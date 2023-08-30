Chase Hungate was back on campus at the University of Virginia on Aug. 20, a return to normalcy after a few months of ecstasy.

The former Abingdon High School star pitched in 16 games for the UVa Cavaliers during their run to the College World Series, while he spent the summer suiting up for the Orleans Firebirds of the prestigious Cape Cod League.

Not a bad 2023, huh?

“This year has been an ultimate blessing in terms of baseball,” Hungate said. “I couldn’t have asked for much more. I was able to go to a couple places that few do. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity and the people that allowed that to happen.”

The Cape Cod League is the top summer circuit for college standouts and a fleet of MLB scouts show up for each game. Hungate’s team, Orleans, finished as the league runner-up.

“The Cape was an awesome experience,” Hungate said. “I’m super glad I was able to go up there and play with some of the best collegiate players in the country. It was a great learning experience and overall, just a great time.”

Hungate finished 1-1 with one save and a 6.19 ERA in eight appearances out of the bullpen for Orleans. Over the course of 16 innings, the right-hander allowed 17 hits with nine strikeouts and five walks.

“He had some really good moments for us,” said Orleans manager Kelly Nicholson. “I don’t think his numbers were that great, but he always took the ball, could pitch on back-to-back nights and gave us a different look than what we had coming out of the ‘pen with his arm slot.

“He’s really mature, a very good teammate, cared about the rest of the guys on the staff and whatnot. Any time you can get a kid from Virginia you’re going to be pretty fortunate. They’ve been very well-coached and they usually have really good baseball IQs. That’s definitely was what Chase Hungate was.”

Of course, the experience was more than about statistics.

“The coolest part for me honestly I think would just be learning from all these top-tier guys on my team and getting to play against that same level every day,” Hungate said. “I was able to learn a lot.”

Falmouth second baseman Travis Bazzana (Oregon State) earned Cape Cod League MVP honors.

California-Irvine infielder Jo Oyama, UC-San Diego third baseman Matt Halbach and Vanderbilt pitcher Greysen Carter were among Hungate’s highly-touted teammates.

“Every single guy there was a stud,” Hungate said.

Hungate will look to play an even bigger role for Virginia this coming season as the Cavs compete for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and a return trip to Omaha for the CWS. He was 3-0 with a 5.76 ERA in 2023.

He honed his craft during those summer months in Massachusetts.

“I went up there with a plan to get better with some things and I think I came back a much better pitcher,” Hungate said.

Summer Ball stuff

The following is a look at how some other locals in college fared in summer league:

- — Pitcher Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon), infielder Seth Buchanan (Lebanon) and pitcher Payne Ladd (Tennessee High) all played for the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League this summer.

Matthew Buchanan, from the University of Virginia, was 1-4 with an 8.34 ERA in six starts.

Seth Buchanan, who just began his freshman year at Virginia Military Institute College, hit .149 with one home run and seven RBIs.

Ladd, a freshman at Tusculum University, had a 6.75 ERA in two relief outings.

- — University of Virginia graduate Avery Mabe (George Wythe) was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in six appearances for the Pulaski River Turtles.

- — JonAlan Richardson (John Battle) hit .135 with five RBIs in 15 games for the Elkhart County Miracle of the Northern League. Richardson is a rising sophomore at Bluefield State.

- — Justin Reed (Twin Springs) batted .191 with four RBIs for the Boone Bigfoots of the Coastal Plain League. He attends the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Fine debut for Fowler

Making tackles was Leyton Fowler’s M.O. during his senior season at George Wythe High School in 2022 and he earned Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year honors after helping the Maroons finish as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up.

It was only fitting then that he made three stops last Saturday in his collegiate debut for Bluefield University’s football squad in a 50-47 win over Florida Memorial.

Siblings star

Milligan University’s volleyball team has played four matches thus far this season and the leaders in kills for the Buffaloes happen to be sisters from Patrick Henry High School.

Freshman Avery Maiden has slammed down a team-high 37 kills.

Junior Ella Maiden ranks second-best with 30 kills and her 15 blocks are tops.

Knight time

Penn State-York opened the volleyball season with a pair of wins on Aug. 26 and Hannah Knight assisted in those victories.

The Virginia High graduate dished out 18 assists in a win over Montgomery County Community College and followed that up with nine assists in a triumph over Christendom College.