 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Union standout Tanner Kennedy coming back 'home' with Ferrum
0 comments

LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Union standout Tanner Kennedy coming back 'home' with Ferrum

{{featured_button_text}}

Tanner Kennedy is a tackling machine and he will make his final stop on a football field in far Southwest Virginia.

The former Union High School star will suit up for his last game as a member of the Ferrum College Panthers on Saturday when the team plays at Emory & Henry. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

“I think it’s very fitting for me to come back to far Southwest Virginia to finish my career,” Kennedy said. “I take a lot of pride in being a coal camp product and from where I am from, so I’m super glad to play back that way one last time. I don’t know anyone personally playing for [E&H] this year, which is a change.”

A 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior linebacker, Kennedy has collected 30 tackles this season and forced two fumbles. He’s also earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.

“I can’t lock down just one attribute that impresses me the most about Tanner Kennedy,” said Ferrum associate head coach J.D. Shaw. “What makes him special is the variety of attributes he has that make himself and this football program better for having him in it.

“He’s dependable, smart and an excellent leader. He’s played multiple positions on defense for us and has helped create a work ethic on that side of the ball that makes us difficult to deal with on the field. He’s a servant leader and a great role model for our young players on the field and on campus.”

Kennedy has had some obstacles to overcome.

“Tanner has battled back from ankle issues that would have had most guys questioning playing. Many players who have had injury issues fold,” Shaw said. “The work he’s put in just to come back has been impressive.”

The 2017 Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year after starring alongside Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell for the Union Bears, Kennedy paid his dues to become a key contributor for the Panthers.

“Tanner, as a freshman, had a great competitive drive but didn’t have the physical tools, as most freshmen don’t, to deal with players three, four years older than him,” Shaw said. “But through his work in the weight room and commitment to our offseason program, he’s developed into a big, strong and athletic outside linebacker. He has one of those personalities that unifies people and as he’s grown, he’s learned to bring young players along with him and pass that work ethic on.”

Kennedy knows the end is near and he has no regrets.

“Yes, it has definitely set in and I am at good terms with it being the end of my football journey, simply because God has truly blessed me with the opportunity to have such a long career,” Kennedy said. “It’s bittersweet, because of the role this game has played in my life.”

Stout stars

Jordan Stout (Honaker) spent another Saturday getting his kicks for the football team at Penn State University.

He kicked a 24-yard field goal with 6:33 remaining in a 31-14 win over Maryland, while going 4-for-4 on extra points, punting six times for a 34.7-yard average and sending five of his six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

Allen Update

Purdue University safety Cam Allen (Purdue) supplied three tackles and broke up a pass as the Boilermakers posted a 40-29 Big Ten Conference football win over fifth-ranked Michigan State on Saturday.

Davis nominated for honor

University of Tennessee redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dayne Davis is among 88 players nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Award, given annually to the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on.

The accolade is named after beloved former University of Arkansas standout Brandon Burlsworth.

A Sullivan East High School graduate, Davis has become a steady contributor for the Volunteers and started a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this season.

Appalachian State’s Caleb Spurlin (Galax) is also a nominee.

Dales gets it done

Joey Dales (Graham) has gotten it done as the kicker for the Bluefield University football team.

He is 7-for-8 on field goals, 26-for-27 on extra points and has thrice been named Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division special teams player of the week.

He also has a NAIA special teams player of the week honor on his resume.

Oyos is All-Conference

UNC Asheville senior Gillian Oyos earned a second-team spot on the All-Big South Conference women’s soccer squad.

The former Abingdon High School star supplied a goal in a 3-2 win over Presbyterian and dished out an assist in a 2-1 triumph over Longwood in 2021 and ranked second on the team in minutes played. She started 59 of 61 matches over the course of her career.

Sturgill stuffs stat sheet

Colyn Sturgill (Eastside) did a lot of good things for Alice Lloyd College on Saturday as the Eagles opened the men’s basketball season with a 71-66 victory over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg.

The 6-foot-10 junior recorded six points, four rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal.

Return of the Zac

Zac Ervin (Gate City) makes his long-awaited return to the court for the Elon University men’s basketball team tonight as the Phoenix tangle with the Florida Gators.

Ervin missed all of last season with a knee injury after averaging 8.4 points in 24 games during the 2019-20 season.

Brooke’s best

Brooke Hammonds is one of the most decorated women’s basketball players in the history of Union College’s program and the Lee High graduate appears poised for another spectacular season.

Hammonds had 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block on Oct. 27 in a season-opening win over Alice Lloyd on Oct. 27.

Local vs. Local

Three players from far Southwest Virginia were on the court Nov. 4 as Bluefield State posted a 69-63 women’s basketball win over the Bluefield Rams.

Dani Janutolo (Tazewell) was a catalyst for Bluefield State in finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block.

Bluefield got a nine-point, three-rebound, three-assist performance from Tianna Crockett (George Wythe), while Emily Breeding (Abingdon) supplied three points and five rebounds.

Marvelous McNulty

How did freshman LeeAnna McNulty play in her first game for the women’s basketball team at the University of Pikeville? Marvelously.

The former Honaker High School standout went for 21 points, nine rebounds and one assist in her collegiate debut on Nov. 3, a 107-50 victory over Miami-Hamilton.

Bailey Frazier (Ridgeview) added 14 points, eight rebounds and one steal for the Bears.

Aubrey is outstanding

In just the third game of her college hoops career, Carlow University freshman Emma Aubrey came through in the clutch.

The Sullivan East High School graduate sank a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining and 17 seconds later made a go-ahead 3 in a 60-57 victory over Penn State-Schuylkill.

She is averaging 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds through her first four games for the NAIA school in Pennsylvania.

Top-10 for Hazelwood

Ben Hazelwood (Virginia High) finished eighth in the men’s 8K race at the Southern Athletic Association cross country championships on Oct. 30. Competing for Rhodes College, Hazelwood crossed the finish line in 27:10.96.

All-SEC for Thiessen

Karl Thiessen of the University of Tennessee earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference men’s cross country honors on Oct. 29 at the league championships in Columbia, Missouri.

The ex-Abingdon High School star placed 14th, crossing the finish line of the 8K course in 23:58.5. It was the second straight season in which he was a second-team All-SEC performer.

All-ACC for Harrington, Neglia

For the second straight season, University of North Carolina women’s cross country standouts Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) and Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) earned second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

Harrington placed 19th (20:47.7) and Neglia was 20th (20:49.7) at the ACC cross country championships on Oct. 29 at a 6K course in South Bend, Indiana.

McComas wins debut

The collegiate wrestling career of Peyton McComas began just like his time on the mat at Grundy High School ended – with a win.

The Gardner-Webb University freshman was victorious in his first match on Nov. 4, posting an 8-3 decision over Justin Wright of Belmont Abbey in the 285-pound weight class.

Title for Fiser

Gabe Fiser (Grundy) opened the season in winning fashion on Saturday as the Loras College wrestler went 4-0 to claim the 165-pound title at the Wisconsin-Platteville Invitational.

McNutt is runner-up

Jacob McNutt (Grundy) of the University of the Cumberlands won four of his five matches in posting a runner-up finish in the 165-pound weight class at the Patriot Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Picks for Friday, Saturday football games

  • Updated

A total of 15 high school football games will be played over the next two days involving local teams, including two Tennessee schools in playoffs, and Virginia completing its regular season. Check out who the Bristol Herald Courier is picking to win each of the games. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung to make G League debt

  • Updated

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will play his first game for the South Bay Lakers tonight as the team opens the season at home against the G League Ignite...In other local briefs, Cara Taylor became the first West Ridge runner to participate in the Class AAA state cross country meet. Both King (Memphis) and Emory & Henry (Radford) women's basketball programs played NCAA Division 1 exhibition games, both of which resulted in losses. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker

  • Updated

Jeighkob Cooper had a game as unusual as the spelling of his first name, scoring seven touchdowns to lead Twin Valley to a surprising 50-36 Black Diamond District victory over Honaker. It was the final regular season game for Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard, who is retiring after the season ends. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Celebration of Life to be held for Dale Burns
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Celebration of Life to be held for Dale Burns

  • Updated

The Tennessee High School Athletic Department will host a Celebration of Life for longtime Vikings’ boys basketball coach Dale Burns on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Viking Hall from 2-4 p.m. In other local briefs, Emory & Henry was the only one of three local college volleyball teams to win matches on Tuesday night. King senior women's wrestler Ashlyn Ortega will participate in the U23 World Championships beginning on Thursday in Belgrade, Serbia

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts