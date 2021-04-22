LOCALS IN COLLEGE: McClung withdraws from transfer portal

Mac McClung will spend the 2021-22 basketball season either back at Texas Tech or in the professional ranks.
The former Gate City High School star withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday in a move first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
McClung had announced on April 11 that he was leaving Texas Tech after one season as he simultaneously put his name in the transfer portal and declared for the NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-2 junior guard had a change of heart and has until July 19 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to Lubbock, Texas.
“Just didn’t feel right in my heart,” McClung posted on Twitter. “Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process , I will always want to be apart of Red Raider Nation.”
McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 season as Texas Tech went 18-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was selected as the Big 12 Conference’s newcomer of the year.
If McClung does come back to Texas Tech, he will be playing for a new head coach as assistant Mark Adams took over for Chris Beard after Beard left earlier this month to lead the Texas Longhorns.
McClung spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgetown University and has averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the course of 79 games at the DI level.
A player from far Southwest Virginia hasn’t been selected in the NBA Draft since Marion High School graduate Clarence Hanley went to the Detroit Pistons in the fifth round (109th overall pick) of the 1986 event after a standout career at Old Dominion University. The draft was seven rounds at the time, but is now just two rounds. Hanley didn’t make Detroit’s roster, but did play professionally overseas.