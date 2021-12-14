LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: All-American Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) continues to get better for Union College

Brooke Hammonds is already the most decorated women’s basketball player in the history of Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, and the 5-foot-10 senior just keeps getting better.
Hammonds was simply spectacular on Monday night as she racked up 35 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, five assists and two blocks in a 78-72 victory over Voorhees.
“ She recognized that we were not playing our best basketball that day,” said Union coach Jordan Sweeney. “So she decided to take over and it helped us get a win.”
The season stats for the former Lee High standout: 23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game with a field-goal percentage of 51.
In an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 22, Hammonds had a 16-point, 12-rebound, four-assist performance.
She entered Tuesday tied for sixth among all NAIA players in scoring and was in a tie for seventh in rebounding.
“What impresses me the most is her relentless attack of the ball when she is rebounding and her ability to score at a high volume, while still being efficient,” Sweeney said.
Hammonds is a two-time Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the year, was a first-team NAIA All-American in 2020 and an honorable mention All-American in 2021. She already owns the school’s career rebounding record and is closing in on the 2,000-point mark for her career.
“ To be honest I never thought I was good enough to come out of Lee High and achieve all that I have in college. It’s a blessing,” Hammonds said. “The thing that keeps me driven and hungry is my love for the game and wanting to help my teammates get better and win every game.”
Crawford contributes
Wofford College’s Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) produced a 12-point, two-steal, one-block, one-assist stat line on Dec. 8 in a 101-37 women’s basketball beatdown of Brevard.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore forward is averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Sydnor scores
Concord University sophomore guard Ale Sydnor scored the first points of her college hoops career on Sunday.
The Virginia High graduate knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining in the Mountain Lions’ 78-47 victory over Frostburg State.
Superb Smith
Alasia Smith (Science Hill) recently had back-to-back double-doubles for the women’s basketball team at Gardner-Webb University.
She went for 13 points and 10 rebounds on Dec. 3 in a loss to Charlotte and followed that up with an 11-point, 10-rebound showing in a setback to Appalachian State two days later.
Smith is averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Sturgill stars
The men’s basketball squad at Alice Lloyd College is 11-0 and 6-foot-10 junior forward Colyn Sturgill has played a big role for the Eagles.
The ex-Eastside High School star had 11 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday in an 87-63 triumph over Brescia and is averaging 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 assists per game.
Ervin Update
Zac Ervin (Gate City) scored seven points and yanked down three rebounds on Saturday for the Elon Phoenix in an 80-63 men’s basketball loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center.
He is averaging 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
McCray on the mat
West Virginia Tech wrestler Judson McCray (Tennessee High) earned two victories during the NAIA Challenge Duals on Saturday in Columbia, Kentucky.
Competing in the 141-pound weight class, he pinned Texas Wesleyan’s Jeremy McPherson in 1:17 and took a 20-8 major decision over Truett McConnell’s Matthew Johnson.
Bluefield State Duo
Bluefield State College hosted its first wrestling dual match on Sunday and a couple of Graham High School graduates fared well in a 34-15 loss to UNC Pembroke.
Caleb Fritz posted a 6-3 decision over Shane Chavis in the 141-pound weight class and his brother, Justin, earned a 4-2 victory over Garrett Hill in the 174-pound division.
Superlatives for Stout
The honors continue to roll in for Penn State University’s Jordan Stout, a former Honaker High School standout.
He was named a third-team All-American punter by both the Associated Press and Pro Football Network and finished second to San Diego State’s Matt Araiza in voting for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter.
Stout is averaging 46.55 yards on 62 punts, has 56 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs, is 16-for-23 on field goals, 34-for-36 on extra points, has completed his lone pass attempt for 18 yards and has totaled 82 points entering the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
Gavin Cross: Top Prospect
Virginia Tech’s baseball team opens the season on Feb. 18 and outfielder Gavin Cross is the top prospect for the Hokies.
Among college baseball players eligible for the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, the Tennessee High graduate is ranked third by Perfect Game, No. 5 by D1Baseball.com, No. 10 by FanGraphs.com and No. 14 by Baseball America.
Cross has compiled a .351 batting average with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 67 games at Tech and hit .432 this past summer for Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad.