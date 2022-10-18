Locals in College Notebook: Playing time picking up for Kollie

Prince Kollie is making progress on the gridiron for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and he figures to see more playing time going forward.

The sophomore who was an all-state performer at David Crockett High School blocked a punt on Saturday in Notre Dame’s 16-14 setback to Stanford.

The special-teams sequence occurred with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter as he got his hand on a kick by Ryan Sanborn.

That came a week after he had two tackles, including a sack, against BYU.

A season-ending knee injury that senior linebacker Bo Bauer suffered against Stanford will likely mean a larger role for the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Kollie. He has recorded four stops in six games thus far after appearing in 10 games last season and making 14 tackles.

“I would say the last two weeks he’s improved,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden told the media before the Stanford game. “He’s getting what he’s earning in practice and it’s starting to show up on the field. I’m happy for the young man.”

Allen update

Cam Allen made four tackles on Saturday for the Purdue University Boilermakers in their 43-37 Big Ten Conference football win over Nebraska.

Twenty-eight tackles and three interceptions are currently on the ex-Graham High School standout’s stat line.

Davis vs. Tide

Offensive lineman Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) saw playing time for the University of Tennessee Volunteers in their wild 52-49 Southeastern Conference football win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Harris has yards

Chancellor Harris (Tazewell) continues to be a reliable running back for the Morehead State University Eagles.

He had 51 yards on 12 carries in Saturday’s 28-26 loss to Davidson and his 385 rushing yards this season leads the team.

Elaina elevates

Elaina Vaughan helped lead St. Francis-Brooklyn’s volleyball squad to a 26-24, 28-30, 25-20, 25-19 win over Farleigh Dickenson on Friday.

The Sullivan Central High School graduate finished with 10 kills and five blocks in performing well at the net.

Milligan trio

Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) had a stellar all-around effort as the Milligan Buffaloes rolled to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 volleyball victory over Bob Jones University on Saturday.

Adkins, a senior, finished with 17 digs, seven assists, one ace and one kill.

Ella Maiden added 11 kills and Hannah Holmes had 10 digs for Milligan. They both starred at Patrick Henry High School.

More on Miller

Rachel Miller (West Ridge) slammed down nine kills and collected three digs on Saturday in Walters State Community College’s five-set volleyball setback to Catawba Valley.

Sac. Fly for Francisco

Luke Francisco (Abingdon) contributed a sacrifice fly during Carson-Newman University’s fall intrasquad baseball scrimmage on Sunday. The sophomore spent the summer playing for the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League.

Top-25 for Hooker

Western Carolina University golfer Adam Hooker finished tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament, which concluded on Sunday at Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

The Lebanon High School graduate had rounds of 76, 72 and 72 for a three-round total of 220, four-over par.

Dylan doing well

Freshman Dylan Phillips has performed well for the men’s cross country team at Gardner-Webb University.

The ex-Abingdon High School star placed 36th on Saturday at a meet in Spartanburg, South Carolina, as his time of 26:17 happened to be the seventh-best 8K mark in program history.

He already has two Big South Conference freshman runner of the week honors to his credit.