LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: John Battle graduate Jules Lemmon making strides at Marymount

“The soccer coach and I share a wall, our offices are next to each other, so I am always seeing the girls go by. Our program is getting its legs under it, pun intended, so I would always pick on the soccer coach about giving me some ladies for track,” Morrow said. “She had mentioned Jules early as someone who had awesome stamina and Jules had approached me about being on the track team not long after. I think when she started practicing with our ladies she just fell in love with the culture of support and always being the best that you can be. We had talked about her doing cross country at the end of track season and I think she just saw how big of an impact runner she could be for us versus fighting for 40 other ladies for playing time on the soccer squad.”