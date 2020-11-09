LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Milligan's Sydney Hurd is setting the tone in volleyball

The volleyball team at Milligan University has played well this season and senior Sydney Hurd has helped set the tone.
The former Sullivan Central High School standout had racked up a team-high 320 assists entering Monday night’s match at Truett McConnell, a total that ranked seventh among all Appalachian Athletic Conference setters.
“Setting is a major role in volleyball,” said Milligan coach Doneva Bays. “Your whole offense has to run through your setter. Sydney has done a good job running the offense and adjusting to the speed of the game as well as improving her volleyball IQ this season. She has shown maturity and great leadership in this role.”
Hurd had a season-high 38 assists on Oct. 6 and has also hustled her way to 118 digs this fall. She spent her first two seasons at Walters State Community College prior to transferring to Milligan.
“Sydney is so coachable and always puts her team first,” Bays said. “That’s what I have been most impressed with. … Sydney has been a joy to get to know. She is an extremely hard worker and has a great attitude.”
Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) and Makenzie Simpson (Tri-Cities Christian) are on Milligan’s roster too. Meanwhile, Sarah Grace Larkey (Unicoi County), Greyson Stevens (Daniel Boone) and Abigail Byington (Dobyns-Bennett) helped the Buffaloes win 12 of their first 16 matches as well.
Bluefield duo
Freshman Emily Breeding (Abingdon) and senior Tianna Crockett (George Wythe) played key roles on Saturday as the women’s basketball team at Bluefield College posted a 69-55 win over Truett McConnell.
Breeding showcased her smooth shooting stroke in scoring 16 points. She was 6-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, Crockett finished with four points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.
Hammonds still has it
Brooke Hammonds began the 2020-21 women’s basketball season just like she finished the last one – by dominating.
The senior at Union College in Kentucky went for 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists on Nov. 3 in a 110-52 season-opening triumph over Johnson University.
Hammonds, a Lee High graduate, was the Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the year and a NAIA All-American last season.
Sturgill shines
Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) contributed 12 points, four rebounds and two assists to Alice Lloyd College’s 84-80 men’s basketball victory over Kentucky Christian on Nov. 2.
Sturgill is a 6-foot-9 junior forward for the Eagles.
Good Grubb
The Johnson University men’s basketball team posted its first win of the season on Saturday and Gavin Grubb was the catalyst.
The ex-Sullivan East High School star had 14 points, four rebounds and two steals as Johnson topped Toccoa Falls, 82-71. For the season, Grubb is averaging 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
The Royals play at Milligan on Thursday in what will serve as an unofficial Sullivan East reunion. Johnson coach Brandon Perry is an East graduate, while longtime Patriots coach John Dyer is now serving as an assistant coach at Milligan.
More on Martin
West Virginia Tech sophomore guard Darrin Martin (Graham) stuffed the stat sheet on Sunday in a 96-77 men’s basketball loss to Salem University.
Martin recorded 14 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Compton wins debut
Tigh Compton is off to a 1-0 start as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Pikeville.
The Grundy High School graduate was victorious in his debut leading the Bears on Friday, a 97-75 triumph over Rio Grande. Five players scored in double digits in the win.
“I’m really proud of these guys, both the players and our staff,” Compton told the UPike website. “This has been a crazy preseason and it could have easily been a distraction for these guys, but they made no excuse. We’ve got some things to work on, but tonight we got what we needed. I’m just really proud of these guys.”
Stout’s stats
Jordan Stout (Honaker) punted four times for a 40.5-yard average and all three of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks on Saturday in Penn State University’s 35-19 Big Ten Conference football loss to Maryland.
For the season, Stout is averaging 43.4 yards on 11 punts and has 12 touchbacks on each of his 12 kickoffs.
Mullins on the whistle
Stuart Mullins (Clintwood) served as the referee on Saturday in Liberty’s 38-35 non-conference football victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
Hooker hits the links
High Point University golfer Adam Hooker had an impressive showing at the Lonnie Poole GCAA Amateur, which concluded on Nov. 1 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The former Lebanon High School standout had rounds of 73, 74 and 68 to finish in a tie for eighth on the individual leaderboard.
“I had a really solid weekend at a course I really enjoy playing,” Hooker told High Point’s website following the tournament. “[The final 18 holes] was one of the best rounds I’ve had on the greens in some time. I had a four or five hole stretch in the second round that I would like to have back. I mentally lost if for a while but I was pleased that I was able to turn it around on the front nine to salvage the round – which gave me a lot of momentum going into the last day. [The final round] was a good way to finish against a strong field to give me confidence going forward.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
