E.J. Horton will be catching passes for Coach Prime at the University of Colorado, while Mason Polier’s trail has taken him to Willamette University in Salem, Oregon.

The two talented football players from Southwest Virginia have found new schools far from home after entering the transfer portal.

Horton, who played his high school ball at George Wythe and Pulaski County, is among the influx of talent for dynamic first-year Colorado head coach Deion Sanders as he joins the Buffaloes after three seasons at Marshall University.

Horton had 16 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns during his tenure with the Thundering Herd. He caught a TD pass against Navy in 2021 and his other scoring haul came against Georgia Southern last season.

A hard-hitting linebacker who starred at Union High School, Polier had 41 tackles and two sacks over 13 games in two seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and spent the fall of 2022 with the Western Carolina University Catamounts of the Southern Conference.

He will now play for a NCAA Division III program on the other side of the country.

“I wanted to go somewhere completely unique and different than I had before, while still being able to play college football,” Polier said. “I was looking for a program that fit me and what goals I wanted to accomplish. Willamette University was a perfect fit for me and was the program that I feel will best help me achieve my athletic and academic goals.”

Polier enrolled at the semester break and joins a program that went 2-8 last season and is a member of the Northwest Conference. The Bearcats gain the services of an experienced player.

“I would say UVa-Wise and WCU taught me to appreciate the game of football and try and get the most out of everything that you can,” Polier said. “I am very fortunate to be playing college football and want to make the most out of my opportunity every day.”

How is life in Oregon so far for Polier?

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment,” Polier said. “But it has been a pretty easy adjustment at the same time.”

DII to DI for Brown

Brandon Brown played his first two seasons of high school basketball at Tennessee High.

He’ll soon be playing hoops at Tennessee Tech.

Brown recently divulged his plans to transfer to Tennessee Tech of the NCAA Division I Ohio Valley Conference after averaging 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during the 2022-23 season at NCAA Division II Lees-McRae.

Brown originally committed to Tennessee Tech during his senior season at Teays Valley Christian in West Virginia before landing at Lees-McRae.

“I chose Tennessee Tech because of the environment,” Brown said. “It just feels like the place I’m meant to be. I was previously committed to go to Tennessee Tech before Lees-McRae, so when they recontacted me after entering the transfer portal, it was a no-brainer.”

The year of college experience definitely helped Brown.

“The biggest thing I am taking away from Lees-McRae is the importance of relationships,” Brown said. “I have gained so many great relationships from there that I will keep with me for the rest of my life.”

At 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, Brown is a much different player than he was at THS.

“I think the thing that I have most improved on since high school is my body,” Brown said. “In high school I was a lot smaller than the other guys and couldn’t play the way I wanted to because I would always get bumped around. Now, I am able to absorb those hits and play through them.”

Tennessee Tech is coached by former University of Kentucky standout John Pelphrey and went 16-17 last season.

Brown is among many local folks who will be in the athletic department at Tennessee Tech this fall: Peyton Carter (Abingdon) is a standout on the Golden Eagles’ women’s basketball team, Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) will run for the women’s cross country and track teams, while Brad Robbins (Powell Valley) is an assistant coach for the football team at the school in Cookeville, Tennessee.

“Being at Tennessee High for two years, Teays Valley for three years, then at Lees-McRae for a year, I am used to being away and on my own,” Brown said. “Adjusting to new situations is something I’ve been doing since I was 16. … For the kids that are younger than me trying to play in college or excel at their high school, I’d say don’t be afraid to be yourself, make the tough decisions, miss out on the things everyone else is doing, because the work always shows.”

Dye cited

Tatum Dye of Walters State Community College earned a second-team spot on the All-Tennessee Community College Athletic Association softball squad.

The Lebanon High School graduate is hitting .457 with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs, while striking out just 14 times in 151 at-bats. She was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I player of the week on May 3.

Walters State (50-2) plays Chattanooga State today in the NJCAA Region VIII tournament.

Osborne Update

Right-handed pitcher Mac Osborne (Richlands) was 4-11 with a 3.82 ERA in 23 appearances for Arizona State University’s softball team entering Wednesday’s Pac-12 tournament game with archrival Arizona.

Her wins came against San Diego State, DePaul, Boise State and Central Florida.

AAC accolades

Kate Pendleton (Gate City) and Bre Sandefur (Tennessee High) represented Milligan University on the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s all-academic softball team.

Along with hitting the books, Pendleton hit .352 with two home runs and 25 RBIs for the Buffaloes, while going 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA in the circle.

Former Sullivan Central High School stars Ashley Steadman and Alexa Chandler of Montreat College also earned AAC all-academic honors.

AAC accolades, again

The Bluefield University duo of Caleb O’Neal (Tazewell) and Jonathan Davis (Tazewell), along with Milligan University pitcher Garett Bowman (John Battle) earned spots on the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s all-academic baseball team.

Smith steps down

Devin Smith (George Wythe) stepped down as Concord University’s head baseball coach on March 15. He was 4-11 at the time of his resignation and was in his first season leading the Mountain Lions.

Owens: Conference champ

Dakota Owens (Union) of Alice Lloyd College won the men’s 400-meter dash at the recent River States Conference track and field championships.

Owens clocked in at 48.53 seconds, beating Point Park’s Juan Barerra (50.24 seconds) to the finish line.

He also placed third in the 200 with a time of 22.02 seconds.

Owens is scheduled to compete in the 400 at the National Christian College Athletic Association national meet on Friday, but he is hampered by an injured hamstring and is questionable for the event.

Top-10 for Barnett

Justin Barnett (Union) earned top-10 finishes in the discus and shot put at last week’s Atlantic 10 Conference men’s track and field championships.

Competing for Virginia Commonwealth University, Barnett placed sixth in the discus (47.36/155-4) and his top heave of 14.93/48-11 ¾ was good enough for seventh in the shot put.

Creasy on the course

University of Georgia senior Connor Creasy (Abingdon) will tee off in the NCAA national men’s golf tournament when he competes in a regional on May 15-17 at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Michigan.

Creasy is a co-captain for the Bulldogs.