LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: All-American Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) continues to get better for Union College

Brooke Hammonds is already the most decorated women’s basketball player in the history of Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, and the 5-foot-10 senior just keeps getting better.

Hammonds was simply spectacular on Monday night as she racked up 35 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, five assists and two blocks in a 78-72 victory over Voorhees.

“ She recognized that we were not playing our best basketball that day,” said Union coach Jordan Sweeney. “So she decided to take over and it helped us get a win.”

The season stats for the former Lee High standout: 23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game with a field-goal percentage of 51.

In an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 22, Hammonds had a 16-point, 12-rebound, four-assist performance.

She entered Tuesday tied for sixth among all NAIA players in scoring and was in a tie for seventh in rebounding.

“What impresses me the most is her relentless attack of the ball when she is rebounding and her ability to score at a high volume, while still being efficient,” Sweeney said.