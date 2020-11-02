LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Georgia golfer Connor Creasy called a 'coach's dream'

“He always seems under control of his emotions, which is huge, and he never gives up. He is always giving it everything he has until the end. … Connor is a model of consistency and he rarely ever has a high number, so if we can get him even more comfortable, we might start seeing some good low rounds out of him,” Haack said. “He is a great young man and a coach’s dream.”

“I was very pleased with how Connor played and that he put himself in contention going into the final round of the tournament,” Haack said. “He got off to a slow start in the final round and you could tell that he had some jitters, but looked like he settled down and bounced back with a chance to have a very good round, but he ended up with bogies on the two par-five’s on the back when he was in great shape near the green to make birdies. If he could have converted those two holes, it would have been a great tournament and a top-10 finish, so that gives him something to work on.”