LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Francisco, Cross continue to swing the hot bats

This won’t come as much of a surprise, but Thomas Francisco and Gavin Cross are still hitting baseballs hard with regularity.
Francisco, a former star at Abingdon High School, has hit safely in all seven of East Carolina University’s games and sports a .310 batting average with one home run and seven RBIs. That longball was a three-run clout against the Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 23.
Cross, the ex-Tennessee High standout, is hitting .292 with two homers and seven RBIs for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
He went yard against Kent State on Feb. 21 and blasted a two-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 9-6 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.
“Gavin has been rock solid for us early on,” said Virginia Tech assistant coach Kurt Elbin. “He doesn’t take pitches off and he’s always looking to get his best swing off. He’s done a great job of laying off bad secondary pitches and getting pitches to drive.”
Garett gets first save
Milligan University freshman pitcher Garett Bowman (John Battle) recorded the first save of his collegiate baseball career on Saturday, striking out Andrew Johnston for the final out of a 10-8 triumph over Truett McConnell.
Bowman has a 1.29 ERA in four relief outings covering seven innings.
Ascue lands job at GT
It was announced on Feb. 11 that J.J. Kelly High School graduate Nick Ascue was named director of baseball operations for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Ascue previously had stints as an assistant coach at Bowling Green, Centre College and Covenant College.
Osborne excels
Freshman pitcher Mac Osborne has worked two scoreless outings for the Virginia Tech softball squad.
The ex-Richlands High School star has allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out two over the course of five innings in relief appearances against Clemson and Florida State.
Hill gets first hit
Madison Hill (John Battle) recorded the first hit of her collegiate softball career on Sunday for South Carolina-Upstate.
It was a pinch-hit single down the right-field line on an 0-1 pitch from East Tennessee State’s MacKenzie Dyson.
Outstanding Earls
North Greenville’s Lauren Earls (Richlands) had the first hit of her collegiate softball career on Feb. 20 and she couldn’t have scripted it any better.
She blasted a pinch-hit home run in the top of the seventh inning to polish off a 4-0 win over Augusta. Earls is hitting .333 (2-for-6) thus far.
Grubb joins 1K club
Gavin Grubb scored the 1,000th point of his collegiate career for the men’s basketball team at Johnson University on Feb. 20. The Sullivan East High School graduate is averaging 12.6 points per game this season for the Royals.
Hammonds: AAC’s best again
For the second straight season, Union College’s Brooke Hammonds earned Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the year honors.
The former Lee High standout is averaging 14.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game for the Bulldogs. She has 1,490 points, 1,077 rebounds, 338 assists and 220 steals for her career.
Bluefield College freshman Emily Breeding (Abingdon) earned a spot on the AAC’s All-Freshmen team after averaging 8.0 points and 2.4 assists per game.
Dejah bids adieu to ODU
Old Dominion University women’s basketball player Dejah Carter announced via social media on Feb. 25 that her career with the Monarchs has come to an end.
The former Graham High School standout averaged 2.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the course of four seasons and 98 games at ODU. “As for what’s next, God is already opening new doors and I am excited for my future,” Carter wrote.
McNutt goes national
Redshirt sophomore Jacob McNutt (Grundy) of the University of the Cumberlands will compete in the NAIA national wrestling tournament, which begins Friday in Wichita, Kansas.
AHS teammates hit links
Former Abingdon High School golf teammates Connor Creasy and Andrew Spiegler both played in the Florida Gators Invitational, which concluded on Feb. 14.
Competing for the University of Georgia, Creasy finished tied for 11th on the individual leaderboard after rounds of 66, 68 and 70.
Spiegler of the University of South Carolina had rounds of 77, 74 and 70 and was tied for 108th.
Arnold update
Chloe Arnold (Tennessee High) scored the first goal of the season for the Chattanooga women’s soccer squad, highlighting the team’s 2-0 win over North Alabama on Feb. 27.
Top-10 for Thiessen
Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) of the University of Tennessee had a pair of top-10 finishes at this past weekend’s Southeastern Conference men’s indoor track and field championships.
He was seventh in the 5,000 meters with a time of 14:13.83, while placing ninth in the 3,000 meters in 8:09.78.
Top-15 for Harrington
University of North Carolina freshman Kelsey Harrington finished 14th in the women’s 3,000-meter run at this past weekend’s Atlantic Coast Conference women’s indoor track and field championships. The Virginia High graduate clocked in at 9:32.35.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570