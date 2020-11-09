LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Milligan's Sydney Hurd is setting the tone in volleyball

“I had a really solid weekend at a course I really enjoy playing,” Hooker told High Point’s website following the tournament. “[The final 18 holes] was one of the best rounds I’ve had on the greens in some time. I had a four or five hole stretch in the second round that I would like to have back. I mentally lost if for a while but I was pleased that I was able to turn it around on the front nine to salvage the round – which gave me a lot of momentum going into the last day. [The final round] was a good way to finish against a strong field to give me confidence going forward.”