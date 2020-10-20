LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Patriot Luke Meade makes his mark at Arkansas

Arkansas is currently ranked first nationally in the Boost Treadmill NCAA Division I cross country poll.

“Luke shows a lot of promise and I’m really excited about that. He came into our program with more of a track pedigree, I thought, so I felt he had room to grow from a cross country standpoint,” Bucknam said. “He’s just embraced the training that we’ve done, the team, and he loves to compete. He loves to work hard and now it’s showing up in his races. … I’m thrilled for him. He’s excited and we’re excited that he is here.”

Meade was one of three local runners to finish in the top-20 at the Blazer Invitational.

Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) and Alex Crigger (Science Hill) compete for the University of Tennessee as Thiessen took 11th and Crigger placed 20th.

Thiessen clocked in at 23:41.68, while Crigger crossed the finish line in 24:22.86.