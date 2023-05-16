Grayson Honaker will soon be draining long-range jumpers in Georgia.

The former Honaker High School and Hargrave Military Academy standout announced via his social media channels on Monday that he had committed to the men’s basketball program at NCAA Division II Young Harris College.

Honaker spent the past two seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and averaged 5.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in 32 games. The 6-foot-3 guard entered the transfer portal shortly after the 2022-23 season ended.

“[Young Harris] contacted me about a week or two after I entered and they made me feel really wanted,” Honaker said. “They stayed up to date with me and I wanted to go somewhere that I was wanted at. They also play a style of basketball that fits my game really well and they have a really nice arena and campus.”

Young Harris joins Conference Carolinas (the league in which King University of Bristol competes) this fall after previously competing in the Peach Belt Conference.

The Mountain Lions have gained the services of one of Southwest Virginia’s best pure shooters.

Grayson Honaker established a single-game VHSL record in 2019 while playing for the Honaker Tigers by connecting on 17 3-pointers.

Honaker scored 15 points in his debut for UVa-Wise in 2021 in a win over regional rival Emory & Henry College.

“I believe the biggest thing I can bring is my shooting,” Honaker said. “Young Harris has always been known to shoot it well from the outside so that is where I can help step in at. … We are expected to have a really good team next year so it’ll be exciting to see how it all turns out.”

Horton has new home

E.J. Horton won’t be catching passes for Coach Prime after all.

Instead, he’ll be taking those country roads back to West Virginia.

The guy who began his prep career at George Wythe High School recently flipped his commitment from the University of Colorado to West Virginia University.

Horton posted on social media May 4 that he had committed to join the program at Colorado directed by new head coach Deion Sanders.

Ten days later, the wide receiver announced he was committing to WVU instead.

Horton amassed 245 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in three seasons at Marshall University.

Creasy on the links

Connor Creasy has helped the University of Georgia gain a 10-stroke lead following the first two rounds of a NCAA regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Michigan.

The Abingdon High School graduate is tied for 21st on the individual leaderboard after carding rounds of 67 and 73.

The regional concludes today and the top-five teams qualify for the NCAA championships being held later this month in Arizona.

Dye goes national

A sensational sophomore softball season just keeps getting better for Tatum Dye of Walters State Community College.

The former Lebanon High School slugger smashed a two-run homer in a 7-3 win over Chattanooga State on May 12 in the finals of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VIII tournament.

The victory ensured Walters State (52-2) a trip to the NJCAA Division I World Series on May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama.

Dye is hitting .446 with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Her fellow Lebanon alum, Adrienne Morrison, has pitched in eight games for WSCC and has a 0.84 ERA with one save. Abby Davidson (Gate City) is also on Walters State’s roster and is 2-for-5 at the plate.

Barrs and his bat

Radford University’s Tanner Barrs swung a big bat in a three-game Big South Conference weekend baseball series against North Carolina-Asheville.

The ex-Abingdon High School star was 6-for-9 with two home runs and eight RBIs and for the season has a slash line of .248/.350/.392 to go along with five homers and 25 RBIs.

Barrs recently received Radford’s Greig Denny Leadership and Service Award.

NE Tennessee sluggers

David Bryant (Science Hill) and Michael Robinson (Elizabethton) have had some struggles while playing NCAA Division I baseball this spring.

Bryant is hitting .214 with five home runs and 25 RBIs for the Virginia Tech Hokies, while Robinson has a .167 batting average with two homers and eight RBIs at Austin Peay.

Big men in Big South

A couple of dudes from Southwest Virginia competed in the men’s shot put last week during the Big South Conference track and field championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Charleston Southern’s Michael Calhoun (Gate City) placed third with a distance of 55-6 ½.

South Carolina-Upstate freshman Keyandre Davis (Union) was ninth with a top heave of 45-2 ¼.