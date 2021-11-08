LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Union standout Tanner Kennedy coming back 'home' with Ferrum

Tanner Kennedy is a tackling machine and he will make his final stop on a football field in far Southwest Virginia.
The former Union High School star will suit up for his last game as a member of the Ferrum College Panthers on Saturday when the team plays at Emory & Henry. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
“I think it’s very fitting for me to come back to far Southwest Virginia to finish my career,” Kennedy said. “I take a lot of pride in being a coal camp product and from where I am from, so I’m super glad to play back that way one last time. I don’t know anyone personally playing for [E&H] this year, which is a change.”
A 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior linebacker, Kennedy has collected 30 tackles this season and forced two fumbles. He’s also earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.
“I can’t lock down just one attribute that impresses me the most about Tanner Kennedy,” said Ferrum associate head coach J.D. Shaw. “What makes him special is the variety of attributes he has that make himself and this football program better for having him in it.
“He’s dependable, smart and an excellent leader. He’s played multiple positions on defense for us and has helped create a work ethic on that side of the ball that makes us difficult to deal with on the field. He’s a servant leader and a great role model for our young players on the field and on campus.”
Kennedy has had some obstacles to overcome.
“Tanner has battled back from ankle issues that would have had most guys questioning playing. Many players who have had injury issues fold,” Shaw said. “The work he’s put in just to come back has been impressive.”
The 2017 Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year after starring alongside Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell for the Union Bears, Kennedy paid his dues to become a key contributor for the Panthers.
“Tanner, as a freshman, had a great competitive drive but didn’t have the physical tools, as most freshmen don’t, to deal with players three, four years older than him,” Shaw said. “But through his work in the weight room and commitment to our offseason program, he’s developed into a big, strong and athletic outside linebacker. He has one of those personalities that unifies people and as he’s grown, he’s learned to bring young players along with him and pass that work ethic on.”
Kennedy knows the end is near and he has no regrets.
“Yes, it has definitely set in and I am at good terms with it being the end of my football journey, simply because God has truly blessed me with the opportunity to have such a long career,” Kennedy said. “It’s bittersweet, because of the role this game has played in my life.”
Stout stars
Jordan Stout (Honaker) spent another Saturday getting his kicks for the football team at Penn State University.
He kicked a 24-yard field goal with 6:33 remaining in a 31-14 win over Maryland, while going 4-for-4 on extra points, punting six times for a 34.7-yard average and sending five of his six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
Allen Update
Purdue University safety Cam Allen (Purdue) supplied three tackles and broke up a pass as the Boilermakers posted a 40-29 Big Ten Conference football win over fifth-ranked Michigan State on Saturday.
Davis nominated for honor
University of Tennessee redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dayne Davis is among 88 players nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Award, given annually to the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on.
The accolade is named after beloved former University of Arkansas standout Brandon Burlsworth.
A Sullivan East High School graduate, Davis has become a steady contributor for the Volunteers and started a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this season.
Appalachian State’s Caleb Spurlin (Galax) is also a nominee.
Dales gets it done
Joey Dales (Graham) has gotten it done as the kicker for the Bluefield University football team.
He is 7-for-8 on field goals, 26-for-27 on extra points and has thrice been named Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division special teams player of the week.
He also has a NAIA special teams player of the week honor on his resume.
Oyos is All-Conference
UNC Asheville senior Gillian Oyos earned a second-team spot on the All-Big South Conference women’s soccer squad.
The former Abingdon High School star supplied a goal in a 3-2 win over Presbyterian and dished out an assist in a 2-1 triumph over Longwood in 2021 and ranked second on the team in minutes played. She started 59 of 61 matches over the course of her career.
Sturgill stuffs stat sheet
Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) did a lot of good things for Alice Lloyd College on Saturday as the Eagles opened the men’s basketball season with a 71-66 victory over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg.
The 6-foot-10 junior recorded six points, four rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal.
Return of the Zac
Zac Ervin (Gate City) makes his long-awaited return to the court for the Elon University men’s basketball team tonight as the Phoenix tangle with the Florida Gators.
Ervin missed all of last season with a knee injury after averaging 8.4 points in 24 games during the 2019-20 season.
Brooke’s best
Brooke Hammonds is one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in the history of Union College’s program and the Lee High graduate appears poised for another spectacular season.
Hammonds had 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block on Oct. 27 in a season-opening win over Alice Lloyd on Oct. 27.
Local vs. Local
Three players from far Southwest Virginia were on the court Nov. 4 as Bluefield State posted a 69-63 women’s basketball win over the Bluefield Rams.
Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) was a catalyst for Bluefield State in finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block.
Bluefield got a nine-point, three-rebound, three-assist performance from Tianna Crockett (George Wythe), while Emily Breeding (Abingdon) supplied three points and five rebounds.
Marvelous McNulty
How did freshman LeeAnna McNulty play in her first game for the women’s basketball team at the University of Pikeville? Marvelously.
The former Honaker High School standout went for 21 points, nine rebounds and one assist in her collegiate debut on Nov. 3, a 107-50 victory over Miami-Hamilton.
Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) added 14 points, eight rebounds and one steal for the Bears.
Aubrey is outstanding
In just the third game of her college hoops career, Carlow University freshman Emma Aubrey came through in the clutch.
The Sullivan East High School graduate sank a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining and 17 seconds later made a go-ahead 3 in a 60-57 victory over Penn State-Schuylkill.
She is averaging 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds through her first four games for the NAIA school in Pennsylvania.
Top-10 for Hazelwood
Ben Hazelwood (Virginia High) finished eighth in the men’s 8K race at the Southern Athletic Association cross country championships on Oct. 30. Competing for Rhodes College, Hazelwood crossed the finish line in 27:10.96.
All-SEC for Thiessen
Karl Thiessen of the University of Tennessee earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference men’s cross country honors on Oct. 29 at the league championships in Columbia, Missouri.
The ex-Abingdon High School star placed 14th, crossing the finish line of the 8K course in 23:58.5. It was the second straight season in which he was a second-team All-SEC performer.
All-ACC for Harrington, Neglia
For the second straight season, University of North Carolina women’s cross country standouts Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) and Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) earned second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.
Harrington placed 19th (20:47.7) and Neglia was 20th (20:49.7) at the ACC cross country championships on Oct. 29 at a 6K course in South Bend, Indiana.
McComas wins debut
The collegiate wrestling career of Peyton McComas began just like his time on the mat at Grundy High School ended – with a win.
The Gardner-Webb University freshman was victorious in his first match on Nov. 4, posting an 8-3 decision over Justin Wright of Belmont Abbey in the 285-pound weight class.
Title for Fiser
Gabe Fiser (Grundy) opened the season in winning fashion on Saturday as the Loras College wrestler went 4-0 to claim the 165-pound title at the Wisconsin-Platteville Invitational.
McNutt is runner-up
Jacob McNutt (Grundy) of the University of the Cumberlands won four of his five matches in posting a runner-up finish in the 165-pound weight class at the Patriot Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
