstate’s Keyandre Davis (Union) earned Big South Conference men’s indoor track and field freshman of the week honors for his performance on Jan. 22 in a meet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The newcomer finished fourth in the weight throw (52-2 ¾) and shot put (44-1 ½) at the event.

VHS grads in the pool

Aaron Van Nostrand and Cooper Gobble – who both attended Virginia High – had productive performances for the men’s swim team at Lees-McRae in a meet against Mars Hill and King University on Saturday.

Van Nostrand won the 200 backstroke in 2:02.97, while Gobble logged a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.26.

Cusano makes splash

Ashley Cusano of North Carolina State University had a couple of first-place finishes during a women’s dual swim meet on Jan. 27 against UNC-Wilmington.

The ex-Union High School star won the 100 backstroke in 53.26 seconds and was also on the 200 medley relay team that triumphed in 1:38.75.

Cusano was also runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 54.62 seconds.

Fritz fares well

Bluefield State College dropped a 36-15 decision to Allen University in a Jan. 16 dual wrestling match, but Caleb Fritz (Graham) provided a highlight for the Blues. He won his 149-pound match by pinning Drevon Wallace in 4:48.