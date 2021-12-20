LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Friends will be foes in Music City Bowl

“Some of our own people probably doubted us and figured we’d win three or four games,” Davis said. “We’ve won seven, are going to a bowl game and have a chance to finish with eight. It’s just been everything and more. All these guys who have stayed have truly played for the T on the chest and the helmet. It’s been a roller-coaster and there were a couple of games, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, that could have gone either way. We could be looking at 9-3 this year. There’s still a lot to improve on for us as a team and every day the coaching staff always has energy and is helping us get better.”