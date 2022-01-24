LOCALS IN COLLEGE: George Wythe grad Malik Johnson playing stellar at Western New Mexico University

How does a Southwest Virginia native end up playing basketball at Western New Mexico University?

For George Wythe High School graduate Malik Johnson that came to be when he entered the NCAA transfer portal following four stellar seasons at Concord University in West Virginia.

“I was searching for schools that had a [Master of Business Administration] program that I could take and several schools reached out to me, but Western New Mexico was relentless in the recruiting process,” Johnson said. “Constant phone calls and Zoom calls; they even sent one of their coaches for a house visit. So they made my decision even easier.”

Johnson admits an adjustment period when it came to his new surroundings. The campus is located in Silver City, New Mexico.

“There was a big culture shock, especially at the beginning of the year,” Johnson said. “Just a different type of environment out here compared to Wytheville and the East Coast. As time has passed I think I’ve become more and more comfortable with the change. Personally, I think this experience is something that I needed just to realize that every place isn’t going to be like Wytheville.”

Johnson’s game is still sharp, however, and the 6-foot-5 guard/forward is averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He went for 18 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists on Jan. 20 in the Mustangs’ win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

“The Commerce game was definitely my best game of the season so far,” Johnson said. “I was just relentless in attacking the defense all night and I was able to get layups and fouls and made my free throws. I just felt comfortable and confident out there and it resulted in success.”

Johnson scored more than 1,000 career points at Concord and was a second-team All-Mountain East Conference selection last season.

“After last season we knew as a staff we needed to get some more experienced guys on the roster that had success playing at the college level,” said WNMU coach Zane Gibson. “Malik fit both of those. As we started getting to know him during the recruiting process we also found that even though he’s a good basketball player he is an elite-level human being. He’s truly one of the best people I’ve ever been around. … He has had a lot of success in his college career, but he came in here with no ego at all. He is always happy when his teammates have success no matter how he played.

“We are just really lucky to have Malik and wish we could have had him for a lot longer.”

Johnson is looking to make the most of the next few weeks as his college hoops career winds down. Western New Mexico has a 9-5 record.

“I think I’ve been playing well; doing a little bit of everything for the team, which is contributing to help the team get wins,” Johnson said. “I definitely have more to show to this league, so I have to take another step and prove myself.”

Good gets 1K

Patrick Good (David Crockett) scored the 1,000th point of his collegiate career on Saturday as Winthrop posted a 64-62 men’s basketball win over Big South Conference rival Gardner-Webb.

Good entered Monday averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds with 1,002 points in 112 career games split between Appalachian State, East Tennessee State and Winthrop.

Fulkerson’s feat

Sixth-year senior John Fulkerson of the University of Tennessee recorded the 1,000th point of his collegiate career on Saturday as the Volunteers vanquished LSU in a Southeastern Conference men’s hoops showdown.

Fulkerson became the third player off Dobyns-Bennett High School’s 2013-14 team to reach the 1,000-point mark at the Division I level. Florida Gulf Coast’s Matt Halvorsen and California’s Makale Foreman had already achieved the feat.

Ervin Update

Elon University cruised to a 90-67 men’s basketball win over James Madison on Jan. 17 as former Gate City High School standout Zac Ervin scored eight points and hauled down four rebounds.

A 6-foot-5 junior, Ervin is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Career-high for Carter

Sophomore Peyton Carter (Abingdon) scored a collegiate career-high 13 points on Saturday as Tennessee Tech triumphed over Belmont, 57-55, in an Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball thriller.

Carter entered Monday averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

UPike Pair

Freshman LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) had 10 points and five rebounds on Saturday as the University of Pikeville posted a 76-50 women’s basketball win over Life University.

McNulty is averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Bears, while Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) provides 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Southwest Virginia Trio

Bluefield University held off Union College for a 72-70 Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball win on Jan. 20 and three players from far Southwest Virginia shared the floor.

Emily Breeding (Abingdon) contributed six points and two assists to Bluefield’s win, while Tianna Crockett (George Wythe) had a five-point, two-assist performance for the Rams. Breeding is averaging 7.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, while Crockett is putting up 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals for Union. She is averaging 22.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Word on Whitson

Courtney Whitson put together quite a performance on Saturday for the women’s basketball team at Middle Tennessee State.

Whitson finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist in a win over Southern Mississippi.

The former Dobyns-Bennett High School star is averaging 12.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Dani does well

Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) stuffed the stat sheet for Bluefield State College on Saturday in a 75-73 women’s hoops loss to Salem.

Janutolo finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in bringing her season averages to 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

Runner-up for Calhoun

Charleston Southern’s Michael Calhoun earned a runner-up finish in the men’s shot put on Friday at an indoor track and field meet in Columbia, South Carolina.

The former Gate City High School standout had a top heave of 15.34 meters in placing second only to the throw of 15.77 meters by Auburn’s Ethan Richter.

Top-10 finish for Glover

Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) made her season debut for the Milligan University women’s track and field team on Sunday during an indoor meet in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Glover crossed the finish line in sixth place in the women’s 600-meter run, clocking in at 1:45.52.

Fantastic Fiser

Gabe Fiser posted a pair of wins in the 165-pound weight class on Saturday for the wrestling squad at Loras College.

The Grundy High School graduate pinned Luther College’s Kamden Goering in 4:06 and recorded a 7-5 decision over Coe College’s LJ Richardson.

Ray records win

Ferrum College’s Trent Ray earned a 6-4 decision over Averett’s Will Longhurst in a Jan. 21 exhibition match during a dual between the two teams.

A freshman wrestler grappling in the 285-pound weight class, Ray was a VHSL state champion in 2021 at Lebanon High School.

McComas on the mat

Freshman Peyton McComas (Grundy) won his second straight match for the Gardner-Webb University wrestling team on Jan. 20.

Competing in the 285-pound weight class, he earned a 6-1 decision over Josh Evans of the Virginia Military Institute.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.