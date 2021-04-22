LOCALS IN COLLEGE: McClung withdraws from transfer portal

Mac McClung will spend the 2021-22 basketball season either back at Texas Tech or in the professional ranks.

The former Gate City High School star withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday in a move first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

McClung had announced on April 11 that he was leaving Texas Tech after one season as he simultaneously put his name in the transfer portal and declared for the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-2 junior guard had a change of heart and has until July 19 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to Lubbock, Texas.

“Just didn’t feel right in my heart,” McClung posted on Twitter. “Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process , I will always want to be apart of Red Raider Nation.”

McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 season as Texas Tech went 18-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was selected as the Big 12 Conference’s newcomer of the year.

If McClung does come back to Texas Tech, he will be playing for a new head coach as assistant Mark Adams took over for Chris Beard after Beard left earlier this month to lead the Texas Longhorns.