LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Union standout Tanner Kennedy coming back 'home' with Ferrum

Tanner Kennedy is a tackling machine and he will make his final stop on a football field in far Southwest Virginia.

The former Union High School star will suit up for his last game as a member of the Ferrum College Panthers on Saturday when the team plays at Emory & Henry. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

“I think it’s very fitting for me to come back to far Southwest Virginia to finish my career,” Kennedy said. “I take a lot of pride in being a coal camp product and from where I am from, so I’m super glad to play back that way one last time. I don’t know anyone personally playing for [E&H] this year, which is a change.”

A 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior linebacker, Kennedy has collected 30 tackles this season and forced two fumbles. He’s also earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.

“I can’t lock down just one attribute that impresses me the most about Tanner Kennedy,” said Ferrum associate head coach J.D. Shaw. “What makes him special is the variety of attributes he has that make himself and this football program better for having him in it.