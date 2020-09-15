LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former high school volleyball adversaries now teammates at Alice Lloyd

“I was middle all throughout high school and once I got to Alice Lloyd, my coach switched me to outside hitter,” McCoy said. “It was an adjustment, but I worked really hard and earned a starting position my freshman year. I really enjoy being an outside hitter and I feel like I have gotten better at reading the blocks and can hit around them more now.”

McCoy, Richardson, Kim Lee (Thomas Walker) and Pauline Tolentino (Lee High) represent Southwest Virginia on the Eagles’ roster, while McKenzie Brewer (Cherokee) and Jenni Droke (Cedar View Christian in Kingsport) are Northeast Tennessee players on the team.

Richardson has been a key contributor from the start.

“She has a personality a lot like Reiley,” Hall said. “I really can’t ask for two better kids. Callie came in last year and made a huge impact for us in the middle. She led our team in blocks and was second in kills. Callie also earned all-region honors as a freshman last year.

“She is a force at the net. Her blocking and ability to control the net is what impresses me so much with her. I expect her to have an even better season this year. She has improved her speed and agility a ton since March.”