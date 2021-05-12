LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Haley Tomlinson (Rye Cove) is a reliable relief pitcher for NJCAA power Louisburg Hurricanes

“ After calling him back and a two-hour conversation, I decided I was going to visit the next day. My mom and I traveled to Louisburg early Thursday morning for a visit. I pretty much fell in love with the campus and after hearing about how successful the athletics were, I was in. I knew I wanted to be a part of something special and Louisburg’s softball program was going to give me that. I moved in three days later.”

Louisburg has long been a powerhouse and Alana Thomas (Virginia High) had a successful stint pitching for the Hurricanes in 2001 and 2002.

“ Coming to a program that has had the record it has had over the years has been nothing but amazing,” Tomlinson said. “This year, our roster has more pitchers (six) than we ever have at my time here and working along with them and supporting each other is something I love about being a part of this team. We are supportive of whoever is getting the job done and not many programs are like that.”

What are Tomlinson’s plans after the 2021 season concludes?

“ I’m still undecided about softball and just looking to see how this season goes and keeping my options open,” she said.

As for now, she hopes to lead Louisburg to a World Series appearance.