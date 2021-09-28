LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Former Wise Central football teammates Eli Stallard (Pikeville), Dustin Barker (Bluefield) meet on opposing teams

Eli Stallard made his first start for the football team at the University of Pikeville on Sept. 18 in a 52-20 win over Bluefield University, but that wasn’t the only memorable thing that happened that day for the redshirt sophomore center.
Dustin Barker – his former teammate at Wise County Central High School – was the longsnapper and a team captain for Bluefield as the longtime pals got to compete in the same collegiate contest.
“It was really strange playing against one of my closest friends, but fun at the same time,” Stallard said. “Dustin and I stay in close contact and we talked quite a bit before the game. It was really cool to see him perform competitively during a game on another team.”
This was a matchup that was highly-anticipated by both players.
“We had talked earlier in the week about how crazy it was to play against each other,” Barker said. “The coolest part had to be our family and friends being there to support us, because without them we wouldn’t have been able to have this amazing experience.”
Central coach Luke Owens was among those in the stands at the Hambley Athletic Center.
“It was nice to get to talk with them after the game,” Owens said. “I just told them that I was proud of them and that I thought they both played great. It is great as a coach seeing your former players move on to the next level and have success. … I loved having them as players and now I enjoy watching them play.”
The 5-foot-11, 270-pound Stallard has started both of Pikeville’s games as the Bears are 2-0.
“It honestly felt awesome to get to play,” Stallard said. “I was a scout team guy for the past two years and it feels so great to finally be competing in games again. So far I feel I’ve played well enough to do my job for the team, but I haven’t reached my full potential yet.”
Barker, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior, has stuck it out at Bluefield for four seasons and excelled on special teams.
“I have enjoyed my time at Bluefield,” Barker said. “I’ve met many great friends and have learned a lot about the game of football.”
Stout’s stats
Jordan Stout has certainly put in work this season for Penn State University’s football squad.
The Honaker High School graduate has punted 18 times for a 49.2-yard average, gone 5-for-8 on field goals with a long of 45 yards, made 15-of-16 extra points and 24 of his 25 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks.
Stout’s punting average is fourth-best in the Big Ten Conference.
The Nittany Lions are 4-0, ranked fourth in the Associated Press poll and host Indiana on Saturday night.
Harris gets first TD
Morehead State University freshman Chancellor Harris (Tazewell) scored the first touchdown of his college football career on Sept. 18, reaching the end zone in the Eagles’ 59-35 loss to Austin Peay.
Harris had a 2-yard TD run with 7:03 remaining.
He has 29 yards on seven carries, while catching one pass for 15 yards through the season’s first three games.
Goins gets more stops
Linebacker Caleb Goins (John Battle) had nine tackles on Saturday for Carson-Newman University in the team’s 33-7 South Atlantic Conference football loss to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Goins has 18 tackles, four of which have gone for loss, through the season’s first three games.
Allen Update
Purdue safety Cam Allen collected four tackles on Saturday for the Boilermakers in their 13-9 win over Illinois. The former Graham High School star has 20 stops this season and also has an interception on his stat line.
Kollie’s collegiate debut
Freshman linebacker Prince Kollie (David Crockett) made his collegiate football debut for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, contributing on special teams in a 41-13 win over Wisconsin.
Ella Maiden: AAC’s best
Milligan University’s Ella Maiden was the most recent recipient of the Appalachian Athletic Conference attacker of the week honor as the ex-Patrick Henry High School volleyball standout continues her phenomenal freshman season.
Maiden had a combined 21 kills and nine blocks last week in wins over Tennessee Wesleyan and Johnson University. She leads the Buffaloes in kills (144) and blocks (17) through the season’s first 15 matches.
Meanwhile, Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) has a team-high 252 digs for Milligan.
Top-10 for Salyers
Carlee Salyers (Wise County Central) finished seventh at the Mike and Mary Kay Johnson Invitational women’s cross country meet for Alice Lloyd College on Sept. 18 in Berea, Kentucky.
Salyers clocked in at 21:15.75 in the 5K event.
Top-15 for Thiessen
University of Tennessee junior Karl Thiessen placed 13th at the Roy Griak Invitational last Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Abingdon High School graduate crossed the finish line in the men’s 8K race in 24:57.
“Karl ran well today and fought hard on what is a tough 8K course,” UT coach Beth Alford-Sullivan said in a press release. “He did a great job.”
Top-15 for Hazelwood
Rhodes College senior Ben Hazelwood (Virginia High) finished 13th at the Rhodes Invitational men’s cross country meet on Sept. 18 in Memphis, Tennessee. He crossed the finish line in 25:45.5 in the 8K race.
Kade Minton sets record
Kade Minton is just a freshman for Hampden-Sydney College’s cross country team, but he already owns a school record.
The ex-George Wythe High School star recorded the program’s best time in a men’s 8K race with 26:43.46 at last week’s Queen City Invite in Charlotte, North Carolina. Minton finished 112th out of 310 runners and broke a mark that had stood since 2017.
Shutout for Honaker grad
Gardner-Webb took a 5-0 women’s soccer win over South Carolina on Sunday as Abby Atchley (Honaker) was the starting goalkeeper for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
Atchley notched one save in playing the first 45 minutes of the match between the posts.