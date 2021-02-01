LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former VHS standout Alex Inman getting his reward at Milligan

Alex Inman paid his dues and is now getting rewarded.
The former Virginia High standout made his first career start for the Milligan University men’s basketball team on Jan. 28 and had six points, three rebounds and two assists in a loss to Union College.
Two free throws with 17:12 remaining in the second half resulted in his first points at the varsity level for the Buffaloes.
Inman, a 5-foot-10 junior, also started on Saturday in a victory over Reinhardt.
For a guy who began his college hoops career on Milligan’s junior varsity squad, the journey to this point has been fulfilling.
“Alex has been preparing for this for a long time,” said Milligan coach Bill Robinson. “He started on the JV team for two years. He even played a JV game this fall against Walters State just to get some experience. With COVID, everyone needs to be ready, because roles can change daily. And Alex’s role has changed more than most.”
So have his stature and skills.
“I’ve come a long way,” Inman said. “Especially size-wise as I put a lot of time in the weight room. I’ve probably gained 15, 20 pounds since my freshman year as far as that aspect. I also put a lot of work in over the summer and throughout the season, so it feels good to start, to play, to compete and help my team get wins.”
Inman has enjoyed competing in the ultra-competitive Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“It’s super fun,” Inman said. “It’s a dogfight every single night. Of the four games on Saturday, the underdogs won every one of them.”
That win was a special moment for Inman in a season full of them.
“What impresses me most about Alex is his humbleness and willingness to work hard every day. He is probably the fastest guy on the team and plays with high energy all the time,” Robinson said. “I am just so proud of his daily work ethic and his drive to be the best he can be. That ultimately helps us be the best we can be as a team. He will do whatever is asked to help the team win.”
Latest on Luke
Luke Lawson (Eastside) drained a 3-pointer and corralled a rebound on Friday as UNC Asheville earned a 57-55 Big South Conference men’s basketball win over Winthrop.
Hayes makes debut
Elijah Hayes (Wise County Central) made his collegiate debut for the Roanoke College men’s basketball team on Saturday and yanked down two rebounds in five minutes as the Maroons recorded a 61-59 win over Shenandoah.
Grubb does good
Ex-Sullivan East High School star Gavin Grubb scored a team-high 20 points and also finished with three rebounds for the Johnson University men’s basketball squad on Friday in an 83-81 triumph over Toccoa Falls.
Word on Wyrick
Hannah Wyrick led the way for the Milligan University women’s basketball team with 14 points, two assists and two rebounds on Jan. 26 in an 86-66 win over St. Andrews.
The Eastside High School graduate is averaging 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Sydnor sees action
Ale Sydnor (Virginia High) made her collegiate debut on Saturday for the women’s basketball team at Concord University. She logged three minutes and did not score as the Mountain Lions posted a 76-53 victory over Frostburg State.
Mitchell hits the books
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell (Union) finished with 26 catches for 435 yards and four touchdown receptions during the 2020 football season. He also grabbed Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Team honors.
Top-five for Thiessen
Karl Thiessen posted a fifth-place finish in the men’s one-mile run this past weekend at the Bob Pollock indoor track and field meet in Clemson, South Carolina.
The former VHSL state champion from Abingdon High School clocked in at 4:11.62.
Coley collects win
Bre Coley (Marion) swam to victory in the women’s 200-meter individual medley on Friday in a dual meet with King University. The Milligan University freshman touched the wall in 2:36.50.
Gobble gets victories
Freshman Cooper Gobble had a tremendous showing in the pool for the Lees-McRae College men’s swim team on Friday in a dual meet with Catawba.
The former Virginia High star won the 50 freestyle (22.44 seconds), 100 freestyle (49.59 seconds) and swam the first leg on the victorious 800 freestyle relay squad.
Another VHS graduate and Lees-McRae freshman – Aaron Van Nostrand – swam the anchor leg on the winning 400 medley relay team.
