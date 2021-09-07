LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: E.J. Horton (George Wythe) gets first collegiate TD on first catch for Marshall; Penn State's Jordan Stout (Honaker) honored by Big Ten

The first catch and first touchdown of E.J. Horton’s college football career occurred on the same play.

The former George Wythe High School standout hauled in a 30-yard scoring strike from Luke Zban on Saturday for the Marshall Thundering Herd as they notched a 49-7 season-opening triumph over the Navy Midshipmen.

The TD occurred with 2:01 remaining and put the finishing touches on Charles Huff’s first victory as the Herd’s head coach.

A 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore wide receiver, Horton played two seasons at GW prior to transferring to Pulaski County and also had a stint at Palmetto Prep Academy in South Carolina.

The guy who had touchdowns against the likes of Chilhowie, Holston, Galax and Abingdon as a high schooler in Southwest Virginia got it done on the DI level Saturday.

Stout: Big Ten’s best

Jordan Stout of Penn State was honored as the Big Ten Conference’s best kicker during the first week of the football season and he also happened to be the busiest.

The Honaker High School graduate handled field goals, extra points, punts and kickoffs for the Nittany Lions in their 16-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday and earned Big Ten special teams player of the week accolades.