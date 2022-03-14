LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Michael Calhoun sets shot put record for Charleston Southern

The outdoor track and field season opened on Friday for Charleston Southern University and sophomore Michael Calhoun of the Buccaneers had a showing that was simply superb.

Calhoun had a top throw of 17.7 meters (56 feet) to establish the school record in the men’s shot put as he won the event at the CSU Throws and Distance Challenge in South Carolina.

The former Gate City High School standout also placed first in the discus with a long heave of 44.40 meters (145-8) and was runner-up in the hammer throw with his best distance in that event being 52.32 meters (171-8) in what was an eventful day to say the least.

“I knew it was gonna be a good meet when I threw a personal best in the discus, because as many down here know, I’m not exactly a discus guy,” Calhoun said. “But I was very happy and blessed to be able to end the evening with a good throw in the shot and set the school record.”

The former VHSL state champion has adapted well to the college level in both competition and in the classroom as he was a member of the Big South Conference’s All-Academic team.

“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to do the sport I love and also the opportunity to be able to better myself in it as well,” Calhoun said. “As for now, we are gonna keep up the hard work and see what happens.”

Cross still crushing it

Gavin Cross has played in 12 games this season for Virginia Tech’s baseball team.

The former Tennessee High star has hit safely in all of them.

Cross currently boasts a .358 batting average for the Hokies to go along with two home runs, 10 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

Hungate vs. Hungate

Virginia Commonwealth University hosts the Liberty Flames today at 3 p.m. in a marquee non-conference baseball game and siblings who starred at Abingdon High School are having sterling seasons on the mound for each club.

Freshman Chase Hungate is 2-1 with a 1.72 ERA in five relief appearances for VCU and notched his second win of the season on Sunday against Monmouth.

Junior Cade Hungate has five saves in five chances for Liberty and has not allowed a run in six innings of work. He worked a scoreless ninth inning to close out a win over Campbell on Sunday.

Osborne Update

Mac Osborne (Richlands) recorded her first win of the season on March 9 for the softball squad at Virginia Tech.

Osborne (1-0, 3.39 ERA) allowed two runs on one hit in two innings of relief, while walking three and striking out two as the Hokies hammered out an 18-2 win over East Tennessee State.

Brown gets on base

Freshman Kinzie Brown has posted a .349 on-base percentage for the softball team at Carolina University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The former Sullivan East High School slugger also has a .229 batting average with eight RBIs.

She had two hits, scored twice and tallied a RBI on March 5 in a 15-5 win over Salem.

McNulty, Frazier on big stage

The University of Pikeville advanced to the second round of the NAIA women’s basketball national tournament with Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) and LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) playing important roles for the Bears.

Frazier had four points, seven rebounds and two steals in a first-round win over Indiana Tech, while McNulty finished with five points, four rebounds and one block.

In a 90-86 overtime loss to Bryan in the second round, Frazier had a 17-point, nine-rebound, one-block stat line and McNulty finished with six points, four rebounds and two assists.

Grundy grapplers

Former Grundy High School state champions Gabe Fiser and Peyton McComas recently wrapped up successful wrestling seasons.

Fiser went 0-2 in the 165-pound weight class at the NCAA Division III national tournament while competing for Loras College. He dropped a 5-0 decision to Alvernia’s Matt Lackman and a 7-3 decision to Seth Brossard of Wisconsin-La Crosse and finished the season with a 22-6 record.

McComas, a freshman at Gardner-Webb University, went 1-2 in the Southern Conference tournament in the 285-pound weight class. His win was a 6-3 consolation-round victory over Presbyterian’s Airin Spell.

He finished with a 12-15 mark and was the only heavyweight on the SoCon’s 10-man All-Freshman team.

