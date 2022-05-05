Locals in College Notebook

Dakota Owens will be pulling double duty at next week’s National Christian College Athletic Association men’s track and field championships.

The Alice Lloyd College sprinter who once starred at Union High School has qualified in the men’s 200-meter and 400-meter dashes for the event that begins May 11 in Greenville, Illinois.

Owens earned a runner-up finish in the 400 at the recent River States Conference meet as he crossed the finish line in 50.83 seconds. He was edged by Juan Barerra of Point Park’s time of 50.52 seconds.

“ It was tough to take, because I was coming in with a first-place time,” Owens said. “Effort-wise, I need to be more explosive out of my start to help maintain splits of seconds at the end of the race. … I wasn’t pleased with my performance because I know I could have done better, but I was happy with being within the top three.”

Owens placed fifth in the 200 at the conference meet with a time of 22.63 seconds.

“ The 400 is my best event, even though the 200 is my favorite event,” Owens said. “The 400 is more than just being fast. It involves good speed endurance, racing strategy and heart to push you at the end of the race.”

Another Union graduate, Avery Jenkins, also is a member of the track and field team at Alice Lloyd and placed eighth in the high jump with a top leap of 5-7 (1.70 meters) at the River States Conference meet.

“ Having Avery here is awesome,” Owens said. “I’ve been playing sports with Avery since I was in third grade and for us to be on the same team, we have that competitive nature to push each other.”

Owens placed third in the 200 and fourth in the 400 at the 2018 VHSL Class 2 state championship meet as a senior at Union. He’s still turning fast laps.

“ I have enjoyed my time at Alice Lloyd,” Owens said. “I’m faster and stronger now than I was in high school and my teammates work hard and it makes practice more fun.”

Locals at Penn Relays

The Thiessen Brothers from Abingdon, Virginia, both competed in last week’s prestigious Penn Relays track and field meet in Philadelphia.

Competing for the University of Tennessee, Thiessen finished 23rd in the men’s 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:08.30.

His younger brother, Abingdon High School senior and UT signee Isaac Thiessen, placed 16th in the boys 3,000-meter run in 8:46.04.

North Carolina’s Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) was fifth in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:11.06, while Tennessee’s Alex Crigger (Science Hill) finished fifth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in 8:54.05.

Hungate doing great

Cade Hungate of Liberty University earned a spot on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year watch list.

The former Abingdon High School star was one of 62 players on the midseason list for an award given to the nation’s best reliever. He has pitched to the tune of a 2-0 record with six saves and a 3.77 ERA for the Flames.

Hungate doing great Part II

Virginia Commonwealth University freshman right-hander Chase Hungate (Abingdon) entered Wednesday with a 4-4 record and 4.91 ERA.

He was the winning pitcher on April 29 against Dayton as he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Cross still crushing

Gavin Cross continues to crush most pitches thrown his way.

The Tennessee High graduate went 3-for-5, scored three times and hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning on Sunday in a 7-5 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The stat line for Cross features a .341 batting average, .430 on-base percentage, 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.

Batting Barrs

Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) had a productive weekend for the baseball team at Radford University.

He went 2-for-3 in two of the three games during a weekend series against North Carolina State.

Barrs is batting .261 with two home runs and 13 RBIs for the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, David Bryant (Science Hill) has compiled a .309 batting average with two home runs and 24 RBIs for Radford.

Roane State Duo

Courtney Willis (Sullivan Central) and Harley Holmes (Virginia High) continue to be key contributors for the softball program at Roane State Community College.

Willis is hitting .352 with five home runs and 34 RBIs, while striking out just 17 times in 122 at-bats.

Holmes has a .231 batting average and has driven in three runs.

Boyd: Batting and Brains

Carrie Boyd has been swinging the bat and hitting the books at the University of Pikeville.

The ex-Eastside High School slugger hit .315 with 12 RBIs for the school’s softball squad and also earned a spot on the Mid-South Conference’s All-Academic team.

Self goes national

The next tournament Lily Self plays in will be the NCAA Division III national women’s golf championships.

The former Tennessee High standout hits the links for Mary Hardin-Baylor and will be in the field when the national tourney begins on May 10 in Houston.

Self placed 17th in the American Southwest Conference tournament held April 24-26 in Gladewater, Texas, as she carded rounds of 84, 82 and 85. She was an honorable mention selection on the all-conference tournament.

Ervin staying at Elon

After entering the transfer portal, Zac Ervin (Gate City) has opted to remain with the men’s basketball program at Elon University.

The 6-foot-5 Ervin averaged 7.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 56 contests over the last three seasons for the Phoenix. He missed the 2020-21 season with an injury.

Harris honored

Chancellor Harris was named the Male Freshman Athlete of the Year during Morehead State University’s recent athletic banquet.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Harris had a strong debut for the school’s football team as the Tazewell High School graduate compiled 139 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards and two touchdowns back in the fall.

Transfer Talk

The University of Tennessee will be the next stop in the football career of Austin Lewis (David Crockett), who announced the move via his social media account on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end, Lewis previously played at Liberty and East Tennessee State.

