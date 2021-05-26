LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Lindsey Slagle (Virginia High), Kate Pendleton (Gate City) play key roles for NAIA World Series-bound Milligan Buffaloes

Kate Pendleton and Lindsey Slagle have been pals for a long time and it was the sport of softball that planted the seeds for their friendship.

“I’ve been blessed to know Lindsey all through high school, as I actually met and became great friends with her at a summer softball camp,” Pendleton said. “That was long before we had any idea where we’d be going for college.”

The sluggers from Southwest Virginia both ended up at Milligan University and have played key roles in helping the Buffaloes reach the 10-team NAIA World Series for the first time in program history.

Milligan (32-7) plays the Bethany College Swedes (29-27) from Kansas in an opening-round clash today at 1 p.m. in Columbus, Georgia.

“The season has been one to remember,” Slagle said. “To summarize it shortly, it has been history in the making.”

Pendleton and Slagle have played their part in this milestone by often mashing the offerings of opposing pitchers.

Pendleton, a former Gate City High School standout, is hitting .338 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in her sophomore season.