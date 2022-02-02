LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Grundy grads McComas, Fiser still winning on the mat

Peyton McComas and Gabe Fiser won a lot of wrestling matches during their days at Grundy High School and the victories have continued for the two former VHSL state champions at the collegiate level.

Competing in the 285-pound weight class for NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb University, McComas posted a 13-1 major decision over Chattanooga’s Grayson Walthall on Jan. 28 in a dual match. It was Gardner-Webb’s only team points in a 37-4 loss to the Mocs.

A freshman, McComas currently sports a 10-10 record.

Fiser was a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III All-American in 2021 and the junior has picked up right where he left off for Loras College, which is located in Dubuque, Iowa.

Fiser improved to 15-2 on Jan. 27 by pinning Nebraska Wesleyan’s Cade Kammerer in the 165-pound weight class.

Frazier fares well

Bailey Frazier played her usually strong all-around game on Monday as the University of Pikeville women’s basketball team posted a 62-50 win over Freed-Hardeman.

The Ridgeview High School graduate finished with 11 points, five rebounds and one assist and is averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Freshman LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) is averaging 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest for UPike.

Sydnor scores

Ale Sydnor (Virginia High) had four points and two assists on Monday for Concord University as the Mountain Lions earned a 96-71 women’s basketball win over Salem.

Carter contributes

Dejah Carter had a solid performance on Sunday for the women’s basketball team at UNC-Wilmington in an 87-59 loss to College of Charleston.

The ex-Graham High School star finished with an eight-point, seven-rebound stat line and is averaging 3.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Miller’s moment

Sophomore guard Drew Miller (Patrick Henry) had the best game of his collegiate basketball career on Jan. 26 for the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in a loss to Vermont Tech.

Miller finished with 20 points, six assists and two rebounds.

More on Malik

Malik Johnson scored a season-high 20 points on Jan. 27 for the men’s basketball team at Western New Mexico University in a 111-108, triple-overtime loss to St. Edwards.

The former George Wythe High School standout also had five rebounds and two assists.

Hayes makes plays

Roanoke College recorded a 79-51 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball win over Randolph on Jan. 29 with Elijah Hayes (Wise County Central) contributing two points and five rebounds.

Senior Bowl for Stout

Jordan Stout (Honaker) will serve as the punter for the National Team in Saturday’s Senior Bowl All-Star football game in Mobile, Alabama. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by the NFL Network.

He averaged 46.01 yards on 67 punts this season at Penn State University and was the runner-up for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s best at the position. Stout also handled kickoff duties with 59 touchbacks on 65 attempts and totaled 82 points on field goals and PATs.

Stout declared for the NFL Draft last month, foregoing his final season of eligibility with the Nittany Lions.

He exited Penn State as the program’s career leader in punting average with 44.5 yards on 100 attempts.

Stout joins Powell Valley High School graduate Julius Jones of Notre Dame (2004) and Wise native Carroll Dale of Virginia Tech (1960) as guys from far Southwest Virginia to compete in the Senior Bowl.

Gavin Cross: All-American again

Virginia Tech opens the 2022 baseball season on Feb. 18 and outfielder Gavin Cross will enter the campaign with an array of accolades.

Baseball America and D1Baseball.com both recently chose the ex-Tennessee High slugger as a first-team Preseason All-American to go along with first-team Preseason All-American honors from Perfect Game/Rawlings and second-team Preseason All-American status from Collegiate Baseball News.

Cross has posted a .351 batting average with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in his first 67 games at Tech and hit .432 this past summer for Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad.

Henley HBP

Freshman CJ Henley (Tennessee High) made his collegiate baseball debut for Belmont-Abbey College on Tuesday afternoon and made something happen.

He was inserted in the game against Mars Hill in the bottom of the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter and was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance. He came around to score in his team’s 10-1 victory.

Top-Five for Harrington

Kelsey Harrington had a fourth-place finish for the University of North Carolina at a track and field meet on Jan. 28 in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Virginia High graduate crossed the finish line in the women’s 5,000-meter run in 16:23.93.

Top-10 for Calhoun

Charleston Southern’s Michael Calhoun (Gate City) finished seventh in the men’s shot put this past weekend at a meet hosted by the University of South Carolina.

His top heave was 15.08 meters/49-5 ¾.

Coley, Gobble get silver

A couple of swimmers from far Southwest Virginia earned runner-up finishes on Jan. 29 during a dual swim meet between Milligan and Lees-McRae.

Lees-McRae’s Cooper Gobble (Virginia High) placed second in the men’s 100 fly (55.27 seconds) and 50 fly (24.21), while also being a member of the runner-up 200 medley relay team.

Milligan’s Bre Coley (Marion) was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.46), 50 breaststroke (32.51) and was on the second-place 200 medley relay team.

