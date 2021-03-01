LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Francisco, Cross continue to swing the hot bats

This won’t come as much of a surprise, but Thomas Francisco and Gavin Cross are still hitting baseballs hard with regularity.

Francisco, a former star at Abingdon High School, has hit safely in all seven of East Carolina University’s games and sports a .310 batting average with one home run and seven RBIs. That longball was a three-run clout against the Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 23.

Cross, the ex-Tennessee High standout, is hitting .292 with two homers and seven RBIs for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

He went yard against Kent State on Feb. 21 and blasted a two-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 9-6 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

“Gavin has been rock solid for us early on,” said Virginia Tech assistant coach Kurt Elbin. “He doesn’t take pitches off and he’s always looking to get his best swing off. He’s done a great job of laying off bad secondary pitches and getting pitches to drive.”

Garett gets first save

Milligan University freshman pitcher Garett Bowman (John Battle) recorded the first save of his collegiate baseball career on Saturday, striking out Andrew Johnston for the final out of a 10-8 triumph over Truett McConnell.