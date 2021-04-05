LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Sullivan East runner Luke Meade burning it up at Arkansas

Luke Meade just keeps running faster and faster.

The former Sullivan East High School star has set a blazing pace for the Arkansas Razorbacks and that was evident on Friday at the Hayward Premiere track and field meet in Eugene, Oregon.

Meade placed fifth in the men’s 5,000-meter run, crossing the finish line in 13:34.70 in what was the 10th-best time in program history in the event. That’s quite an achievement at a place that is a Southeastern Conference powerhouse.

Having spent the previous four seasons at Furman University before transferring, Meade has simply flourished in Fayetteville.

“Transferring out to Arkansas was a bit of a leap of faith for me initially,” Meade said. “I had struggled immensely at my previous institution and was unsure of what the next step was for me. That said, coming to Arkansas has been one of the best decisions of my life and I am thankful every day to be here. Coach [Chris Bucknam] and my teammates have taken my training and racing to a level that I never thought I would touch again.