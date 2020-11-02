LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Georgia golfer Connor Creasy called a 'coach's dream'

University of Georgia golf coach Chris Haack admires the way sophomore Connor Creasy approaches the game.
“He always seems under control of his emotions, which is huge, and he never gives up. He is always giving it everything he has until the end. … Connor is a model of consistency and he rarely ever has a high number, so if we can get him even more comfortable, we might start seeing some good low rounds out of him,” Haack said. “He is a great young man and a coach’s dream.”
A former Abingdon High School standout, Creasy finished tied for 15th at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, which concluded on Oct. 27 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Creasy had rounds of 68, 67 and 71 for a total of 206, seven under par. He finished seven shots behind winner Julian Perico of Arkansas.
“I was very pleased with how Connor played and that he put himself in contention going into the final round of the tournament,” Haack said. “He got off to a slow start in the final round and you could tell that he had some jitters, but looked like he settled down and bounced back with a chance to have a very good round, but he ended up with bogies on the two par-five’s on the back when he was in great shape near the green to make birdies. If he could have converted those two holes, it would have been a great tournament and a top-10 finish, so that gives him something to work on.”
Hooker has strong showing
High Point University golfer Adam Hooker finished tied for 25th at the Grandover Men’s Griffin Amateur, which concluded on Oct. 25 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Lebanon High School graduate carded rounds of 76, 74 and 79 for a total of 229.
Meade, Thiessen: All-SEC
Senior Luke Meade (Sullivan East) of Arkansas and Tennessee junior Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) both had impressive finishes at Friday’s Southeastern Conference men’s cross country championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Meade navigated the five-mile course in 23:48.2 to place sixth, earning first-team All-SEC honors and helping the Razorbacks claim the team title.
Thiessen was 11th in 24:14.6 in taking second-team All-SEC accolades.
“This was Karl’s best SEC performance, from track races to cross country races. He is closing the gap on trying to get a top finish and he got a lot closer today,” Tennessee coach Beth Alford-Sullivan told UT’s website. “The lead pack was screaming fast and he was able to really stay composed. All-SEC is very hard to do with the talent up front that takes up a lot of those spots. I am confident that in 12 months when we’re back toeing the line at this SEC Championship, he will be a top 5, 6 or 7 first-team All-SEC runner for sure.”
All-ACC honors for Harrington
University of North Carolina freshman Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) placed 19th at Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference women’s cross country championships in Cary, North Carolina.
She navigated the 6K course in 20:41.1 in earning All-ACC honors.
Another UNC freshman –Sasha Neglia from Dobyns-Bennett High School – finished sixth in 20:24.6.
INT for Allen
An interception and six tackles appeared on the stat line of ex-Graham High School star Cam Allen on Saturday for the Purdue University Boilermarkers in their 31-24 Big Ten Conference football win over Illinois.
The pick came with 11:37 remaining in the third quarter as he snagged an errant pass by Coran Taylor.
It was the second pick of Allen’s collegiate career and Purdue scored on the ensuing possession.
Penn State pair
Jordan Stout (Honaker) and Levi Forrest (Richlands) both got their kicks for the Penn State University football team on Saturday in a 38-25 loss to Ohio State.
Stout made a 50-yard field goal at the end of the first half, punted four times for a 49-yard average and all four of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
Forrest made his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter and delivered an onside kick that Ohio State recovered.
Mullins on the whistle
Stuart Mullins (Clintwood) served as the referee on Saturday during the University of Virginia’s 44-41 Atlantic Coast Conference football win over North Carolina at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.
Good start for Grubb
Junior guard Gavin Grubb is off to a good start for the men’s basketball squad at Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Sullivan East High School graduate had 10 points, two assists and two rebounds on Oct. 26 in a season-opening loss to Point University and two days later went for 13 points, five assists and five rebounds in a setback to Reinhardt.
Meanwhile, Coby Jones (Hampton) was averaging 30.5 points per game for the Royals entering Monday’s game against Tennessee Wesleyan.
Callie kills it
Former Rye Cove High School standout Callie Richardson dominated at the net to the tune of 14 kills and five blocks as Alice Lloyd College’s volleyball team earned a 25-16, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21 win over the University of Pikeville.
Kim Lee (Thomas Walker) served three aces and Reiley McCoy (Eastside) collected five kills as well in contributing to the triumph.
The word on Hurd
Sydney Hurd (Sullivan Central) had a 23-assist, 10-dig performance on Saturday as Milligan University earned a 16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 15-6 volleyball victory over St. Andrews.
It was the seventh straight win for the Buffaloes (10-4), who are coached by Gate City graduate Doneva Bays.
