LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Harrington starts fast in first competition for Tar Heels

Kelsey Harrington’s first collegiate cross country race was a certified success.
Competing for the University of North Carolina, the former Virginia High star placed sixth out of 31 women’s runners during Friday’s Virginia Invitational.
Harrington navigated the 5K course in 17:28.
“Kelsey actually led the first half of the race, so once she learns a bit more patience in the beginning, she will finish even better,” said UNC distance coach Dylan Sorensen. “We are so proud of her grit and resilience.”
It was fitting that the freshman’s first race came in Virginia – Panorama Farms in Earlysville to be exact – as Harrington piled up records and VHSL state titles during a highly decorated prep career in the Commonwealth.
“Kelsey doesn’t put limits on herself,” Sorensen said. “She has big goals and we are working hard to help her achieve those. More than anything, though, is that she loves being a part of something bigger than herself; being part of a team.”
The Tar Heels team includes another area freshman in Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Sasha Neglia, who won Friday’s event in 17:01.4.
The next meet for UNC is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Cary, North Carolina.
“Kelsey has a bright future because of her excitement, belief in herself and enthusiasm to compete,” Sorensen said. “This is something that can’t be coached and is why we’re so thankful that she’s here with us.”
Making it at Milligan
Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) and Maci Cloninger (Sullivan Central) have put together strong showings in the early stages of the season for the Milligan University women’s cross country team.
Glover placed seventh in the two-mile run (13:59) at Friday’s Dual on the Mountain in Dayton, Tennessee.
Cloninger finished 12th out of 56 runners in a 5K race held in Black Mountain, North Carolina, on Sept. 18, crossing the finish line in 21:31.6.
Locals lead Alice Lloyd
A pair of distance runners from Southwest Virginia earned top-10 finishes for Alice Lloyd College on Sept. 19 during a cross country meet in Richmond, Indiana.
Carlee Salyers (Wise County Central) placed ninth in the women’s race with a time of 22:01, while freshman Owen Lindsey (J.I. Burton) finished 10th in the men’s race in 30:09.
Meade makes Arkansas debut
Luke Meade ran to an 11th-place finish in his official debut for the men’s cross country team at the University of Arkansas on Sept. 19.
An ex-Sullivan East High School standout who transferred to Arkansas from Furman, Meade clocked in at 17:57.1 in the 6K race at the Southeastern Conference preview meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Update on Abigail
It hasn’t taken long for freshman Abigail Belcher (Patrick Henry) to make an impact for the Bluefield College volleyball team.
She contributed four kills, four digs, three blocks and one ace in a 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22 Appalachian Athletic Conference victory at Point University on Sept. 19.
The word on Hurd
Sydney Hurd (Sullivan Central) has dished out a team-high 115 assists through the first five matches of the season for Milligan University’s volleyball squad.
The 5-foot-8 senior has also collected 46 digs and six aces for the Buffaloes. The stat line for sophomore Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) includes 36 digs and five assists.
Major win for Minor
Alice Lloyd College golfer Aaron Minor won the National Christian College Athletic Association Mideast Regional tournament, which concluded on Sept. 22 at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky.
Minor, a Tennessee High graduate, carded rounds of 74 and 78 as his 152 put him atop the leaderboard and assured him a spot in the NCCAA national tourney.
More on Mitchell
James Mitchell (Union) had three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown reception on Saturday night in Virginia Tech’s 45-24 Atlantic Coast Conference football victory over North Carolina State.
The score came on a 16-yard TD toss from Quincy Patterson II with 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Also providing powerful blocking, Mitchell scored a 93.1 on the grading system used by Pro Football Focus. Only Florida’s Kyle Pitts had a better score among tight ends in Saturday’s games.
Lewis gets stops
Former David Crockett High School star Austin Lewis contributed three tackles to Liberty University’s 36-34 football win over Florida International on Saturday.
