Locals in College Notebook

A college game played on Tuesday in Pippas Passes, Kentucky, was a Southwest Virginia softball reunion of sorts.

The Alice Lloyd Eagles posted a 10-9, nine-inning victory over the University of Pikeville in the second game of a doubleheader that saw four area players share the field.

Baylie Compton (Twin Springs) went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored the winning run for Alice Lloyd in the bottom of the ninth when Pikeville couldn’t handle a groundball hit by John Battle High School graduate Ellie Keene.

“ As soon as I got on base, I knew I had to score. The whole time around the bases, I was cheering on my teammates and as soon as Ellie got up to bat, I knew she would put the ball in play to get me home,” Compton said. “Once she hit the ball, I gave it everything I had to get there and be safe. Once I slid across the plate and knew she had won it for us, I immediately got up and started to run to her. My adrenaline was through the roof at that point.”

Keene finished 1-for-4, while Baylee Cox (Lee High) was the starting pitcher for the Eagles and allowed three runs in three innings of work.

Keene is hitting .299 and blasted her first collegiate home run on April 10 against Miami-Hamilton.

“ It was a special moment for me,” Keene said. “My mom was able to be there and see it so it made it 10 times more special. She has always been my biggest supporter.”

Meanwhile, Carrie Boyd (Eastside) went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored a run for Pikeville.

“ Playing against former opponents and with them is very nostalgic,” Compton said. “I love getting to see people that I know from home.”

Boyd has a .313 batting average and .415 on-base percentage to go along with 12 RBIs for UPike.

“ I feel my season has had a drastic change from last season when I suffered several injuries and recovered from two orthopedic surgeries,” Boyd said. “I was unsure how this season would go for me. However, I feel it has gone fairly well.”

Brown’s bat

Kinzie Brown (Sullivan East) continues to hit well for the softball squad at Carolina University as she sports a .284 batting average with 21 RBIs.

Do or Dye

Walters State Community College freshman Tatum Dye hit her fourth home run of the season on Wednesday, going deep in the first game of a softball doubleheader against Georgia Highlands

The former Lebanon High School slugger is hitting .353 with 36 RBIs.

Crawford crushes it

Third baseman Emma Crawford (Richlands) has swung the bat consistently well this season for the softball team at Bluefield State College.

She has started all 25 games and is hitting .414 with three home runs and 10 RBIs for a squad that has a 5-20 record.

Locals vs. Locals, Part II

Local baseball players continue to make an impact at the NCAA Division I level and some of them recently shared the field.

Former Tennessee High star Gavin Cross was 1-for-4 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and three runs scored for Virginia Tech in a 13-8 victory over Radford on Wednesday. The soon-to-be first-round draft pick is hitting .358 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs, while he is 6-for-6 on stolen base attempts.

In the same contest, David Bryant (Science Hill) finished 3-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI and run scored for Radford and is now batting .310 with a homer and 16 RBIs.

“ I’m pretty sure this is our fourth time playing against each other, but it’s always been good to see each other and catch up a little when we play,” Bryant said. “Gavin has always been very talented and since he’s gotten to Tech, he’s only gotten bigger and better. He’s a grown man now who hits bombs and he’s just advanced in all facets of this game. I’m hoping to see him in the top 10 [in the MLB Draft].”

That came a day after two local pitchers saw significant time on the mound in Virginia Commonwealth University’s 9-7 victory over Virginia in Richmond.

Freshman right-hander Chase Hungate (Abingdon) allowed four runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings of work, while walking one and striking out three for VCU. He is 3-4 with a 5.24 ERA in 12 appearances.

Avery Mabe (George Wythe) allowed two runs on four hits in three innings, while walking two and striking out two. The sophomore righty has a 4.35 ERA in six relief outings.

Hit for Hicks

Daniel Hicks of the Rhodes College baseball team went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored on Tuesday in a 9-6 win over LaGrange.

The Tennessee High graduate is hitting .474 with six RBIs in 10 games this spring.

More on Matthew Buchanan

Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) was the starting pitcher for the University of Virginia on Wednesday and got a no-decision in the team’s 6-4 non-conference baseball win over Georgetown.

The freshman left-hander allowed four runs on five hits over three innings, while walking one and striking out three. Buchanan is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 11 appearances for the Cavaliers.

He will spend the summer pitching for the New Hampshire-based Keene SwampBats of the amateur wood-bat New England Collegiate Baseball League. Buchanan played last summer for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners.

Fauver fares well

Blake Fauver of Milligan University had a strong showing for the men’s track and field team at Milligan University during the Catamount Classic held April 15-16 in Cullowhee, North Carolina.

The former Tennessee High star had a fifth-place finish in the high jump (1.75 meters/5-8 ¾) and placed 10th in the triple jump (12.04 meters/39-6) during the event hosted by Western Carolina University.

Sizemore soars

Chris Sizemore (Rural Retreat) of Indian Hills Community College in Iowa placed ninth in the men’s long jump at a track and field meet held earlier this month at Wichita State University.

Sizemore had a top mark of 6.99 meters/22-11 ¼.

Top-10 for Self

Lily Self (Tennessee High) finished seventh on the individual leaderboard at the Lady Crusader Spring Classic women’s golf tournament held April 11-12 at Sammons Park Golf Club in Temple, Texas.

Competing for Mary Hardin-Baylor, Self had a two-day total of 159.

Transfer Talk

Ex-Eastside High School standout Luke Lawson will spend his final season playing college basketball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Lawson averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 78 games over four seasons for the UNC Asheville Bulldogs of the NCAA Division I Big South Conference.

Spring Game Stuff

Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) recorded two tackles and freshman offensive lineman Brody Meadows (Graham) gained three yards after catching a deflected pass during Virginia Tech’s spring football game on April 16.

