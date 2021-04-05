LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Sullivan East runner Luke Meade burning it up at Arkansas

Luke Meade just keeps running faster and faster.
The former Sullivan East High School star has set a blazing pace for the Arkansas Razorbacks and that was evident on Friday at the Hayward Premiere track and field meet in Eugene, Oregon.
Meade placed fifth in the men’s 5,000-meter run, crossing the finish line in 13:34.70 in what was the 10th-best time in program history in the event. That’s quite an achievement at a place that is a Southeastern Conference powerhouse.
Having spent the previous four seasons at Furman University before transferring, Meade has simply flourished in Fayetteville.
“Transferring out to Arkansas was a bit of a leap of faith for me initially,” Meade said. “I had struggled immensely at my previous institution and was unsure of what the next step was for me. That said, coming to Arkansas has been one of the best decisions of my life and I am thankful every day to be here. Coach [Chris Bucknam] and my teammates have taken my training and racing to a level that I never thought I would touch again.
“Each day I get to show up, contribute my part to the best team in the country, and continue to build the legacy that is Arkansas cross country and track and field. Arkansas is the track capital of the world and it doesn’t get that title by chance. I have found myself again as a runner and athlete, but more importantly I have a love for what I do every time I lace up. I can’t say enough to express my gratitude and appreciation for my coaches, teammates and all the fans that support and build me up daily.”
Last month, Meade placed 38th at the NCAA cross country championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, navigating the 10,000-meter course in 30:44.9. That earned him All-American status as Arkansas finished sixth in the team standings.
“It was an honor and something I have been working towards for quite some time now,” Meade said. “Lots of setbacks and inconsistencies in my previous four years of collegiate running have made it all the sweeter. I have been very blessed to be able to do something I love for as long as I have now, and the All-American honors remind me to not take it for granted. It’s easy for me to immediately be onto the next thing or how I can improve next time around, but I took some time to enjoy this small individual success and cherish the big team podium finish.”
Barnett’s best
Virginia Commonwealth University’s Justin Barnett had a solid showing at the Colonial Relays held April 2 and 3.
The Union High School graduate established new personal bests in the discus (42.45 meters) and hammer throw (35.45) at the event in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Alice Lloyd Duo
Kimberly Lee (Thomas Walker) and Avery Jenkins (Union) had the top finishes for the track and field team at Alice Lloyd College on March 26 and 27 at the Dr. Jack Toms Invitational in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Lee was second in the women’s discus throw with a top heave of 29.95 meters, while Jenkins placed third in the men’s high jump with a top mark of 1.78 meters.
Tri-Cities return for Cross
It will be just like old times today for Gavin Cross as he’ll be putting bat to ball in the Tri-Cities.
The ex-Tennessee High slugger is the top hitter for the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-9), who play a non-conference baseball game at East Tennessee State University (15-11) at 5 p.m.
Cross is hitting .378 with six home runs and 19 RBIs for Tech. That batting average and his .678 slugging percentage are fourth-best among all Atlantic Coast Conference hitters.
He was 5-for-11 with a homer and two RBIs in a weekend series against Boston College.
Francisco’s finest
It should come as no surprise that Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) is still hitting at a high level for the baseball team at East Carolina University. He has a .358 batting average – third-best in the American Athletic Conference – with three home runs and 18 RBIs.
Mac dazzles vs. Duke
Mac Osborne’s fine freshman season continued on Saturday.
The former Richlands High School ace pitcher crafted five solid innings for Virginia Tech’s softball team in getting a no-decision against nationally-ranked Duke. Osborne allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in five innings of work, while walking none and striking out two.
She is 1-0 with a 2.18 ERA in nine games (three starts) this season and opponents are hitting just .198 against her.
Keeley Quillen crushing
Keeley Quillen (Gate City) is hitting .244 with three home runs and 13 RBIs for the softball team at Carson-Newman University.
Arnold Update
Senior Chloe Arnold (Tennessee High) has four goals this season – bringing her career total to 25 – for the women’s soccer squad at Chattanooga. She found the back of the net in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Virginia Military Institute as her team wrapped up the third seed for the Southern Conference tournament.
Holmes has goal
Mya Holmes scored in the 70th minute for the University of Pikeville on March 29 in a 4-1 loss to Bethel in the opening round of the Mid-South Conference women’s soccer tournament. Pikeville scored just three goals this season and the former Richlands High School star accounted for two of them.
Latest on Lily
Lily Self (Tennessee High) might have transferred schools – from the University of Lynchburg in Virginia to Mary-Hardin Baylor in Texas – but she continues to excel on the golf course.
She finished tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard at the Lady Crusader Spring Invitational held March 29-30 in Killeen, Texas. Self had rounds of 86 and 84.
Light side
Karson Light (Gate City) had a good day on Friday as the women’s tennis team at Milligan University rolled to a 7-0 win over the Bluefield College Rams.
Light posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Katharina Zausek at No. 4 singles and then teamed with Kaitlin Barrett (Sullivan South) for a 6-4 triumph over Abigail Martin and Hannah Thacker (Ridgeview) at No. 2 doubles.
Dayne Davis doing well
Count Sullivan East High School graduate Dayne Davis among the players impressing new University of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel.
“He’s been rock solid since we’ve gotten here in the way that he competes, his attention to detail and how he competes out on the practice field,” Heupel told reporters on Friday.
A 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, Davis was placed on scholarship shortly after the 2020 season ended.
Halvorsen headed to FGCU
Matt Halvorsen (Dobyns-Bennett) will play his final season of college basketball at Florida Gulf Coast University. The graduate transfer averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 122 games over four seasons with the Western Carolina University Catamounts.
