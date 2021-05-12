LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Haley Tomlinson (Rye Cove) is a reliable relief pitcher for NJCAA power Louisburg Hurricanes

Haley Tomlinson has carved out a role as a reliable relief pitcher for one of the top junior college softball programs in the country.
The former Rye Cove High School standout has excelled to the tune of a 2-0 record, one save and a 0.53 ERA in 15 games (one start) for the Louisburg Hurricanes, who are 41-6 and ranked third in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll.
Tomlinson has allowed just 14 hits in 26 1/3 innings, while recording 21 strikeouts.
“The key for my pitching is really staying confident in the pitch I’m throwing and making sure I’m keeping the ball low,” Tomlinson said. “The key is that when I come in after people, I am throwing the opposite of what they were. Being able to attack the strike zone is important in what I do.”
The 6-foot sophomore right-hander is also 3-for-5 with three RBIs at the plate.
Louisburg plays in the Region X tournament this weekend and is two wins away from clinching a spot in the NJCAA World Series. For Tomlinson, the journey to this point has been a memorable one.
How did she end up at the school located about 30 miles southeast of Raleigh, North Carolina?
“ I had thought on and off for years that I wanted to continue softball at the collegiate level, but wasn’t sure where I wanted to go,” Tomlinson said. “Eventually I was like, ‘I’ll just go to school and not worry about it.’ Then, the Wednesday before move-in day at Louisburg, I received a call from Coach [Eric] Lee at my summer job and told him I would call him back that evening.
“ After calling him back and a two-hour conversation, I decided I was going to visit the next day. My mom and I traveled to Louisburg early Thursday morning for a visit. I pretty much fell in love with the campus and after hearing about how successful the athletics were, I was in. I knew I wanted to be a part of something special and Louisburg’s softball program was going to give me that. I moved in three days later.”
Louisburg has long been a powerhouse and Alana Thomas (Virginia High) had a successful stint pitching for the Hurricanes in 2001 and 2002.
“ Coming to a program that has had the record it has had over the years has been nothing but amazing,” Tomlinson said. “This year, our roster has more pitchers (six) than we ever have at my time here and working along with them and supporting each other is something I love about being a part of this team. We are supportive of whoever is getting the job done and not many programs are like that.”
What are Tomlinson’s plans after the 2021 season concludes?
“ I’m still undecided about softball and just looking to see how this season goes and keeping my options open,” she said.
As for now, she hopes to lead Louisburg to a World Series appearance.
“ We are determined to win and do whatever it takes to make sure we are on top,” Tomlinson said. “I just thank Coach Lee and my mom for pushing me and convincing me that six hours from home isn’t so bad after all. Louisburg has been my home away from home for three years.”
Rachel Porchie: All-Conference
University of Mary Washington senior catcher Rachel Porchie (Wise County Central) earned second-team honors on the All-Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference softball squad.
She hit .267 with nine RBIs and 21 runs scored during the 2021 season.
More on Mac Osborne
Freshman pitcher Mac Osborne (Richlands) is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 15 outings for the Virginia Tech Hokies, who open Atlantic Coast Conference softball tournament play on Thursday against Notre Dame.
Two for Thomas
Thomas Francisco belted two home runs on Sunday as the East Carolina Pirates trounced Tulane, 9-1, in an American Athletic Conference baseball showdown.
It was the third multi-homer game of Francisco’s collegiate career as he had previously went yard twice against Illinois State (March 19, 2021) and Monmouth (Feb. 24, 2019).
The ex-Abingdon High School slugger is batting .395 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs.
Big matchup in Big 12
A neat moment occurred in the top of the seventh inning of a Big 12 Conference baseball contest between the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs and West Virginia University Mountaineers on May 2.
With two outs and the bases loaded, TCU’s Hunter Wolfe (Dobyns-Bennett) drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch from WVU’s Jake Watters (Bland County) to drive in a run.
Wolfe is hitting .348 with six home runs and 38 RBIs.
Watters is 3-1 with two saves and a 3.44 ERA.
Gavin’s stats
A .380 batting average, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 46 runs and nine stolen bases. Those are the current numbers for Virginia Tech baseball star Gavin Cross, a Tennessee High graduate
Hungate has success
Right-handed pitcher Cade Hungate (Abingdon) is 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA in six relief outings for the baseball squad at Liberty University.
Peavyhouse power
Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) has pitched well this season for the baseball team at Coastal Carolina University.
He is 2-2 with one save and a 3.89 ERA in 17 games (one start) for the Chanticleers. In 34 2/3 innings of work, Peavyhouse has struck out 40 and walked 17.
Bluefield State duo
Bluefield State College’s baseball team won the inaugural Black College World Series, which concluded on May 2 in Montgomery, Alabama. Bluefield State went 4-1 in the event, which featured Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the country.
Ex-Graham High School standouts Howie Spencer (0-2, 9.33 ERA) and Jonathan Oster (1-0, 11.25 ERA) saw time on the mound this season for the program.
Rosenbaum lauded
Concord University freshman golfer Grant Rosenbaum earned honorable mention status on the All-Mountain East Conference team. The former George Wythe High School star finished tied for 13th in the MEC tournament.
Top-25 for Taylor
Tennessee Tech’s Chance Taylor (Gate City) finished 25th on the individual leaderboard at the Ohio Valley Conference men’s golf tournament held April 25-27 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Taylor had rounds of 74, 72 and 77 for a total score of 223, seven-over par.
Ex-THS teammates hit links
Former Tennessee High golf teammates Ivy Foran and Lily Self recently competed in collegiate conference tournaments.
Foran, a sophomore at the University of Lynchburg, finished tied for 12th at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s tournament held April 25-26 in Browns Summit, North Carolina. She carded rounds of 89 and 85.
Self, competing for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, placed 23rd in the American Southwest Conference tournament held April 19-20 in Brownwood, Texas. She had rounds of 85 and 86.
Top-10 for Harrington
University of North Carolina freshman Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) placed ninth in the women’s 1,500-meter run at the Duke Twilight Track and Field meet on May 3. She clocked in at 4:30.20.
Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) of the Tar Heels was eighth in the race with a time of 4:29.68.
Latest on Lester
Kim Lester of the University of Pikeville placed seventh in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the Mid-South Conference track and field championships held April 25-26 in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
The ex-Twin Valley High School star crossed the finish line in 1:12.80.
Good for Winthrop
Patrick Good (David Crockett) announced last month that he would continue his playing career with the Winthrop University men’s basketball program.
It will be the third stop in the collegiate career of Good, who has averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 94 games between Appalachian State and East Tennessee State.
He will not be the only highly-touted transfer at Winthrop as Cameron Whiteside recently joined the Eagles as well. Whiteside scored 1,333 career points in three seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.