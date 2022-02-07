LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Frazier, McNulty filling key roles for Pikeville

The University of Pikeville cruised to an 85-52 women’s basketball win over Mid-South Conference rival Shawnee State on Saturday and it was a victory powered by two players from Southwest Virginia.

Junior Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block, while freshman LeeAnna McNulty (Honaker) finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, one steal and zero turnovers.

“Both Bailey and LeeAnna were outstanding Saturday on both sides of the ball,” said UPike coach Clifton Williams. “They were highly efficient offensively.”

Frazier entered Monday’s game against the University of the Cumberlands averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

“This season I’ve just tried to be consistent,” Frazier said. “I do a lot of the dirty work on defense and make sure I play hard on that end every game. My offensive production has been the best it’s been since getting here. I just try and take what the defense gives me and play within the offense.”

Being healthy has also been a big reason for her success.

“I do think this is the best season I’ve had at college,” Frazier said. “Freshman year I had a good start working my way into a starting position, but I ended the season with knee surgery. My sophomore year I also fractured my foot in preseason, which led me to a rough start and COVID messed up everything by the time the season was over.”

The 5-foot-9 Frazier has impressed her coach with her versatility.

“Bailey has expanded her game this year,” Williams said. “Based on matchups, she can play the two, three or four position. … Her ability to cut and find openings in the defense puts lots of pressure on our opponents. She is a three-level scorer for us and is having a strong junior year.”

Meanwhile, McNulty was putting up 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest through Thursday.

“LeeAnna is one of the most consistent and hardest workers in our program,” Williams said. “As a freshman, she is one of the first names I call off the bench every game. That’s difficult to do in our league – be able to step in as a freshman and contribute significant minutes game to game. She can attack from the perimeter, shoot the mid-range jumper and finish through contact at the rim. She is a matchup problem for tall and slower post players. Her game will continue to grow.”

Southwest Virginia players have had success at Pikeville through the years: Whitney Compton (Haysi) and Kayla Mullins (Ridgeview) come to mind.

Frazier and McNulty – who were both on VHSL state championship teams in high school – are now doing quality things for the Bears. Frazier’s younger sister, Brooklyn, is a senior at Ridgeview and has signed with Pikeville.

“I have enjoyed having LeeAnna be a part of the UPike family,” Bailey Frazier said. “It’s great to see other kids from our area succeed and even better when we can share the journey.”

Peyton’s place

Tennessee Tech suffered a 58-49 women’s basketball loss to Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont on Saturday, despite a seven-point, seven-rebound, one-assist, one-steal performance from sophomore guard Peyton Carter.

The Abingdon High School graduate is averaging 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Hammonds nears 2K

Brooke Hammonds (Lee High) will likely reach a major milestone this week for the women’s basketball team at Union College.

The senior enters Tuesday’s game with Tennessee Wesleyan six points shy of the 2,000-point mark for her career. Hammonds is averaging 21.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game as she appears headed for NAIA All-American status for the third straight season.

Crawford contributes

Abbey Crawford had six points, three rebounds and one steal on Saturday in Wofford’s 71-49 women’s hoops win over Western Carolina.

The ex-Sullivan Central High School standout is averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Dejah does well

Dejah Carter (Graham) scored a season-high 14 points on Sunday for the UNC Wilmington women’s basketball squad in a 77-62 defeat at the hands of Delaware.

Carter also had a rebound and a steal and is averaging 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Knight: Two-sport standout

Hannah Knight is competing in two sports at Penn State-York.

The Virginia High graduate was an all-conference volleyball selection back in the fall as a setter, finishing the season with 487 assists, 140 digs, 96 aces and 38 kills.

She is also a member of the basketball team at the school and the sophomore scored her first bucket of the season on Feb. 1 in a win over Penn State-Scranton.

Ervin Update

Zac Ervin produced a five-point, six-rebound, one-assist, one-block stat line on Saturday for Elon University in a 66-64 men’s basketball loss to College of Charleston.

The ex-Gate City High School star is averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Inman’s impact

Milligan earned a 74-70 Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball win over Kentucky Christian on Sunday with Alex Inman (Virginia High) contributing four points, one steal and one assist to the triumph.

Top-10 for Barnett

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Justin Barnett (Union) had a pair of top-10 finishes at this past weekend’s Doc Hale Elite indoor track and field meet in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Barnett was eighth in the men’s shot put (15.25 meters/50-0 ½) and placed ninth in the weight throw (15.32 meters/50-3 ¼).

Top-10 for Glover

Rebecca Glover of Milligan University placed 10th in the women’s 800-meter run at this past weekend’s Buccaneer Invitational indoor track and field meet in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The former Sullivan East High School standout clocked in at 2:26.04.

Fiser wins again

Gabe Fiser got another victory on Feb. 4 for the wrestling team at Loras College.

The Grundy High School graduate posted a 20-5 technical fall victory over Nicco Mazzanti of the University of Dubuque in the 165-pound weight class.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.