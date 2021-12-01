LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Game against UNC Tar Heels among the highlights thus far for Luke Lawson (Eastside) of UNC Asheville

Luke Lawson has appeared in 67 games over the course of his four seasons as a member of the men’s basketball team at UNC Asheville and the minutes the former Eastside High School star logged on Nov. 23 for the Bulldogs held a little extra significance.
That’s because the setting was the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill and the opponent was the North Carolina Tar Heels.
“ I tried to calm down and look at it as just another game, but it’s kind of hard to do with a team like that,” Lawson said on Monday night in a telephone interview. “Just knowing the tradition and what all has happened there. Of course, I was walking through the hallway to the court and they had a big picture of Michael Jordan on the wall.”
Lawson finished with two points, one rebound and one block in 13 minutes off the bench in a 72-53 loss.
He cut to the basket, took a pass from LJ Thorpe and converted a layup over UNC’s Anthony Harris and Dawson Garcia with 6:05 remaining in the first half. With 7:36 left in the contest, he blocked a shot by Leaky Black of the Tar Heels.
Lawson is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 17.8 minutes through Asheville’s first six games.
“ My numbers are up and I’m playing a little more. That goes back to the offseason where I knew I had to find a way to contribute to the team – on the floor, off the floor and in the game or on the bench – I think that’s one of the reasons I’ve increased my production,” Lawson said. “Just taking the focus off myself and trying to benefit the team in any way possible.”
The 6-foot-7 Lawson ranks second on the squad with seven blocked shots.
“ I would say definitely defense has been a big emphasis for me,” Lawson said. “I still have a lot of growth as far as guarding on the ball, but I’ve gotten better as a talker and communicating. On offense, I’m not worried about how many shots I’m taking or how many points I’m scoring, just getting in the flow of the offense, cutting hard and doing whatever I can to contribute.”
His head coach has noticed.
“ He’s just one of my favorite players ever,” said UNC Asheville coach Mike Morrell, an Elizabethton High School graduate. “Not only as a head coach, but ever. One of the best communicators we have on the floor, a really high skill level, great understanding for what we want. Then you mix that with who he is off the floor; just a tremendous person to have in our program. And now watching him really succeed in his fourth year after he’s trusted his own process when it was extremely hard to – super proud of the kid for that.”
The non-conference schedule for UNC Asheville also includes a trip to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Dec. 29 and a home game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Dec. 18.
“ Being from a small town you grow up and hear these names like UNC, Duke, Kentucky, Indiana and just how they are known for basketball,” Lawson said. “It’s just a really cool experience to get to play against some of those teams.”
Lawson is scheduled to graduate in the spring and he still has another year of eligibility left. What are his future plans?
“ I haven’t really thought too much about it,” Lawson said. “We’ll see how everything goes. Right now I’m just staying focused on this season and the next game.”
Ervin Update
Elon University sharpshooter Zac Ervin (Gate City) had an 18-point, four-rebound, one-assist performance on Saturday in a 93-81 men’s basketball loss to Jacksonville State.
Ervin entered Tuesday averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.2 percent (21-for-51) from 3-point range.
Tigh’s strong start
Tigh Compton (Grundy) is in his second season as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Pikeville and his Bears are off to a 7-0 start. Compton’s crew is averaging 96.7 points per game and shooting 56.3 percent from the field.
More on Malik
Malik Johnson is putting up 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the men’s basketball team at Western New Mexico University.
A George Wythe High School graduate, Johnson transferred to WNMU after playing the previous four seasons at Concord University.
Good: Big South’s best
Winthrop’s Patrick Good (David Crockett) played wonderfully in a road swing through Washington and as a result was named the Big South Conference men’s basketball co-player of the week.
Good sank 11 3-pointers – tying a Big South Conference single-game record – and scored 33 points in a loss to Washington State on Nov. 22 and five days later put up 18 points in a win over Washington.
The well-traveled Good, who previously played at Appalachian State and East Tennessee State, is averaging 13 points per game for the Eagles.
AHS grad vs. Lady Vols
Peyton Carter will be running the point tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Abingdon High School graduate is a sophomore guard for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who play the Tennessee Lady Vols today at 5:30 p.m. Carter is averaging 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.
Hammonds sets record
Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) is still setting records and earning accolades for the women’s basketball squad at Union College in Kentucky.
She was the most recent recipient of the Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the week award and recently became the school’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,190 boards.
The stat line or Hammonds: 22.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Breeding’s buckets
Sophomore Emily Breeding fired in a career-high 20 points for Bluefield University on Nov. 23 in an 87-84 women’s basketball loss to Milligan. The ex-Abingdon High School standout is averaging 8.4 points for the Rams.
UPike Pair
LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) and Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) continue to produce at a high level for the University of Pikeville women’s basketball team.
McNulty is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Frazier is putting up 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
Whitson’s World
Courtney Whitson continues to be reliable for the women’s basketball squad at Middle Tennessee State.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate had 17 points, 10 rebounds and played all 40 minutes in a 62-52 victory over Illinois on Saturday.
She is averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Stout: Big Ten’s Best
Penn State’s Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten Conference punter of the year and is one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given to college football’s top player at the position.
The former Honaker High School standout is averaging 46.55 yards on 62 punts and 25 of those boots have traveled 50 yards or more. San Diego State’s Matt Araiza and Adam Korsak of Rutgers are the other finalists as the winner will be revealed on Dec. 9.
Stout is also 16-for-23 on field goal attempts, 34-for-36 on extra points, 56 of his 62 kickoffs have gone for touchbacks and he’s completed his only pass attempt for 18 yards.
Allen is honorable mention
Purdue University safety Cam Allen (Graham) earned honorable mention status on the All-Big Ten Conference football team. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has notched 56 tackles and four interceptions this season.
Davis on the line
Redshirt sophomore Dayne Davis started at right tackle on the offensive line for the Tennessee Volunteers in their 45-21 Southeastern Conference football victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
It was the second start of the season – and collegiate career – for the Sullivan East High School graduate.
Mullins on the whistle
The Florida Gators posted a 24-21 football victory over rival Florida State on Saturday with Stuart Mullins (Clintwood) serving as the referee.
Football Final Roll Call
The following is a brief look at how some local college football players finished their season at the NCAA Division I level:
>>> Redshirt sophomore Taymon Cooke (Graham) showcased his versatility for North Carolina A&T.
He caught 17 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, rushed twice for 21 yards, averaged 35.5 yards on six kickoff returns and recorded a tackle in appearing in all 11 games for the Aggies.
>>> Freshman Chancellor Harris (Tazewell) finished with 147 rushing yards on 42 carries and two touchdowns, while catching three passes for 34 yards in nine games for the Morehead State Eagles.
>>> Freshman Martin Lucas (Abingdon) had six carries for 10 yards and two touchdowns in three games for William & Mary.
Jules Lemmon: All-Conference
Jules Lemmon (John Battle) of Marymount University earned first-team honors on the All-Atlantic East Conference women’s cross country squad. Lemmon finished sixth in 27:00.9 at the 6K conference meet on Oct. 30.