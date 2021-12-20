LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Friends will be foes in Music City Bowl

It was a mere four years ago that Dayne Davis and Cam Allen were playing basketball together on a local travel-ball squad known as Team Xplosion.
On Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the two friends will square off in a college football game as the Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) face the Purdue Boilermakers (8-4) in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
Davis is an offensive lineman at UT, while Allen is a defensive back for Purdue.
“It is definitely gonna be a reunion with him,” Davis said. “It will be cool to see Cam on the other side of the ball.”
A former standout at Sullivan East High School, Davis arrived at Tennessee as a preferred walk-on and was awarded a scholarship last year. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt sophomore has appeared in all 12 of the Vols’ games in 2021 and has made two starts at right tackle.
His first collegiate start came on Oct. 23 at Alabama and Davis did not get called for a penalty or allow a quarterback pressure in 57 snaps in a loss to the eventual Southeastern Conference champs.
“It was a lot of emotions in that first start,” Davis said. “It’s everything you dreamed of and thought of, but those are also things you can’t really envision until they happen. When it does happen and once the ball is snapped, you just have to live in the moment.”
He also started on Nov. 27 in a victory over Vanderbilt.
Davis has been part of the vast improvement for the Volunteers under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.
“Some of our own people probably doubted us and figured we’d win three or four games,” Davis said. “We’ve won seven, are going to a bowl game and have a chance to finish with eight. It’s just been everything and more. All these guys who have stayed have truly played for the T on the chest and the helmet. It’s been a roller-coaster and there were a couple of games, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, that could have gone either way. We could be looking at 9-3 this year. There’s still a lot to improve on for us as a team and every day the coaching staff always has energy and is helping us get better.”
Allen, a former star at Graham High School, has racked up 56 tackles, four interceptions and one fumble recovery for the Boilermakers. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior safety was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference selection for the second straight season.
“Each and every year I’ve been improving,” Allen said. “The game keeps slowing down. I’ve got my hands on more balls this year. The coaches are putting me in the right position to make plays and I am listening to them day in and day out and still learning.”
Allen’s biggest moment of the season came on Oct. 16 when he intercepted two passes against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who were ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time.
“Going into that game we all talked about how it was nationally televised and all eyes would be on us,” Allen said.
Allen had a season-high nine tackles in a loss to Ohio State last month.
“The Big Ten is a challenge,” Allen said. “You’ve got those big ol’ lines and power backs who like to run downhill. This puts me in a great opportunity to get to the next level and that’s what I want to do.”
This will be the first bowl game for Allen, who led the Graham G-Men to the 2018 VHSL Class 2 state championship.
“I’m definitely excited for that,” Allen said. “Get to go against a SEC team. Everybody wants to show their ability and we’re just trying to get a big win for the program. … Playing Tennessee in Tennessee will be like an away game for us, but we’re up for anything and we ain’t scared.”
At some point prior to the game or when the final buzzer sounds, Davis and Allen will likely catch up and reminisce about their basketball days.
Meanwhile, folks can meet Davis before he plays in the Music City Bowl as he and Tennessee baseball player Kirby Connell will be signing autographs and chatting with fans on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at The Kitchen at Grace Meadows in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
It’s been an interesting 12 months for Davis to say the least.
“I’m always pushing for more,” Davis said. “I’m hoping to finish the season strong.”
Ex-Blue Devil vs.
Duke Blue Devils
Elon’s Zac Ervin once starred for the Gate City High School Blue Devils and on Saturday he shined against the Duke University Blue Devils.
Ervin had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in his team’s 87-56 men’s basketball loss to Duke at iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Two days prior to that, Ervin competed against another local guy playing NCAA Division I hoops.
Ervin had three points and five rebounds in Elon’s 63-61 victory over Winthrop, which received 12 points and two rebounds from David Crockett High School graduate Patrick Good.
Ervin is averaging 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Memories for Morrell
When Mike Morrell (Elizabethton) was a youngster, he attended basketball camps in the summer at East Tennessee State University.
On Saturday, he coached UNC Asheville to a 79-64 men’s hoops win over ETSU.
“I grew up watching East Tennessee State basketball and that’s really where I fell in love with the game,” Morrell told the media following the victory. “It was a good win, but it was a good win because they are a good program not because I’m from there. Nobody has more respect for them than me. Just a really good Southern Conference opponent. Really proud of our players and the growth of our program.”
The 39-year-old Morrell will make some more memories on Tuesday as UNC Asheville hosts the Milligan Buffaloes. Morrell scored more than 1,000 career points during his time playing at Milligan.
UNC Asheville follows that up with a trip to Indiana University’s Assembly Hall on Dec. 29.
The Bulldogs currently hold a 7-5 record and Morrell is in his fourth season as the school’s head coach.
Luke Lawson (Eastside) is averaging 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds for UNC Asheville.
More on Miller
Drew Miller (Patrick Henry) supplied 10 points and three rebounds for the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences on Dec. 11 in a 105-51 men’s basketball loss to New Hampshire Tech.
Miller is averaging 6.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Peyton’s place
Peyton Carter posted a 12-point, 10-rebound, four-steal, three-assist stat line in Tennessee Tech’s 84-34 women’s basketball triumph over Tennessee Wesleyan on Dec. 16.
The Abingdon High School graduate is averaging 3.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Abbey Update
Wofford College sophomore Abbey Crawford (Sullivan Central) had four points, two rebounds and one block on Dec. 17 in an 84-49 women’s basketball loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Crawford is averaging 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.
Heroic Hammonds
It came as no surprise that Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) put together another impressive performance for the women’s basketball team at Union College.
She went for 24 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block on Dec. 15 in an 81-67 victory over Fisk University in what was the senior’s 13th double-double of the season.
Hammonds earned her third Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the week honor.
Fantastic Fiser
Gabe Fiser won all three of his matches for the wrestling squad at Loras College during Saturday’s Gator Boots Duals in Nashville, Tennessee.
Competing in the 165-pound weight class, Fiser’s most impressive victory was a 34 second pin of Wilmington’s Patrick Kelley.
The ex-Grundy High School star also pinned Manchester’s Zach Morgan in 2:54 and took a 4-3 decision over Tristan Massie of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
