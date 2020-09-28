LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Harrington starts fast in first competition for Tar Heels

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelsey Harrington’s first collegiate cross country race was a certified success.

Competing for the University of North Carolina, the former Virginia High star placed sixth out of 31 women’s runners during Friday’s Virginia Invitational.

Harrington navigated the 5K course in 17:28.

“Kelsey actually led the first half of the race, so once she learns a bit more patience in the beginning, she will finish even better,” said UNC distance coach Dylan Sorensen. “We are so proud of her grit and resilience.”

It was fitting that the freshman’s first race came in Virginia – Panorama Farms in Earlysville to be exact – as Harrington piled up records and VHSL state titles during a highly decorated prep career in the Commonwealth.

“Kelsey doesn’t put limits on herself,” Sorensen said. “She has big goals and we are working hard to help her achieve those. More than anything, though, is that she loves being a part of something bigger than herself; being part of a team.”

The Tar Heels team includes another area freshman in Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Sasha Neglia, who won Friday’s event in 17:01.4.

The next meet for UNC is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Cary, North Carolina.