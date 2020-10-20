LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Patriot Luke Meade makes his mark at Arkansas

The top-ranked men’s cross country team at the University of Arkansas has been bolstered by the contributions of a talented transfer from Northeast Tennessee.
Former Sullivan East High School star Luke Meade placed seventh at last Friday’s Blazer Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama, navigating the 8K course in a personal-best 23:35.6. He helped the Razorbacks cruise to the team title.
“The Birmingham meet was an outstanding run for Luke,” said Arkansas coach Chris Bucknam. “He just stuck his nose right in with the lead group and hung in there. That’s kind of what he’s been doing in practice all month. We had a month between races, so he’s made a lot of improvement since the LSU race [on Sept. 19]. He really stuck his nose in this race and was our third runner.”
Meade spent the previous four seasons at Furman University prior to transferring to Arkansas. He was the 2020 Southern Conference indoor track champion in the 3,000-meters and is now competing in the Southeastern Conference.
“Luke has done an outstanding job for us and has been a great addition to our program,” Bucknam said. “He’s raced twice with us and has really shown big improvement from our first race in September to the Birmingham meet. I’m really pleased. He adds a lot of depth to our program and is a great competitor.”
Arkansas is currently ranked first nationally in the Boost Treadmill NCAA Division I cross country poll.
“Luke shows a lot of promise and I’m really excited about that. He came into our program with more of a track pedigree, I thought, so I felt he had room to grow from a cross country standpoint,” Bucknam said. “He’s just embraced the training that we’ve done, the team, and he loves to compete. He loves to work hard and now it’s showing up in his races. … I’m thrilled for him. He’s excited and we’re excited that he is here.”
Meade was one of three local runners to finish in the top-20 at the Blazer Invitational.
Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) and Alex Crigger (Science Hill) compete for the University of Tennessee as Thiessen took 11th and Crigger placed 20th.
Thiessen clocked in at 23:41.68, while Crigger crossed the finish line in 24:22.86.
“My race on Friday was definitely a breakthrough for me,” Thiessen said. “I had developed a race plan with Coach [Beth Alford] Sullivan that played out very well throughout the race. I was in the mix with the leaders and top group with one mile to go, but wasn’t quite ready mentally to really push that last mile and 1K. Overall, I’m really happy with the race and excited for our young team going into the SEC championships next week.”
Meade, Thiessen and Crigger have certainly represented the area well at the top level of collegiate competition.
“Being teammates with Alex has been a pleasure and I really enjoy the camaraderie and brotherhood of having a great local athlete to train with every day,” Thiessen said. “In addition to that, it’s really cool to see Luke, Alex and I all racing at nationally-renown competitions, because we all have pride in representing the Tri-Cities.
“Although we may be rivals on the course or track, we have a common tie that unites us at the end of the day. It’s really cool to see and I love racing with these guys. It’s not common anywhere in the U.S. to have so many top-tier runners. It’s really something crazy to think about, how three of the best NCAA runners were all were racing at local meets such as Run for the Hills and Bristol Cross.”
UNC’s distance duo
Another week, another strong showing by freshmen Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett) and Kelsey Harrington (Virginia High) of the University of North Carolina women’s cross country team.
Neglia won a 6K meet in Kernersville, North Carolina, on Oct. 16 with a time of 21:07.60, while Harrington was fifth in 21:28.06.
Captain Stout
Redshirt junior Jordan Stout will join seven other Penn State University football players in serving as team captain for the Nittany Lions this season.
The Honaker High School graduate went 2-for-3 on field goals and averaged 63.5 yards on 83 kickoffs last season for Penn State.
Stout is listed atop the depth chart as the punter, holder and kickoff specialist for the Nittany Lions entering Saturday’s season-opener at Indiana. He will also serve as the backup to Jake Pinegar on field goals.
Freshman Levi Forrest (Richlands) is No. 2 on the depth chart at punter and kickoff specialist.
Mitchell makes his mark
Junior tight end James Mitchell (Union) had two catches for 20 yards last Saturday in Virginia Tech’s 40-14 Atlantic Coast Conference football victory over Boston College.
For the season, Mitchell has 12 catches for 214 yards with three touchdowns and has also rushed for a score. His 17.83 yards per catch ranks 30th among all NCAA Division I players.
More on Marshall
Former Tennessee High star Jacob Marshall has a 4-3 record in doubles and 2-7 mark in singles thus far in 2020 for the men’s tennis team at Chattanooga.
Twin Valley grad ties for 17th
Bluefield College golfer Jacob Owens (Twin Valley) finished in a tie for 17th on the individual leaderboard at the Golden Bear Classic at Glade Springs Resort in Beckley, West Virginia, on Oct. 16.
Owens, a senior, carded an 84 in the 18-hole event.
Minor goes national
Alice Lloyd College senior Aaron Minor is tied for 27th on the individual leaderboard after two rounds of the National Christian College Athletic Association men’s golf tournament in Florida.
The Tennessee High graduate has put together rounds of 86 and 87 entering today’s final round.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!