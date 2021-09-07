LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: E.J. Horton (George Wythe) gets first collegiate TD on first catch for Marshall; Penn State's Jordan Stout (Honaker) honored by Big Ten

The first catch and first touchdown of E.J. Horton’s college football career occurred on the same play.
The former George Wythe High School standout hauled in a 30-yard scoring strike from Luke Zban on Saturday for the Marshall Thundering Herd as they notched a 49-7 season-opening triumph over the Navy Midshipmen.
The TD occurred with 2:01 remaining and put the finishing touches on Charles Huff’s first victory as the Herd’s head coach.
A 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore wide receiver, Horton played two seasons at GW prior to transferring to Pulaski County and also had a stint at Palmetto Prep Academy in South Carolina.
The guy who had touchdowns against the likes of Chilhowie, Holston, Galax and Abingdon as a high schooler in Southwest Virginia got it done on the DI level Saturday.
Stout: Big Ten’s best
Jordan Stout of Penn State was honored as the Big Ten Conference’s best kicker during the first week of the football season and he also happened to be the busiest.
The Honaker High School graduate handled field goals, extra points, punts and kickoffs for the Nittany Lions in their 16-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday and earned Big Ten special teams player of the week accolades.
Stout averaged 53.9 yards on seven punts with a long of 76 yards. The average was second-best in program history only behind Ralph Giacomarro’s 54.75 yards in 1981 and his long, booming punt was tied for the third-longest boot in the school’s record book.
He was 1-for-2 on field goals, splitting the uprights on a 24-yarder with 11:26 left, 1-for-2 on extra points and all four of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
Local Hokies
James Mitchell (Union) scored his 12th career touchdown, freshman Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) made his collegiate debut and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton (Clintwood) coached his players up in Virginia Tech’s season-opening 17-10 Atlantic Coast Conference football win over North Carolina on Friday.
Mitchell finished with three catches for 36 yards and the junior tight end hauled in an 11-yard scoring strike from Braxton Burmeister with 3:07 left in the second quarter.
Keller saw time on the kickoff team and got four reps in his first game for the Hokies.
Meanwhile, Hamilton was rightfully praised for the way his defense contained the high-scoring Tar Heels and the unit finished with six sacks and three interceptions.
Davis does work
The University of Tennessee Volunteers opened the 2021 football season with a 38-6 beatdown of Bowling Green last Thursday and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) contributed to the win.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Davis played 16 snaps total, seeing time at tackle and on the right end of the field goal/extra point unit.
Allen Update
Purdue University junior safety Cam Allen was on top of his game Saturday night in his team’s season-opener.
The former Graham High School star made five tackles and snagged an interception as the Boilermakers posted a 30-21 win over Oregon State.
Allen picked off a pass by Sam Noyer with 2:20 left in the second quarter for what was his fourth career INT.
Harris has carry in debut
The first carry of the season for Morehead State University’s football team came from freshman Chancellor Harris.
The ex-Tazewell High School running back gained three yards after taking a handoff from quarterback Mark Pappas during the first series on Saturday night of the Eagles’ 68-10 loss to James Madison.
It was the only carry of the game for Harris and his father, Tazewell coach J’me Harris, was among those who made the trip to Harrisonburg’s Bridgeforth Stadium to see it.
Good start for Goins
Not much went right for Carson-Newman University’s football team last Thursday in a 45-7 season-opening football loss to West Georgia, but linebacker Caleb Goins had a strong showing for the Eagles.
The John Battle High School graduate racked up five tackles and recovered a fumble.
Tanner gets a tackle
Senior Tanner Kennedy (Union) recorded a tackle on Saturday for Ferrum College as the Panthers opened the 2021 football season with a 31-24 win over Averett.
Runner-up finishes
for Harrington, Thiessen
University of North Carolina sophomore Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) and University of Tennessee junior Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) began their respective cross country seasons with runner-up finishes.
Harrington navigated the 5K women’s race at Frank Liske Park in Concord, North Carolina, on Friday in 17:10.4 and was edged at the finish line by UNC teammate Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett), who clocked in at 17:10.0.
Thiessen barely missed out on a win too during a four-mile men’s race on Friday at Cherokee Farms Cross Country Course in Knoxville, Tennessee. He finished in 20:00.27 as Louisville’s Ian Kibiwot won in 20:00.25.
Outstanding Oakes
Sarah Oakes stood tall on Saturday for the volleyball team at Greensboro College.
The former Marion High School standout finished with 11 kills and two blocks in a 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 triumph over LaGrange College.
Victory for Vaughan
Freshman Elaina Vaughan (Sullivan Central) of Saint Francis College of Brooklyn slammed down four kills on Aug. 28 in her collegiate volleyball debut, a 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 win over Saint Peter’s University.
Union grad’s assists
Zoe Brooks (Union) contributed eight assists to Hollins University’s 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 season-opening volleyball victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Sept. 3.
More accolades for Cross
After a year in which he earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors at Virginia Tech and then put together a sterling summer for Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad, talent evaluators are taking notice of Gavin Cross.
The former Tennessee High slugger was ranked 14th on Baseball America’s list of top college prospects for the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and was listed at No. 10 on MLB.com’s rankings.