LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Game against UNC Tar Heels among the highlights thus far for Luke Lawson (Eastside) of UNC Asheville

Luke Lawson has appeared in 67 games over the course of his four seasons as a member of the men’s basketball team at UNC Asheville and the minutes the former Eastside High School star logged on Nov. 23 for the Bulldogs held a little extra significance.

That’s because the setting was the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill and the opponent was the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“ I tried to calm down and look at it as just another game, but it’s kind of hard to do with a team like that,” Lawson said on Monday night in a telephone interview. “Just knowing the tradition and what all has happened there. Of course, I was walking through the hallway to the court and they had a big picture of Michael Jordan on the wall.”

Lawson finished with two points, one rebound and one block in 13 minutes off the bench in a 72-53 loss.

He cut to the basket, took a pass from LJ Thorpe and converted a layup over UNC’s Anthony Harris and Dawson Garcia with 6:05 remaining in the first half. With 7:36 left in the contest, he blocked a shot by Leaky Black of the Tar Heels.

Lawson is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 17.8 minutes through Asheville’s first six games.