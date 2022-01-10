LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Gavin Grubb, Colyn Sturgill both have season-ending knee injuries

Promising and productive basketball seasons ended in pain for Johnson University’s Gavin Grubb and Colyn Sturgill of Alice Lloyd College as both suffered knee injuries that required surgery.
Grubb, who starred at Sullivan East High School, tore the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 11 in the final moments of a game against Point.
Sturgill, a former standout at Eastside High School, tore the ACL and sprained the LCL in his left knee on Dec. 29 against Asbury.
Grubb, a 6-foot senior point guard, averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in two games before his season came to a premature close.
“The injury occurred in the last seconds of the game,” Grubb said. “I got the defensive rebound and went down the court to tie the game and just went to make a move that I have done thousands of times in my life and heard something pop in my knee. I knew something was wrong, because I had never felt that pain in my life before. … When it first happened I knew I had probably torn something in my knee, but was unsure because I have never had an injury like that before.”
Grubb underwent surgery on Dec. 9 and has another year of eligibility remaining.
“I’m just working hard right now in physical therapy and I look forward to getting back better and stronger than before,” Grubb said.
Sturgill’s knee injury also occurred on a routine play.
“I was sliding over on defense and it just gave out,” Sturgill said. “I thought I had just hit knees with the man I was guarding.”
The 6-foot-10 Sturgill averaged 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 13 games for the Eagles.
“It was very hard to see him get hurt and it breaks my heart for him because of the way he has worked,” said Alice Lloyd coach Scott Cornett. “It totally changes the way we play without him, because Colyn does so many things for our team that are so tough to try and replace. He is smart, good rebounder, sets great screens, can post, hit an outside shot and most importantly block and change shots. That’s a lot to lose; a tremendous kid on top of all that. It’s a big blow to our team.”
Sturgill is scheduled to go under the knife Thursday and has another season of eligibility left.
“It’s super frustrating,” Sturgill said. “But now I just have to continue being a good teammate and rooting my boys along.”
Ervin Update
Elon’s Zac Ervin finished with six points and two rebounds on Sunday in a 65-61 men’s basketball loss to the College of Charleston.
The Gate City High School graduate is averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Phoenix.
Local vs. Local
The Union College Bulldogs play at Milligan today in a matchup that will feature two of the top women’s basketball players in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) is averaging 22.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for Union, while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. She had her first career triple-double on Saturday, finishing with 15 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.
Jaycie Jenkins (Daniel Boone) is putting up 24.3 points. 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, while making 46.8 percent of her shots.
Hammonds and Jenkins have each been named AAC player of the week on three occasions this season.
Crawford contributes
Former Sullivan Central High School standout Abbey Crawford is averaging 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the women’s basketball squad at Wofford College.
Word on Whitson
Courtney Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett) pulled down 12 rebounds on Sunday for the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders as they notched an 80-52 women’s basketball win over North Texas.
She also had four points, three assists and one block and is averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for a team that is 11-3.
Smith shines
Gardner-Webb University’s Alasia Smith (Science Hill) has been named the Big South Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
Smith had 19 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and one assist on Saturday in a win over Radford and the 5-foot-10 sophomore is averaging 12.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Gavin Cross: All-American
Virginia Tech baseball star Gavin Cross continues to pile up the accolades.
The ex-Tennessee High slugger was named a preseason first-team All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings and was a second-team All-American choice by Collegiate Baseball News.
Among collegiate prospects eligible for the MLB Draft, Cross is ranked third by Perfect Game, fifth by D1Baseball.com, 10th by MLB Pipeline, 10th by FanGraphs.com and 14th by Baseball America.
Cross has compiled a .351 batting average with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 67 games at Tech and hit .432 this past summer for Team USA’s Collegiate National Squad.
Browder transfers to UT
Tight end Charlie Browder (Dobyns-Bennett) has transferred to the University of Tennessee to continue his football career.
He appeared in four games for Central Florida during the 2021 season.
