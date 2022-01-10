LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Gavin Grubb, Colyn Sturgill both have season-ending knee injuries

“The injury occurred in the last seconds of the game,” Grubb said. “I got the defensive rebound and went down the court to tie the game and just went to make a move that I have done thousands of times in my life and heard something pop in my knee. I knew something was wrong, because I had never felt that pain in my life before. … When it first happened I knew I had probably torn something in my knee, but was unsure because I have never had an injury like that before.”