LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Viking McBrayer records pair of college firsts for Scots

Cole McBrayer completed the first official pass of his collegiate football career and recorded a couple of rushing yards on Sept. 24 for the Maryville College Scots and he was pretty pumped about it.

“Emotions were running high,” the former Tennessee High standout said. “It was an away game at Greensboro and both my parents were in attendance. It was really special getting my first completion and carry in front of them. It was surreal and a moment I’ll never forget.”

Entering early in the fourth quarter of an eventual 37-17 win over USA South Conference rival Greensboro, McBrayer gained two yards on his only carry.

Soon thereafter the junior tossed a 4-yard completion to Haydn Hollin.

“It was an out route,” McBrayer said. “Once Coach [Ben] Fox called the play in, I got excited, because I finally got my first opportunity to throw the ball. I noticed the box was stacked, so I knew they were going to bring pressure, so I just tried to get the ball out as fast as I could. I spotted Hollin in the flats and threw it to him for a short gain. Later in the drive, we were stopped on 4th-and-short and coach let me throw a rollout pass to a corner route. I threw a good ball, but the defense was able to make a good play on it.”

McBrayer is a 2020 graduate of THS, where he was a three-sport standout.

After spending his freshman season at Emory & Henry College, he transferred to Maryville.

He appeared in one game last season for the Scots against LaGrange and has gotten snaps in one contest this year as well.

McBrayer has stayed positive while biding his time.

“I stayed in Maryville over the summer entering my sophomore year and worked really hard in the weight room and put on weight that would help me out on the field,” McBrayer said. “Throughout my college journey, I feel that I have worked really hard to be in the position I am today. The game at Greensboro was a huge testament to how much work I have put in. I have always wanted to play college football and it has been awesome to take steps in accomplishing those goals I set when I was younger. My family has really helped encourage and push me during times I have felt discouraged.”

Freshman Bryson Rollins (Elizabethton) is the starting QB for the Scots and was 22-of-36 for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Greensboro.

“Bryson and I began to build a friendship the second he stepped on campus in the spring for his visit,” McBrayer said. “We stayed in touch all offseason leading up to this year and he stayed with me a couple days a week during the summer to work out and throw. Bryson is an excellent ballplayer and has a good understanding of the game.

“We have a really good connection and ask each other questions frequently about the playbook and defensive schemes we see on film. It has been really fun to compete with him. Although I am the backup I have to be just as prepared as Bryson just in case something happens. It has really been a fun year so far. It is awesome to play alongside a fellow Northeast Tennessee quarterback. My roommate, Corey Russell, is also from Elizabethton.”

McBrayer is one of several THS graduates playing college football. Virginia Tech linebacker Jaden Keller has emerged as major contributor for the Hokies, while Nolan Wishon (East Tennessee State), Steven Johnson (Charlotte), Justice Musser (Princeton), Nysaiah Foote (Cumberlands), Trevor Dowdell (Emory & Henry), Grant Ferrell (Tusculum) and Ethan Muncy (Emory & Henry) are among the ex-Vikings on collegiate rosters too.

“Jaden Keller and I were super close at Tennessee High. We still stay in touch through social media, but I haven’t seen him since the summer with our busy schedules. It has been awesome to watch him this year and see how well he is doing against top players in the country,” McBrayer said. “Jaden is a freak athlete and it has been awesome to watch him this year. He is representing Bristol well. I’ve also been proud of some of the other guys playing at the next level that I had the privilege to play with.”

Allen: Big Ten’s best

Senior safety Cam Allen continues to be an interception machine for the Purdue University Boilermakers.

The ex-Graham High School star picked off two passes from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday to fuel a 20-10 Big Ten Conference football win over the Golden Gophers.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Allen intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone with 1:51 left in the second quarter and then snagged an errant throw by Morgan with 1:52 remaining to seal the deal.

Allen also had four tackles and was named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the week as a result.

He has three interceptions this season, which leads the Big Ten and is good for fifth nationally. Twenty-one tackles and four pass break-ups show up on his stat line as well.

It marks the second Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year honor during his time at Purdue for Allen, who has 10 career INTs and has emerged as a NFL prospect.

Goins gets tackles

Carson-Newman University’s football team stunned nationally-ranked Newberry 24-14 on Saturday and Caleb Goins (John Battle) was solid as usual.

The senior made six tackles for the Eagles to bring his season-total to 25, which ranks fourth-most on the team.

Keller gets stops

Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) made three tackles on Saturday for the Virginia Tech Hokies in their 41-10 Atlantic Coast Conference football loss to the University of North Carolina. The linebacker has 19 stops for Tech, which ranks fourth-most on the squad.

Game of Chance

Chancellor Harris made some major contributions for the football team at Morehead State University on Saturday in the Eagles’ 14-10 win over Presbyterian.

The Tazewell High School graduate rushed for 103 yards on 21 carries and caught three passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. His score came with 5:02 left in the first quarter as he hauled in an 8-yard TD pass from Grady Cramer.

Harris has a team-high 312 rushing yards for Morehead State, which is 2-3.

Kollie collects tackles

Notre Dame sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie collected his first two tackles of the season on Sept. 24 in the Fighting Irish’s 45-32 win over the University of North Carolina.

The former David Crockett High School standout dropped Omarion Hampton for a two-yard loss in the first quarter and brought down quarterback Drake Maye after a five-yard gain early in the fourth quarter.

Adkins ascends to top

Noelia Adkins is in her first season as a member of the women’s golf team at Newberry College and she is making herself right at home.

Adkins has won both tournaments she has competed in after transferring to the South Atlantic Conference school in South Carolina from the University of Tampa.

The Tennessee High graduate had rounds of 69 and 74 to win the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational on Sept. 12-13 by two strokes.

She won the Newberry Invitational on Sept. 26-27 by three strokes with scores of 77 and 79.

Phillippi playing well

Belmont-Abbey sophomore Paeton Phillippi (George Wythe) has had top-15 finishes in all three women’s golf tournaments she’s played in this fall.

She finished eighth in a season-opening event in Montevallo, Alabama, tied for 15th at the Savannah Lakes Fall Invitational in McCormick, South Carolina, and was 12th in the King University Invitational in Bristol.

Phillippi earned Conference Carolinas golfer of the week honors on Sept. 25.

Top-five for Hooker

Western Carolina University’s Adam Hooker (Lebanon) finished tied for third on the individual leaderboard at the J.T. Poston Invitational men’s golf tournament at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley in North Carolina. He had rounds of 71, 69 and 72 in the event held Sept. 26-27.

Milligan trio

Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry), Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) and Hannah Holmes (Patrick Henry) continue to be stalwarts for the volleyball squad at Milligan University.

Entering Tuesday, Maiden led the Buffaloes with 80 blocks and ranked second on the team with 149 kills.

Adkins had the second-most digs (172) and assists (35), while Holmes has hustled her way to 125 digs.

Phillips: Big South’s best

Dylan Phillips has competed in two cross country races thus far for Gardner-Webb University.

The Abingdon High School alum has earned Big South Conference men’s freshman runner of the week honors due to his performance in each of those events.

He finished runner-up at the Carolina Challenge on Sept. 3, navigating the 5K course in 16:45.

Phillips posted a 16th-place showing at the Winthrop/Adidas Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 17 as he clocked in at 27:30.5 in the 8K.

Top-10 for Harrington

Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) placed eighth in the women’s 6K gold division race at the prestigious Paul Short Run held Sept. 30 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Competing for the University of North Carolina, Harrington crossed the finish line in 19:41.8.

Hungate, Bryant ranked

Baseball America recently released its rankings of the top-100 NCAA transfers with right-handed pitcher Chase Hungate (Abingdon) and infielder David Bryant (Science Hill) making the list.

Hungate came it at No. 91. He went 6-4 with a 3.57 ERA in 21 relief outings as a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University and is now at the University of Virginia. He polished off the Blue team’s shutout on Monday afternoon in Game 1 of the Orange-Blue World Series intrasquad scrimmage.

Bryant transferred to Virginia Tech after four stellar seasons at Radford University in which he hit .306 with 10 home runs and 94 RBIs. Baseball America listed him at No. 88.