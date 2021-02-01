LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former VHS standout Alex Inman getting his reward at Milligan

Alex Inman paid his dues and is now getting rewarded.

The former Virginia High standout made his first career start for the Milligan University men’s basketball team on Jan. 28 and had six points, three rebounds and two assists in a loss to Union College.

Two free throws with 17:12 remaining in the second half resulted in his first points at the varsity level for the Buffaloes.

Inman, a 5-foot-10 junior, also started on Saturday in a victory over Reinhardt.

For a guy who began his college hoops career on Milligan’s junior varsity squad, the journey to this point has been fulfilling.

“Alex has been preparing for this for a long time,” said Milligan coach Bill Robinson. “He started on the JV team for two years. He even played a JV game this fall against Walters State just to get some experience. With COVID, everyone needs to be ready, because roles can change daily. And Alex’s role has changed more than most.”

So have his stature and skills.