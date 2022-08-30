LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Mac Osborne transfers from Virginia Tech to Arizona State

Virginia Tech’s softball team traveled to Tempe, Arizona, for the 2021 NCAA Tournament and that turned out to be a life-altering trip for pitcher Mac Osborne.

“It was my first time being on the West Coast and flying,” Osborne said. “I fell in love with the dry, warm climate and scenery and at that time I could see myself playing there.”

That has become a reality as the former Richlands High School ace transferred to Arizona State University after two seasons at Virginia Tech and arrived on her new campus Aug. 15.

“I chose Arizona State because it seemed like a better fit for my goals,” Osborne said. “I like the team cohesiveness and how attentive and caring the coaches and staff are.”

The right-hander went 4-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 21 games (six starts) during her time at Tech. She pitched in relief for the Hokies this past season in NCAA tourney games against Miami of Ohio and Florida.

She got the win against Miami on May 21 by crafting a scoreless inning in a victory that will stick with her forever.

“It was a bittersweet moment to go in against Miami, Ohio, because earlier that day I was coming back from Tennessee from my grandfather’s [Jim Osborne] funeral. I knew that this was a moment to play for something bigger than just softball,” Osborne said. “This game was for my grandfather and for my dad [James Osborne]. Before I went in, I grabbed the tape without thinking and wrote ‘All for you Papaw’ and put it on my shoe. It was one of the best moments in not only my softball career, but in my personal life. Getting to play in these tournaments gave me the confidence and the belief that I was prepared to throw against anyone who came my way.”

She joins an Arizona State squad that went 43-11 in 2022 and underwent a coaching change as Megan Barlett took over at the helm. Osborne is one of five pitchers on the Sun Devils’ current roster.

Osborne pitched Richlands to a VHSL Class 2 state championship in 2019 and had some impressive outings at Virginia Tech. She’s now ready to make some more memories at a place a long way from home.

“I am thankful for my time at Virginia Tech and for all the support from the community, but I am excited to start my new journey at Arizona State,” Osborne said.

Morehead State Duo

Chancellor Harris (Tazewell) and Zavier Lomax (Union) combined to get 24 of Morehead State’s 42 rushing attempts on Saturday for the Eagles in their 63-13 season-opening football loss to Mercer.

Harris gained 60 yards on 14 carries, caught two passes for negative-one yard and totaled 38 yards on two kickoff returns.

Lomax toted the pigskin 10 times and amassed 33 yards.

G-Men get kicks

A couple of Graham High School graduates are kicking for college football teams.

Bluefield University’s Joey Dales was named Appalachian Athletic Conference special teams player of the week after helping the Rams record a 42-35 triumph over Thomas More on Saturday. He was 6-for-6 on extra points, averaged 39.9 yards on seven punts and his three kickoffs went an average distance of 55.7 yards.

Meanwhile, Ben Morgan made the squad at Wake Forest University as a walk-on and is one of three kickers on the roster for the Demon Deacons.

Milligan Trio

Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry), Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) and Hannah Holmes (Patrick Henry) have made major contributions for the volleyball team at Milligan University through the season’s first four matches.

Maiden has notched 38 kills and 19 digs, the stat line for Adkins includes 52 digs and 17 assists, while Holmes has hustled her way to 41 digs.

Elaina update

Elaina Vaughan helped St. Francis College Brooklyn collect a 25-14, 27-25, 25-17 volleyball victory over Saint Peter’s on Saturday. The ex-Sullivan Central High School standout slammed down seven kills and made five blocks.

Holmes gets goal

The first goal of the 2022 season for the University of Pikeville women’s soccer squad was scored by Richlands High School graduate Mya Holmes.

Holmes scored in the 11th minute of UPike’s 4-3 win over Brescia on Aug. 25.