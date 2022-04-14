Locals in College Notes: Harley Holmes gets a hit

Harley Holmes has spent most of the season behind the plate for Roane State Community College, but on Sunday she did some work at the plate.

The former Virginia High standout collected the first hit of her collegiate softball career, connecting for a fourth-inning RBI single in Roane State’s 11-3 loss to Walters State Community College in the second game of a doubleheader.

“I have only had five at-bats this spring, so getting my first actual hit was a great feeling of accomplishment,” Holmes said. “I didn’t feel any pressure being in the lineup. … I really wanted to stay disciplined and swing at good pitches. Hitting good pitches leads to solid hits.”

Holmes has made her mark defensively as the starting catcher for the Raiders.

“This season feels like it has flown by,” Holmes said. “I am our only catcher, so I have caught every game this year. So, that also means I’ve had to take good care of myself physically to be able to compete the best I can.”

Holmes isn’t the only local player contributing at Roane State.

Courtney Willis (Sullivan Central) has been one of the team’s top hitters, sporting a .322 batting average with five home runs and 27 RBIs.

“Courtney and I have actually played together going on five years,” Holmes said. “We have been on the same travel team, East Tennessee Select, since my freshman year of high school. I have always enjoyed playing with Court. She is a very impactful power-hitting lefty and my favorite first baseman to pick off runners with.”

It was fitting that the first hit for Holmes came against an opponent featuring some of her friends.

Tatum Dye (Lebanon) is hitting .358 with three home runs and 31 RBIs for Walters State, Grayson Phipps (Tennessee High) is batting .355 with nine RBIs and Adrienne Morrison (Lebanon) has gone 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA in pitching 10 games for the Senators.

Dye went 7-for-14 in the four-game weekend series against Roane State, while Phipps went 1-for-3 with a RBI in the same game on Sunday in which Holmes had hit No. 1.

“This past weekend playing against Walters was a deja vu moment getting to play against Tatum and Grayson,” Holmes said. “I have played with, and against, both of them for a long time. They are also great ball players and huge competitors on the field.”

Boyd’s bat

Carrie Boyd continues to swing the bat well for the softball squad at the University of Pikeville.

The Eastside High School graduate has compiled a .311 batting average with seven doubles and 12 RBIs.

Bluefield trio

Bluefield University posted a 4-0 win over Montreat on Monday in the first game of an Appalachian Athletic Conference softball doubleheader with three players from Tazewell County leading the way in the triumph.

Brooke Rowe (Tazewell) had two RBIs, Kenzie Lambert (Tazewell) drove in a run and Jocelyn Thompson (Graham) pitched a two-hit shutout.

Cross crushes it

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) had one of his finest performances of the season on April 8 for Virginia Tech’s baseball team as the top prospect went 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in a victory over North Carolina State.

It was the second multi-homer game this month for Cross, whose stat line includes a .333 batting average, eight home runs and 24 RBIs.

Blast for Barrs

Radford University recorded a 4-3 Big South Conference baseball win over Gardner-Webb on April 9 as ex-Abingdon High School slugger Tanner Barrs connected for his second home run of the season.

The three-run blast in the second inning was the biggest hit of the game and came from Barrs, who is hitting .245 with 12 RBIs.

Tough-luck loss for Buchanan

Matthew Buchanan never lost a pitching decision in his four seasons playing baseball at Lebanon High School. The freshman left-hander was tagged with a tough-luck loss on Tuesday for the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

Buchanan allowed three hits and struck out one in 2/3 innings of relief work in a 9-2 setback to Old Dominion, but all four runs he allowed were unearned due to some faulty defense by the Cavaliers.

Buchanan is 2-1 with a 0.52 ERA and has struck out 26 batters and issued just four walks in 17 1/3 innings of work.

Right-hander Avery Mabe (George Wythe) has a 2.84 ERA and one save in four outings for Virginia.

Top-10 for Baggarly

Addie Baggarly of Baylor University finished tied for seventh place at the Bruzzy Challenge women’s tournament, which wrapped up on Tuesday at the Waterchase Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The former Tennessee High golfer had rounds of 69, 69 and 74 for a total of four-under par 212. Baylor won the team title.

Bronze for Barnett

Justin Barnett (Union) earned a third-place finish in the men’s discus at the South Florida Track and Field Invitational on April 8. Competing for Virginia Commonwealth University, he had a personal-best heave of 48.81 meters.

Marshall wins match

Jacob Marshall (Tennessee High) contributed a win on Tuesday as the Chattanooga men’s tennis team cruised to a 6-1 victory over Austin Peay.

Marshall posted a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Hogan Stoker at No. 6 singles.

Lucas impresses

Martin Lucas scored two touchdowns in 2021 as a freshman for the football team at William & Mary and the former Abingdon High School running back continues to impress.

He earned rave reviews during the Tribe’s spring game last month.

“He’s a big back who can run and break tackles,” W&M coach Mike London told the school’s website. “And he’s physical. He’s got a chance to be really good.”

Transfer talk

>>> Virginia Tech lineman Noah Sage (Lee High) has entered the NCAA football transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Sage appeared in one game during his two seasons with the Hokies, seeing time in the trenches during the Pinstripe Bowl loss to Maryland in December.

>>> Breanna Yarber has joined the women’s basketball program at Emory & Henry College, transferring closer to home after one season at Campbell University.

Yarber scored more than 2,000 career points during her high school career that was comprised of three seasons at Patrick Henry and one year at Sullivan Central.

She redshirted during the 2021-22 season at Campbell.

