Locals in College Notebook

Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross spent the weekend crushing pitches in Chapel Hill.

The former Tennessee High star was 6-for-11 with three home runs and five RBIs in a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference baseball series against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

He went deep twice on Friday in what was his first multi-homer game during his three seasons with the Hokies.

Cross was 1-for-2 and was walked thrice the following day and closed the series on Sunday by going 3-for-5 with a homer.

He had a first-inning single on Sunday against UNC senior pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse, a Unicoi County High School graduate. He grounded out against Peavyhouse later in the game in a battle between dudes from Northeast Tennessee.

“It was definitely awesome that we both played this past weekend,” Peavyhouse said. “It is cool to think about the days when we were playing each other in high school and now we were playing each other in the ACC.”

Cross is hitting .327 with five home runs and 17 RBIs and has struck out just 10 times in 98 at-bats. In fact, the smooth-swinging outfielder has walked more times (12) than he’s K’ed.

Baseball America’s latest mock draft has Cross going to the Detroit Tigers with the 12th overall pick in July’s event.

“I think the most impressive part of Gavin’s game is his maturity in the box and his approach,” Peavyhouse said. “He’s not going to go up there and give away his at-bat.”

Peavyhouse could follow a pro path as well as he’s 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA in 11 appearances for the Tar Heels.

“As far as my performance so far, I haven’t been as good as I can be, but that is what makes this game so fun,” Peavyhouse said. “Going to work day in and day out trying to get better.”

Buchanan’s best

The ERA of University of Virginia freshman left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan remains unblemished.

He has not allowed a run in 13 1/3 innings of work over seven appearances, yielding just five hits, walking three and striking out 18. Opponents are hitting just .111 against the left-hander from Lebanon High School.

Hungate has good outing

Chase Hungate pitched three innings of one-run ball on Tuesday for Virginia Commonwealth University’s baseball squad in a non-conference loss to Virginia Military Institute. The freshman right-hander from Abingdon High School is 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA in nine relief outings for the Rams.

A hit for Hicks

Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) connected for a RBI single on Saturday as Rhodes College recorded a 5-4 baseball win over Sewanee.

Boyd’s bat

A .300 batting average and 11 RBIs appear on the stat line for slugger Carrie Boyd (Eastside) of the University of Pikeville softball squad.

Milligan Duo

Milligan University posted a 13-0 win over Bluefield on Monday in the second game of an Appalachian Athletic Conference softball doubleheader with Kate Pendleton (Gate City) and Bre Sandefur (Tennessee High) contributing.

Pendleton went 2-for-2 with a double, home run, walk and three RBIs and Sandefur added a pinch-hit single.

Pendleton is hitting .276 with two home runs and 15 RBIs, while Sandefur is 3-for-5 for the Buffaloes this season.

Edwards gets promotion

Cody Edwards has been promoted to linebackers coach for the football program at Western Carolina University.

He served as the quality control coach for the Catamounts’ defense in 2021 and the Haysi High School graduate previously had stints as an assistant coach at Tusculum, John Carroll and Keiser University.

Light, Nelson win

Karson Light (Gate City) and Hannah Nelson (Sullivan East) were victorious in singles on Saturday for the Milligan University women’s tennis team in a 7-0 triumph over Bluefield.

Top-10 for Samuel

Liberty University’s Reed Samuel (John Battle) leaped to a sixth-place in the men’s long jump at this past weekend’s VertKlasse track and field meet in High Point, North Carolina.

He had a top mark of 7.04 meters/23-1 ¼.

Top-10 for Minton

Kade Minton had a pair of top-10 finishes for Hampden-Sydney in a track and field meet held April 1 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The ex-George Wythe High School standout finished ninth in the men’s 800-meter run (2:16.84) and crossed the finish line in 4:33.13 for a 10th-place showing in the 1,500-meter run.

Top-20 for Street

Caleigh Street was the top performer for Radford University at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate women’s golf tournament held March 28-29 in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The former Richlands High School star carded rounds of 71, 78 and 86 in finishing tied for 19th on the leaderboard in an event that featured 79 entrants.

Good, Fulkerson: 3x3

Winthrop’s Patrick Good (David Crockett) and Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (Dobyns-Bennett) both competed in the 3-on-3 college national championship basketball event, which concluded on Sunday in New Orleans.

Good averaged 4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in eight games, while Fulkerson put up 3.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in the eight games he played.

Familiar faces

David McCormack and Colby Jones had impressed local basketball fans before they entered college and they shined on the national stage during the postseason.

McCormack had 15 points and 10 rebounds on Monday night and scored the final four points for Kansas as the Jayhawks earned a 72-69 win over North Carolina in the NCAA tournament title game.

McCormack played at prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons and the Warriors played games in Saltville and Bristol during his time there.

Jones was named the most outstanding player of the National Invitation Tournament after helping Xavier win the title. While playing for Mountain Brook High School of Alabama in 2019, he was the MVP of the Arby’s Classic in Bristol as the team he starred for won that event as well.

