LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Noah Sage had an unforgettable moment for the Hokies

Not much went right for the football team at Virginia Tech on Dec. 29, but Noah Sage of the Hokies did get to experience a rather unforgettable moment.

The former Lee High standout played in his first collegiate game, seeing time on the defensive line for a series in Tech’s 54-10 loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

“Taking the field felt almost surreal,” Sage said. “Finally getting to do something that I dreamed of doing ever since I was a kid, doing it for the school I love, having all of the hard work pay off and getting to experience it in one of the most famous stadiums in all of sports is indescribable. One of those things that a person will never forget.”

A 6-foot-3, 303-pound second-year freshman, Sage wears No. 67 for Tech and the kid from far Southwest Virginia battled in the trenches in the Bronx.

“There were some pretty exciting moments throughout the game, but I’d say the one that stuck with me the most was the very first play being out there,” Sage said. “Taking everything in and enjoying the moment while also not trying to let the first-play jitters get the best of me.”