LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Noah Sage had an unforgettable moment for the Hokies

Not much went right for the football team at Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, but Noah Sage of the Hokies did get to experience a rather unforgettable moment.
The former Lee High standout played in his first collegiate game, seeing time on the defensive line for a series in Tech’s 54-10 loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
“Taking the field felt almost surreal,” Sage said. “Finally getting to do something that I dreamed of doing ever since I was a kid, doing it for the school I love, having all of the hard work pay off and getting to experience it in one of the most famous stadiums in all of sports is indescribable. One of those things that a person will never forget.”
A 6-foot-3, 303-pound second-year freshman, Sage wears No. 67 for Tech and the kid from far Southwest Virginia battled in the trenches in the Bronx.
“There were some pretty exciting moments throughout the game, but I’d say the one that stuck with me the most was the very first play being out there,” Sage said. “Taking everything in and enjoying the moment while also not trying to let the first-play jitters get the best of me.”
Freshman Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) also got playing time for Virginia Tech this season.
“Jaden is a baller; everybody loves him and he busts his butt day in and day out and he’s always going to get work done no matter what,” Sage said. “I have no doubt that he will be a very special player one day.”
James Mitchell (Union) served as a team captain for the Hokies in the bowl game. He missed the final 11 games of the season with a knee injury and the highly-touted tight end has entered the NFL Draft.
“There are so many good things that can be said about James,” Sage said. “His impact and what he means to the program, the school and the community is inspiring and I’m grateful I’ve got to share a field with him.”
Sage hopes to make his own mark as Tech’s program enters a new era in 2022 with Brent Pry taking over as head coach.
“I’m extremely excited for the future of the Hokies,” Sage said. “Coach Pry is a really awesome and genuine guy and I can’t wait to work with him. My goals going forward will always be the same – striving to be the best version of myself every day and doing whatever I can to help the team succeed.”
Trenton is transferring
Freshman running back Trenton Adkins is entering the transfer portal after spending the 2021 season at the University of Toledo.
A former star at Ridgeview High School, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Adkins did not appear in a game this season.
Browder on the move
University of Central Florida freshman tight end Charlie Browder (Dobyns-Bennett) has entered the transfer portal after appearing in four games this past season for the Knights. ]
Kollie collects tackles
Freshman Prince Kollie appeared in 10 games this season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the ex-David Crockett High School standout finished with 14 tackles.
He made five stops in a 55-0 triumph over Georgia Tech on Nov. 20.
Stout’s stats
Jordan Stout (Honaker) averaged 39.4 yards on five punts, his three kickoffs resulted in three touchbacks and he threw an incomplete pass for the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday in their 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.
Local vs. Local
Purdue survived for a 48-45 overtime win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 30 in the Music City Bowl and local guys played a big role for each side.
Purdue safety Cam Allen (Graham) recorded nine tackles and broke up a pass. He finished the season with 65 stops for the Boilermakers.
Offensive lineman Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) started at right tackle for the Vols, marking his third start of the season.
Local vs. Local, Part II
Luke Lawson (Eastside) had 14 points, four rebounds and two blocks on Dec. 21 as UNC Asheville earned a 114-54 men’s basketball win over the Milligan Buffaloes.
Alex Inman (Virginia High) finished with three points and one assist for Milligan.
UNC Asheville head coach Mike Morrell (Elizabethton) is a Milligan graduate.
Sturgill sidelined
A knee injury has cut short the season of Alice Lloyd College men’s basketball player Colyn Sturgill.
The Eastside High School graduate was averaging 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 assists.
Ervin update
Zac Ervin contributed eight points and three rebounds to Elon University’s 79-62 men’s basketball triumph over Northeastern on Dec. 29.
The sharpshooter from Gate City High School is averaging 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Phoenix.
Peyton’s place
Tennessee Tech sophomore guard Peyton Carter (Abingdon) made the first start of her collegiate basketball career on Saturday.
She had six points, three rebounds, one steal, one block and one assist in the Golden Eagles’ 65-62 women’s hoops win over Murray State. Carter is averaging 4.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
UPike pairing
The University of Pikeville posted an 80-64 women’s basketball win over Mount Vernon Nazarene on Dec. 30 and a Southwest Virginia duo helped key the victory.
Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) had 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block. She is averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Freshman LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) added four points, six rebounds and one block. She is averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.
