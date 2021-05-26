LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Lindsey Slagle (Virginia High), Kate Pendleton (Gate City) play key roles for NAIA World Series-bound Milligan Buffaloes

Kate Pendleton and Lindsey Slagle have been pals for a long time and it was the sport of softball that planted the seeds for their friendship.
“I’ve been blessed to know Lindsey all through high school, as I actually met and became great friends with her at a summer softball camp,” Pendleton said. “That was long before we had any idea where we’d be going for college.”
The sluggers from Southwest Virginia both ended up at Milligan University and have played key roles in helping the Buffaloes reach the 10-team NAIA World Series for the first time in program history.
Milligan (32-7) plays the Bethany College Swedes (29-27) from Kansas in an opening-round clash today at 1 p.m. in Columbus, Georgia.
“The season has been one to remember,” Slagle said. “To summarize it shortly, it has been history in the making.”
Pendleton and Slagle have played their part in this milestone by often mashing the offerings of opposing pitchers.
Pendleton, a former Gate City High School standout, is hitting .338 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in her sophomore season.
“Kate is an extraordinary position player and hitter,” Slagle said. “Her positive presence is wonderful to play alongside of. Keep an eye out for this one, because she will continue to do big things for the rest of her career.”
Slagle, a Virginia High graduate, has compiled a .387 batting average with five RBIs, 14 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 26 games.
“I am so proud of Lindsey’s hard work and dedication that she brings to our team with her clutch hitting and plays,” Pendleton said. “But I am also thankful for her leadership and how she is a great senior role model and friend to look up to.”
Pendleton went 5-for-8 with four runs and three RBIs, while Slagle scored twice and drove in a run over the course of the three national tournament wins that clinched Milligan’s trip to the World Series.
A particular plate appearance from one of those victories remains fresh in the mind of Slagle.
It occurred in the top of the second inning of a matchup against perennial powerhouse Georgia Gwinnett, a game that Milligan eventually won 4-2. Slagle got Milligan on the board by drawing a bases-loaded walk in that crucial spot.
“We needed runs to change up the momentum,” Slagle said.
Slagle and Pendleton have both had a knack for producing runs in the clutch.
“Success at the plate comes by stepping into the box with a purpose and having the confidence to give it everything you’ve got,” Slagle said.
That philosophy permeates the entire Milligan roster.
Neelee Griffith (Science Hill), Erin Forgety (Cherokee), Katie Cronin (Greeneville), Grace Jones (Cherokee) and Chloee-Anna Merritt (Science Hill) have also been among the contributors for coach Wes Holly’s squad. Holly is in his 33rd season leading the Buffaloes and oversees a tight-knit group.
“I believe our team’s success derives from our chemistry,” Pendleton said. “We lay everything on the line for each other every single day, whether it be on or off the field. We also have the biggest heart of anyone and every game we come out with a chip on our shoulder.”
Little did Pendleton and Slagle know all those years ago when attending the same summer softball camp that they’d one day be teammates competing for a national championship.
“I think my own personal success comes from the outpouring of support of my teammates,” Pendleton said. “My best moments have come from those fueled by the confidence my teammates have in me. Just being relaxed, having fun and hearing my teammates being loud and rowdy in the dugout drives me to be confident and successful.”