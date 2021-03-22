LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: The Arnold sisters meet as opponents on the pitch

Chloe Arnold is a senior forward for the Chattanooga Mocs.
Emma Arnold is a freshman forward for the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers.
They are sisters and were teammates at Tennessee High.
On March 12, the Arnolds happened to be opponents for the first time as Chattanooga collected a 2-1, double-overtime Southern Conference women’s soccer win over ETSU at the UTC Sports Complex.
“It was a really exciting and unique experience for sure,” Chloe Arnold said. “We’d been talking about the game for a few weeks leading up to it.”
There were a couple of occasions in the showdown when the sibling rivalry turned into sibling revelry.
The first came in the 64th minute when Emma Arnold unleashed a shot for ETSU that was stopped by Chattanooga goalkeeper Ashton Shields.
“I remember I was standing on the sideline after being subbed out and she got the ball at the top of our box and went to shoot,” Chloe Arnold said. “While all of my teammates were cheering for our defenders, I found myself cheering for Emma out of habit without really thinking. Kind of a funny moment.”
Chloe Arnold scored the match-tying goal for Chattanooga in the 78th minute.
“I watched Chloe score the most beautiful volley and while a part of me was of course flustered that the game was tied, I definitely had the urge to run up and celebrate with her,” Emma Arnold said. “I couldn’t help but feel happy for my big sis.”
The interaction between the two was brief.
“We didn’t really have a chance to speak during the match as it was so fast-paced,” Emma Arnold said. “But I did have a chance to speak with her for a little bit before our teams warmed up.”
Emma Arnold has started two matches this season for the Bucs.
“Although it hasn’t been the most normal college experience due to COVID, my freshman year has been extremely fruitful,” Emma Arnold said. “I’ve met amazing people, my classes have been going well and I’m incredibly grateful for having the opportunity to play soccer again after taking time off. I definitely missed it and am happy to be back.”
Meanwhile, Chole Arnold is one of the Southern Conference’s top talents and has two goals and an assist so far this season for the 4-1-1 Mocs.
“I think the season’s gone well,” Chloe Arnold said. “We’ve played great as a team so far with multiple people scoring game-winners to keep us in the top four teams in the conference. With COVID affecting this year’s season, the Southern Conference tournament is only allowing the top four teams to qualify so continuing this pace is extremely important.
“I’m super thankful that I got to play this year. I knew a lot of people who played spring sports in 2020 who got their senior seasons completely cut. And getting to play my sister made it even better.”
Holmes has goal
The women’s soccer team at the University of Pikeville has scored one goal this season and it came from Mya Holmes.
The ex-Richlands High School standout found the back of the net in the fourth minute of a 3-1 loss to Georgetown College on March 18.
Francisco fares well
East Carolina University’s Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) went 6-for-12 with two home runs and five RBIs during this past weekend’s three game baseball series against Illinois State.
Both homers came in Friday’s 4-3 victory and it was the second multi-homer game of his collegiate career.
Francisco is hitting .354 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. He has scored 20 runs, which ranks second in the American Athletic Conference.
Cross still crushing
Virginia Tech sophomore Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) is one of the top baseball players in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the statistics say so.
He ranks among the league leaders in batting average (.359, 13th), runs scored (19, fourth), triples (two, tied for first), total bases (45, tied for fourth), slugging percentage (.672, 10th) and hit by pitches (five, tied for third).
Outstanding Osborne
Freshman Mac Osborne picked up the first victory of her collegiate softball career on March 17 as the Virginia Tech Hokies posted a 9-0 win over Radford in the second game of a doubleheader.
The former Richlands High School star allowed one run on three hits over five strong innings, while striking out four and walking two. She is 1-0 with a 2.86 ERA in six appearances.
Milligan mashers
Lindsey Slagle (Virginia High) is hitting .412 and Kate Pendleton (Gate City) has a .333 batting average for the softball team at Milligan University, which is 17-3.
Tomlinson is tops
Haley Tomlinson has been one of the top relief pitchers for the softball team at Louisburg College. The Rye Cove High School graduate is 2-0 with one save and 0.39 ERA in 10 appearances.
Porchie power
Senior catcher Rachel Porchie (Wise County Central) is hitting .357 through the first four games of the softball season for Mary Washington University.
Local vs. Local
Lauren Earls (Richlands) hit a pinch-hit, two-run single on Saturday for the North Greenville University softball team and it occurred against a fellow Southwest Virginian.
The sixth-inning knock came off winning pitcher Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) of King University in the first game of a doubleheader. Earls is hitting .364 this season.
Taylor tied for 11th
Tennessee Tech’s Chance Taylor finished tied for 11th on the individual leaderboard at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate on March 14-16 at the Sevierville Golf Club’s River Course.
The Gate City High School graduate had rounds of 72, 72 and 71 for a one-under par total of 215.
Moseley at Milligan
Charlie Moseley (Tennessee High) has compiled a 5-1 record in singles for the men’s tennis team at Milligan University.
Ferrum’s finest
Cassidy Burke (Lebanon) and Arielle Tritt (Lee High) are the leaders for the volleyball squad at Ferrum College. Through the season’s first three matches, Burke leads the Panthers with 14 kills and Tritt is tops with 32 assists.
Sturgill soars for Eagles
Alice Lloyd finished fourth at the National Christian College Athletic Association Division I men’s basketball tournament and Colyn Sturgill was a stalwart for the Eagles.
Sturgill, a former star at Eastside High School, averaged 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 assists in three tourney games.
Halvorsen moves on
Matt Halvorsen (Dobyns-Bennett) announced that he will spend the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season as a graduate transfer.
He averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the course of four seasons and 122 games at Western Carolina University. He has scored 1,266 career points.
More on Mac
The final 2020-21 stat line for Texas Tech men’s basketball star Mac McClung: 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
The Gate City High School graduate was limited to nine points, three rebounds, two assists and one block on Sunday in a 68-66 loss to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“Thank you Red Raider Nation and my teammates for welcoming me in with open arms. I’m very disappointed in the outcome but you guys are very special. I’m very grateful and blessed to be a part of this program. Love you all,” McClung posted on his Twitter account following the game.
Word on Whitson
Middle Tennessee State University sophomore Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) finished with six points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and three turnovers on Sunday in an 87-62 loss to the Tennessee Lady Vols in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Top-10 for Hazelwood
Ben Hazelwood (Virginia High) of Rhodes College ran to a seventh-place finish in the men’s 5,000-meter race at a track and field meet held this past weekend in Memphis, Tennessee. Hazelwood crossed the finish line in 15:11.67.
Dresser coaches national champ
Kevin Dresser served as the wrestling coach at Grundy High School from 1988-1996 and mentored a plethora of state champions during that time. He eventually took over the mat program at Christiansburg and did the same.
On Saturday night in St. Louis, Dresser was in the corner as one of his grapplers won a NCAA Division I national championship. Dresser is in his fourth year as the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones and mentored 157-pound champion David Carr.
“I love this job because I love to see kids reach their goals,” Dresser told the Iowa State Daily. “A long time ago, I got a chance to live that moment that he just lived, and when I started coaching, you know, even at the high school level, to see kids win state championships, for the first time especially, it’s just a really cool thing, and to see kids reach their goals and get on a podium, and then especially to win a national title is really satisfying as a coach.”
