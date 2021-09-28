LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Former Wise Central football teammates Eli Stallard (Pikeville), Dustin Barker (Bluefield) meet on opposing teams

Eli Stallard made his first start for the football team at the University of Pikeville on Sept. 18 in a 52-20 win over Bluefield University, but that wasn’t the only memorable thing that happened that day for the redshirt sophomore center.

Dustin Barker – his former teammate at Wise County Central High School – was the longsnapper and a team captain for Bluefield as the longtime pals got to compete in the same collegiate contest.

“It was really strange playing against one of my closest friends, but fun at the same time,” Stallard said. “Dustin and I stay in close contact and we talked quite a bit before the game. It was really cool to see him perform competitively during a game on another team.”

This was a matchup that was highly-anticipated by both players.

“We had talked earlier in the week about how crazy it was to play against each other,” Barker said. “The coolest part had to be our family and friends being there to support us, because without them we wouldn’t have been able to have this amazing experience.”

Central coach Luke Owens was among those in the stands at the Hambley Athletic Center.